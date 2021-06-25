Elevated comfort wear 2.0

Sarayu Hegde By

BENGALURU : As we near physical reemergence from yet another lockdown, where slowly but surely we try to move towards regaining our pre-Covid lives, it’s time to step back into our wardrobes and start feeling ourselves again, while the eternal questions looms over - “What am I to wear in the real world?” Over the past year, we have found comfort in our clothing by trading joggers for jeans, and now suddenly getting back into track pants or PJs doesn’t seem so appealing. While the style preferences for comfort wear established during the pandemic is here to stay, we look for an elevated 2.0 version in our sartorial choices that help us stylishly transition back to ‘normal life’ while we still continue to enjoy the comfort and ease we have now grown accustomed to.

Adapting to the new normal, designers had to rethink their way to approach fashion and many have introduced new segments of comfort wear to their collections. Bengaluru brand House of Three’s new capsule offering ‘Sattva’, was reimagi n e d keeping a conscious consumer in mind. “Post the taxing first and second waves where personal losses affected everyone across social canvases and economic distinctions, people’s needs changed,” says designer Sounak Sen.

Easy, forgiving, comfortable-yet-stylish and sharp, the new collection effortlessly transitions from an indoor Zoom meeting to a physical board meet, a brunch to small physical gathering. “Each style name is a guna or virtue (sneh: affection; idam: selflessness: gyaana: wisdom, artha: inner meaning; prakriti- nature). A piece of Sattva in your wardrobe is a testimony of sustainable ethical sourcing , a testimony of ancient Indian craftsmanship as well as ancient Indian metaphysical wisdom, with an eye on giving back to society,” Sen adds. While our social calendars seem to have taken a hit, it is the versatility of the Kaftan that has made it the go-to piece of clothing in recent times.

“The need to adapt to the rapidly-changing customer preferences coupled with our fascination with the idea of amalgamating comfort and style led us to curate a selection of breezy kaftans, which we truly believe is our most special offering yet,” says Delhi-based designer Sureena Chowdhri. Comfort is key to all clothing preferences, echoes The Flame Store by Goa designer duo Martino and Jagvir, whose in-house label Flame is an extension of their lifestyle and travel.

“Our relaxed silhouettes drape effortlessly and are easy to care for. Since many of us are still restricted in terms of travel, the fantasy of a place through its textiles or colours (through our clothing) can bring a sense of happiness and love. We feel Flame brings joy to its wearer by transporting, even if for a moment, to the nostalgia of a beautiful trip,” says Martino. Choosing what to wear while returning to work, visiting your favourite restaurant or while meeting friends and family can be overwhelming.

A simple-yeteffective way to start is by elevating your existing style – pair your favourite comfort wear like a Kaftan or over-sized shirt with a fun bag, funky jewellery and a pair of fuss-free summer sandals to look effortlessly stylish and achieve a great balance between feeling comfortable and turning it into something stylish. (The writer is a lifestyle consultant and mindful fashion advocate)