Content is king but the world is a pipe

Harish Bijoor By

Is content king? We were told it was. In the old days. Those were the days when content was unique and largely found its way into the printed pages of newspapers. These newspapers were craved for, picked up with gusto early in the mornings or late in the afternoon (as in the case of the tabloids of the day), and in all ways the morning and afternoon newspapers were the only source of all news. Content surely was king and queen bundled into one.

And then the times changed. In came radio and television with their ability to collect, curate and disseminate news. Radio, through its ubiquitous ability to reach every nook and cranny of the consumer market for news, was a winner. Television with its ability to bring visual power to the process of news dissemination became an even bigger medium that took content to the masses. In a country as large and disparate as India, all the three mediums survived and thrived. Till now.

And then the times changed even more. Enter the era of the years of the 2000 series. In came the digital medium. Mediums such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and a whole host of 26 other channels carry news and content that is critical to the inquisitive mind of the human at large, all across. These mediums, in many ways beat every other traditional medium there is, on the count of time and timeliness.

If the newspaper takes a cycle-time of 24 hours to repeat its edition, television is possibly on a 4-hour cycle and radio is possibly on a quicker hourly cycle-time. Digital, on the other hand, is all about this moment and now. As news breaks anywhere across the globe, a simple WhatsApp message disseminating the news can go viral all across the world in a few minutes. And that indeed is the power of the digital. Social media is able to grab news and run with it faster than any other traditional medium there is. Digital search engines such as Google are able to collect, channelise and present not one source on the news that is trending, but possibly even a few hundred thousand of those. And that again is the power of the digital and the digitised.

As all these digital mediums fell into place in the early years of the 2000s, the important point to remember is the fact that all these are but mediums. They are really facilitators and channels. They are the pipes that were being laid out assiduously across the globe. They were the virtual pipes that just did not need all the expenditures that physical pipes would need to do just that. The moment you got a smartphone, you had the ability to download an app. And if that app happened to be a WhatsApp or a Signal, so be it. The app was the pipe. You got onto social media and found it to be a great thing to do. Better still, Facebook was free. You really joined the pipeline, as yet another ventricle that would lead to a hundred other social media ventricles. You became part of a network of pipes really.

And, then, one social media vehicle got bought over by another. And those pipes really expanded geometrically, covering everyone out there who ever thought of going digital. At this point of writing, the total number of people across the world on this network of digital pipes is all of 4.66 billion. And in India, this number is a robustly growing-by-the-second 740 million. The game is on.But, then, a pipe is a pipe. It needs to carry content. The digital pipe that has been set up so assiduously over all these 20 years, does carry content. If it did not, it would not be as powerful a pipe as it is today. The content it carries is individual communication, personal group communication, gossip, banter and solid content.

Solid content is really what the search engine produces at the click of a search icon with a keyword on Google. The content thus produced actually belongs to someone else. It could be content that Wikipedia puts together, or content that is put together by a newsgathering organisation for that matter. The value of the content that floats at the top of the search is really the credibility of the content-generator, and of course at times is part of the money-leveraged search-engine optimisation (SEO) process put together by the pipe.

Newsgathering organisations such as newspapers, radio and television channels invest a fair bit of money in setting up newsgathering teams, editing teams and indeed teams that participate in the dissemination of what they gather. Today, what they gather finds its ways not only through their publications and channels, but also predominantly through the pipes set up by the digital establishment at large. And these digital establishments have grown to be large and powerful as ever before. At times even more powerful in terms of what they can do, threaten to do, and not do, as we see in the case of the face-off between Facebook and Australia.

Content, therefore, is still king. The pipe is but a pipe. The pipe needs to carry content, and this content comes largely from established traditional mediums in the realm of print, radio and television. The virtual digital pipe carries all of this content and disseminates it farther than the physical pipe ever could. And the pipe makes money on all of it. The pipe gets people to advertise and piggyback on all of this content. In many ways, the pipe is the vein and the artery, and content is the blood it carries.

The final and most important question: Must the pipe not pay the organisations that actually put all the content together? How much must it pay? Must it pay for the content that it picks to carry and showcase? And, must it also pay a part of the advertising revenue it generates on the content that it carries? After all, if this content was just not there, that revenue would just not be there, right?

These two questions will be the vexatious questions that will need to be addressed and answered, over the next few years, as content providers will demand answers. Blood demands this answer from the vein and artery!

Harish Bijoor

Brand Guru & Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults

(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)