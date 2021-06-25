STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Getting back on your feet

Many of you must be worried about exercising post vaccination.

Published: 25th June 2021

Try low-intensity training like yoga for two days after the vaccination

BENGALURU : Many of you must be worried about exercising post vaccination. To begin with, there is no research that confirms the ineffectiveness of the vaccination if you exercise before or after. Exercise, in fact, should be embraced as a lifestyle. Having said that, it is important to understand that how your body feels is essential to avoid injuries or any other complications. You can workout after the vaccine.

Keep in mind that vaccines have different reactions for different people. Some have just a headache or body pain, while many have high fever for 2-3 days. And some go through the day like nothing ever happened. So based on how your body feels, you can plan your workouts. You don’t have to skip any workout, but at the same time don’t push your body for a workout.

Even if you have the slightest fatigue, listen to your body. What you can also do, is keep your training low to moderate intensity. It might be best to not attempt anything very intense for the next two days. If you are wondering about which activities might be more suitable, try walking or brisk walking, both of which can be wonderful for the body and not intense at all. Maybe you could also try a yoga session or an easy dance session. After two days of the vaccination, you can go back to the routine you were regularly following before you got the jab. It is also important to ensure you are eating well.

That means you need to eat good nutritious food, and involve plenty of hydration and good protein- dense meals. Combat the post-vaccination soreness as much as you can, which will aid better recovery. And most importantly, your quality of sleep will matter too. So make sure you rest better and get some high-quality sleep as you get back into shape. (The author is a fitness expert with Cure.Fit)

