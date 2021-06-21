Austerity and other take-homes from the lockdown

Dr Sunil Chandy By

The word ‘lockdown’ became known to us less than 18 months ago. We have now lived through lockdowns as a strategy of survival against the thorny spikes of an unseen monster. This restrictive formula of living has closely followed the crests and troughs of the pandemic itself. Though forced by the circumstances, the lockdown has given us a taste of living with limited means. In doing so, we may have been schooled into a new way of life even beyond the pandemic. It is a strange case-study of ‘poverty in plenty’ where, despite having a lot in our warehouses, it is neither available nor accessible to us. It has a parallel in the hibernation seen in the animal world that allows species to survive inclement weather. These are a few good lessons learnt through this ordeal of constraints.

1) We need very little to live. It has been an eye-opener to the realisation of how little we need to live reasonably. From the comfort of a lavish breakfast served on the table to fixing it yourself is an experience, different in nature but with the same nourishment from both. Bread, butter, jam, egg and one-course meals are good enough for us to thrive, not just survive. An occasional banquet can top up our culinary tastes. Compulsive shopping and frequent eat-outs are also dispensable. Fridges have been decluttered of the unused stuff bought weeks ago and replaced with simple food. Like the ‘just in time’ concept in management, ‘just what we need’ is the new insight. The lockdown brought down the need to travel unnecessarily, saving gallons of fuel and precious time apart from the risks of road accidents. Road safety statistics will vouch for this. We need to travel a lot less to live. The need for expensive clothing and designer garments have gone down too much, to the chagrin of the retailers, but it has prompted us to dig deep into our cupboards and fish out dresses worn once, or not at all. Wardrobes look decluttered and some of us have lots to give away.

2) Do it yourself: We have been able to revive some basic life-skills and fix small jobs without dependence on technicians. Fixing loose sockets to minor carpentry and plumbing, a small toolbox and the rediscovery of your hand skills are all that you need. Hidden interests and hobbies for which there was no time have been discovered, thanks to the hours the lockdown unlocked. Many have taken to cycling, yoga, meditation, photography and fitness as they discovered that a day actually has 24 hours, most of which was filled with man-made busyness. The five digits of our fingers are suddenly playing ballet with the rhythm of life. This do-it-yourself journey was waiting to be explored and enjoyed. It took a lockdown to remind us that life is not all big things and work, but small joys and play as well.

3) The lockdown of attitudes: Walk into a pharmacy or a departmental store and one can see the downside of lockdowns. They have been long and infectious enough to lull the salesmen’s attitude into a stuporous state. There is a decline of that erstwhile welcome, enquiry or pro-active salesmanship that was typical of retail business. Instead, they seem preoccupied with the digital transactions needing OTPs, phone numbers and IDs that induce long delays. Every customer is viewed as a potential Covid carrier, made evident from the no-touch, ‘keep a distance’ approach. Sometimes even a rude reprimand . It is sending online commerce giants laughing their way to the banks, but not the retailer who is diving deeper and deeper into poverty. The owners of retail business must wake up to the perils of the genre of salesmanship enforced by the lockdown.

That said, during lockdowns, the air and roads are a lot cleaner and birds happier on tree-tops along with the tranquillity of no traffic in the evenings. It was our turn to be caged in the zoo, cared for by the vendors who supply food and material at our doorstep. Inside our homes, the candles were lit, a time of bonding between family members that stood neglected by the tractions of our work and lifestyle.

We may have discovered that austerity is what we need to embrace, as a way of life.

Dr Sunil Chandy, Former Director, CMC Vellore