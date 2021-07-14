STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All about Olympian Books

Japan was the first Asian nation chosen to host the Olympic Games in 1940, but World War II forced the cancellation of both summer and winter Games it had planned to host.

BENGALURU : Japan was the first Asian nation chosen to host the Olympic Games in 1940, but World War II forced the cancellation of both summer and winter Games it had planned to host. Japan’s deputy Prime Minister Tara Aso has said the Games are “cursed” with a 40-year jinx: the 1980 Moscow Olympics was boycotted by 66 countries because of the Soviet-Afghan war, and the 2020 games had to be postponed because of the pandemic. Now that the Olympics is finally scheduled to open on July 23, let’s look at the books that capture the Olympic spirit at its best. 

The Games: Global history of the Olympics by David Goldblatt is an insightful, anecdotal history of the modern Games. The first Olympics in Athens in 1896 was an all-male, all-white affair; women began to enter the arena from 1900; and in 1924 William DeHart Hubbard became the first African American to win a gold medal. It was the 1932 Los Angeles Games that first introduced theatrical touches such as the Flame and the national anthems. Athletic success was linked with nationalistic fervour in the 1936 Berlin Olympics when the Nazi organisers initiated a torch relay that began in Olympia. 

The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown is an irresistible story of how nine working-class boys who comprised the University of Washington’s eight-oar crew team triumphed in the 1936 Games. Drawing on the boys’ own journals and memories, Brown has created an unforgettable portrait of an era. The book was later made into a PBS documentary The Boys of ’36.

The story of Eric Liddell continues to inspire generation after generation. Liddell was immortalised in the Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire; however, if you want to know him not just as the fastest man on earth but as a force for good in the world, then read Duncan Hamilton’s For The Glory.

I remember flinching while watching Greg Louganis hit his head on the diving board at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Watching him return to triumph was a tremendous experience. Breaking The Surface is a deeply moving yet inspiring book that describes the abuse he suffered growing up, and how he never felt like he truly belonged, having been given up for adoption as a baby.  

Milkha Singh “The Flying Sikh” is one of India’s greatest Olympians. Singh is best remembered for his fourth-place finish in the 400 metres final at the 1960 Olympic Games. The movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was inspired by The Race of My Life, an autobiography co-written by Singh and his daughter Sonia Sanwalka. 

It was a single shot at a target smaller than the seed of an apple. Despite imperfect vision, Abhinav Bindra shot a perfect ten at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. A Shot at History captures Bindra’s tough training schedules and more.

India’s Olympic journey has been best captured by Boria Majumdar and Nalin Mehta’s India and the Olympic (which was followed by Dreams of a Billion). The book explores how and when the Olympic ideology took root in India, and its relation to India’s quest for a national and international identity. Will India be able to surpass its highest Olympic medal tally (6 medals at London 2012 Olympics) at Tokyo? 
I have been fortunate to know India’s greatest athlete and Olympian PT Usha, who has made it her mission to get a medal for the country, long after her time on the track. My hope is to see a new and updated full length biography of this legend! 

(The author is a technologist based in Silicon Valley who is gently mad about books)

