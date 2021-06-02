A nutrient-rich diet for a flawless skin

Divya Purushotham By

Nutritional status plays an important role in the maintenance of healthy skin. Any deficiency in the nutrition levels will change the skin structure, function and appearance. For example, vitamin C deficiency will be reflected as bleeding gums, skin discoloration and poor wound healing associated with the vitamin C deficiency disease known as scurvy. Human skin requires nutrients to flourish, these can be obtained with a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, water, dairy products.

Nutrients that help in maintaining healthy skin

Zinc

Zinc helps in preventing wrinkles and sagging, and also in maintaining collagen. It is also needed to prevent acne formation. Foods sources include eggs, nuts, mushrooms, poultry and seafood.

It is an antioxidant which provides protection from the UV rays. It also protects the fat components in the skin. Food sources are peanuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, broccoli, spinach and olives.

Fats are essential to have a glowing skin. Reduced fat in diet makes the skin dry and wrinkled. Include nuts, seeds, fish, avocadoes in the food to have a firm , moist and flexible skin.

Vitamin C is necessary for collagen maintenance and deficiency leads to wrinkles in the skin. Include citrus fruits like oranges, lemon, sweet lime, and other fruits like strawberries, tomatoes, broccoli, and green peas in your diet to ensure vitamin C levels are reached.

Biotin is the important vitamin needed for skin health of all the other B complex vitamins. Deficiency of vitamin B causes itchiness, dryness in the skin. If the levels are low, can start taking Becosule supplements post discussing with your physician. Food sources include bananas, egg, oatmeal, handpounded rice etc.

Selenium protects skin from certain UV rays from the sun and the deficiency has been linked to greater chance of skin cancer.

Dont’s for skin health

Some foods trigger reactive compounds which damages the skin.

White sugar and white flours are potential ingredients to cause ageing in the skin.

Avoid too much of bakery products as the products in white flour will inhibit the nutrients into the skin.

This leads to poor quality of skin and weekend immune defense system.

To help keep your skin looking, working, and feeling good, feed it well from the inside.