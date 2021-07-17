STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Feast and festivities this Eid

Published: 17th July 2021 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Food, Eid meal

Eid Meal

BENGALURU: Preparations for ‘Eid al-Adha’ celebrations are in full swing, and chefs in the city have put together extravagant menus which you can savour with family and friends over the next few days. Think of those melt-in-the-mouth ‘seekh kebabs’, slow-cooked meat curries, smoked lentils topped with butter, aromatic ‘handi dum’ biryanis and creamy ‘matka phirnis’: you get the drift. Here is our roundup of the Eid specials in town to enjoy at the restaurant or in the comfort of your home.

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is a tranquil oasis that brings together nature and architecture to reflect the city’s reputation as a garden city. On the auspicious occasion of Eid, the hotel makes a perfect setting to relish a festive culinary treat in the alfresco patio of CUR8. Executive sous-chef Dirham Haque’s elaborate spread includes appetisers like galettes, kebabs and tikkas and the mains comprise ‘Khajoori Rogani Gosht’, ‘Bharwan Khumb Rizala’ and ‘Mahi Hara Pyaaz’. A sweet finale to the lavish meal is a selection of ‘Awadhi Shahi Tukra’, ‘Baked Mini Gulab Jamun’ and ‘Kesar Pista Kulfi’.

The star attraction is the traditional ‘Gosht Dumba Biryani’, a whole slow-cooked baby lamb with aromatic basmati rice, caramelised onions, nuts, fragrant mint, and coriander. This bill of fare is available for dine-in and takeaway until July 21 with a la carte dishes starting at Rs 550. The ‘Gosht Dumba Biryani’ is available with a 48-hours’ notice at Rs 12,000 ++. Rooftop restaurant O Nazaara at the Courtyard Bengaluru Hebbal is a lovely outdoor dining destination where you can savour rich North-West Indian cuisine while soaking in the scenic views of the city skyline and the Nagavara Lake. For Eid, executive chef Rohan Malwankar has curated a celebratory menu that includes the restaurant’s signature preparation, Haleem with Sheermal.

Other specialties on offer are the ‘Gosht ki Seekh, Kandhari Paneer Tikka’, ‘Murgh Sirka Pyaaz, Nalli Nihari’ with ‘Taaftan’ and ‘Bakharkhani, Gosht e Dum Biryani’, ‘Balai Ka Tukda’ and ‘Sheer Korma’. This delectable feast starting at Rs 2,499 for two people can be enjoyed under the stars at the restaurant or delivered home through Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels until July 19. Newly launched rooftop restaurant Ozaa at Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore offers an authentic mix of cuisines handpicked from countries around the Mediterranean seas. This poolside grill restaurant is set to celebrate Eid with an exclusive spread of Mezze, Quinoa Tabbouleh, Rubyan Meshwi, ‘Chicken Shawarma’, ‘Lamb Arayes’ in traditional Emirati spices, the famous ‘Adana Kebab’ and ‘Kanafeh’.

The pièce de résistance is executive chef Altamsh Patel’s signature Spiced Moroccan Stew which is slowcooked in a tagine. Available for lunch and dinner, the meal experience here costs Rs 2,000 ++ for two people. Courtyard Bengaluru Outer Ring Road’s MoMo Café is showcasing a special Eid menu, available until July 23, for dine-in and home delivery via Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels. The expertly prepared à-la-carte dishes include ‘Mutton Tawa Roast’, ‘Zaffrani Murgh Tikka’, ‘Dahi Ke Kebab’, ‘Gosht Saagwala, Dhungaar Dal’, ‘Murgh Yakhni Pulao’, ‘Warqi Paratha’ and ‘Double ka Meetha’. Sporting a new open-air vibe with a retractable roof, XOOX Brewmill in Koramangala, has planned an Eid meal for dine-in on July 21. The combo-meal priced at Rs 1,300 AI has a hearty ‘Paneer Rogan Tikka’, a succulent Tandoori Chicken Chargha with Sheermal Rumali Roti flavourful Gosht Biryani with raita and salad. Let the feast begin! 

