STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Handling grey separations

A dear friend of mine went through a separation after several decades of marriage. I couldn’t say it was all rosy and perfect between them.

Published: 15th June 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

A dear friend of mine went through a separation after several decades of marriage. I couldn’t say it was all rosy and perfect between them. However, it came as a complete shocker to her because she had quit her plush job to support his endeavours and take care of her children. She told me she had always thought once the children left home for higher studies and professional reasons, they would always make up for lost time and that sacrifices were very much a part of life until then. When he broke out the news, she said, she was devastated on so many levels.

Apart from the emotional upheaval, she also had to consider the financial, social as well as legal aspects of the separation. “We had built, over the years, a system to fall back on. We have common friends; we have savings together and own properties. Now everything needs to be torn apart. I do not know how to handle this,” she said. Another acquaintance of mine who faced a similar situation opined that if the man wanted to leave, then let them wait for years and leave them when they are not in their prime.

“They want our best years invested on them and when they feel they no longer need us in their homes, they opt out,” she remarked. Grey separations or grey divorces are becoming comm on place among those in their late 50s and early sixties urban middle class, says a study. Until last decade, split-ups among elderly adults was not heard of. We would read about such incidents between celebrity couples. We have discussed among friends about much controversial ones such as Arnold Schwarzenegger - Maria Shriver split or the latest one to go viral - Bill and Melinda Gates. Let’s face some facts.

Divorces are abhorred among conservative populace in India. Women divorcees have to face many raised eyebrows. “Suddenly, people are talking about you, discussing your marriage behind your back. One of my own friends was not very comfortable with her husband interacting with me. I was undergoing menopause! I can only imagine what young divorcees go through,” an elderly divorcee who decided to

openly speak about her experience told me. The children of dysfunctional couples, however, seem much supportive. “I always wanted my mother to walk out.

I liked my parents individually but not as a couple. They are miserable together, staying under one roof because of us children,” daughter of one of these couples told me. One cannot predict the course of a relationship. A woman past her prime who is very much dependent on her ecosystem, who has given all of her energy to her family believing that it will always be around does feel traumatized when faced with the very prospect of separation. A lawyer who has handled a couple of grey d i - vorces tells me how several women picked themselves up g racefully and have been doing well. “They realised they could make decisions all by themselves, ” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
separation Divorce break up relationship
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp