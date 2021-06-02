STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

A nutrient-rich diet for a flawless skin

To help keep your skin looking, working, and feeling good, feed it well from the inside.

Published: 02nd June 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

fruits, vegetables

Human skin requires nutrients to flourish, these can be obtained with a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, water, dairy products.

Nutritional status plays an important role in the maintenance of healthy skin. Any deficiency in the nutrition levels will change the skin structure, function and appearance. For example, vitamin C deficiency will be reflected as bleeding gums, skin discoloration and poor wound healing associated with the vitamin C deficiency disease known as scurvy. Human skin requires nutrients to flourish, these can be obtained with a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, water, dairy products.

Nutrients that help in maintaining healthy skin

  • Zinc
    Zinc helps in preventing wrinkles and sagging, and also in maintaining collagen. It is also needed to prevent acne formation. Foods sources include eggs, nuts, mushrooms, poultry and seafood.
  • Vitamin E
    It is an antioxidant which provides protection from the UV rays. It also protects the fat components in the skin. Food sources are peanuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, broccoli, spinach and  olives.
  • Healthy fats
    Fats are essential to have a glowing skin. Reduced fat in diet makes the skin dry and wrinkled. Include nuts, seeds, fish, avocadoes in the food to have a firm , moist and flexible skin.
  • Vitamin C
    Vitamin C is necessary for collagen maintenance and deficiency leads to wrinkles in the skin. Include citrus fruits like oranges, lemon, sweet lime, and other fruits like strawberries, tomatoes, broccoli, and green peas in your diet to ensure vitamin C levels are reached.
  • B complex vitamins
    Biotin is the important vitamin needed for skin health of all the other B complex vitamins. Deficiency of vitamin B causes itchiness, dryness in the skin. If the levels are low, can start taking Becosule supplements post discussing with your physician. Food sources include bananas, egg, oatmeal, handpounded rice etc.
  • Selenium
    Selenium protects skin from certain UV rays from the sun and the deficiency has been linked to greater chance of skin cancer.

Dont’s for skin health

  • Some foods trigger reactive compounds which damages the skin.
  • White sugar and white flours are potential ingredients to cause ageing in the skin.
  • Avoid too much of bakery products as the products in white flour will inhibit the nutrients into the skin.
  • This leads to poor quality of skin and weekend immune defense system.

To help keep your skin looking, working, and feeling good, feed it well from the inside.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp