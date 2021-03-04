STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

A fresh look at Vrishabha-Kunjara of yore

As pointed out by Jan Gonda in a study, no Vedic god or goddess possesses any animal as their vehicle.

Published: 04th March 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bull elephant composite image in Sri Vijaya Vittala temple (C.1513) at Hampi

A year ago while travelling in a city bus in Chennai, on the Kamarajar Salai near the lighthouse, I was surprised to notice the sculpture of a bull and a bull elephant with combined heads. The motif had been carved in a few bas-reliefs in ancient Indian Art, like in Cave No. 1 (c.578) at Badami, on a pillar of Sri Virupaksha temple (c.740) at Pattadakal, on a balustrade of the Nataraja-Mantapa in Sri Airavateswara temple (12th century) at Darasuram, in Sri VijayaVittala (c.1513) and Sri Tiruvengalanatha (c.1534) temples, both at Hampi, and also in Sri Lankan Art, in a South Indian ivory carving, in a modern ceiling painting in Sri Rameswaram temple and so on, but not as a round and freestanding sculpture. Though initially misinterpreted as a fight between two animals, A K Coomaraswamy had identified the composition as that of Vrishabha-Kunjara. 

In ancient Indian Art, it is not at all uncommon to find various types of composite creatures, like the carving in a medallion of the Bharhut Stupa (300-200 BCE) that shows Makara, which comprises the head, forelegs and part of the belly of an elephant, and the mouth of a crocodile and the tail of fish. Unlike such mythical creatures, in the unique Vrishabha-Kunjara, both the bull and the bull elephant, in all the known carvings, had been represented as natural and true-to-life kind of animals.

Of course, in reality, any bull would be short in height than a bull — or cow elephant. But, in the composition, the artist(s) had come out with such a unique mode of representation that it deceives this aspect, and presents both the animals nearly as a sequel in stature and power. In the composition, in one instance, the elephant’s temples, tusks and trunk with its curled tip form respectively the snout, horns and hump of the bull, and vice versa. The ‘visual-pun’ becomes vivid, if on the spot of a bas-reliefs, anyone closes one side of the composition with the palm of one’s hand, and then repeats the same by closing the other half. C Sivaramamurti has stated that the motif was “quoted as an example in philosophic disquisitions regarding the oneness of Siva and Shakti, and Purusha and Prakruti.” However, two different male animals may not be representing one male divinity, Siva, and another female divinity, Shakti, and also two Nature Spirits of different genders, Purusha (male) and Prakruti (female).

The idea behind such a combination of two different male animals seems to date back to the Vedic period viz much before the time of the Puranas in which a bull became the vehicle of Siva, and the all-white bull elephant, Airavata, became the mount of Indra. As pointed out by Jan Gonda in a study, no Vedic god or goddess possesses any animal as their vehicle. The original symbolism of the motif seems to have been long forgotten, but still lingers in the form of Vrishaba-Kunjara, which had been carved as a ‘minor work’ in a few enlisted edifices. Further, in an oleograph, Raja Ravi Varma had depicted the motif in which Vishnu with a mace and a conch in his hands is shown seated on Airavata along with Lakshmi, who in turn is giving alms to Siva seated on the bull along with his wife, Parvati, and their son, Ganapati. Such an unprecedented imagination of the artist had even influenced later temple sculptures, which were moulded not with the traditional stucco, but with the modern material, cement.

In the Rig Veda, an elephant, or more specifically a bull elephant, is known by a few names, including mriga, the wild animal, and mriga-hastin or simply hastin (a wild animal with a hand). Similarly, a bull is known by various names, including Vrishabha, which means a man or manly. Many Vedic divinities had either been hailed as a bull or compared with the power of the same animal. The might of a few Vedic gods had been compared with the combined power of a bull elephant and a bull. For instance, Agni was hailed in a stanza, “Having two births, he stretches toward threefold food. In a year what was eaten has grown again. With the mouth and tongue of one (of his forms), he is a thoroughbred bull; with the other, he drags down the trees (like) an elephant.”

Airavata, which was not mentioned in the Vedic literature, had been given a prominent position in the Ramayana in which Valmiki, the first Sanskrit poet, had addressed Rama as “O bull among men,” and added further, “Maatangi gave birth to elephants. The mighty elephant Airavata who became the lord of the world, was born to Iravati.” It is noteworthy that Valmiki had addressed Rama as the ‘bull among men’, and hailed Airavata as ‘the lord of the world’. The same status for the all-white Elephant/Airavata, to the best of my reading, figures in no other ancient Indian texts. For, in the later Puranas, the bull and the all-white Airavata had lost their independent entity, and became respectively the vehicles of Siva and Indra. 

The brief references in the Rig Veda and the Ramayana, which highlight the combined power and significance of a bull and a bull elephant, seem to have taken the unique visual shape of Vrishabha-Kunjara in which the natural form of both the animals had been retained without adding any distortion or mythical imagination.

Srinivas Sistla

Associate Professor, Department of Fine Arts, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

(sistlasrini@gmail.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp