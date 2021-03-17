Childhood obesity: Don’t ‘weight’ for the right time

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI: Childhood obesity is a serious medical condition and this problem has grown in recent years. It can affect their health now and in the future also. Once the children are overweight, it requires a lot of commitment and effort from them to return to healthy weight.

Causes of obesity or overweight in children may be family eating habits, unhealthy choices, lack of physical activity, over eating, family history of obesity, or medications. Obesity in this generation of children can be linked to:

Technology: Kids spend a lot of time on their electronic devices such as phones, video games, computer, or watching television. So, they do not indulge much in physical activities like running, playing or cycling.

Stressful life: Many kids in this generation deal with stressful life such as family problems, depression, low self-esteem and abuse.

Poor eating habit: Parents have less time to prepare healthy meals and most of the countries, today, run on unhealthy food patterns and opting for fast foods.

Food choices: Choosing sugary foods and high fat foods instead of healthier variants leads to many risks and complications. Physical consequences include type-2 diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, joint pain and breathing problem, and emotional consequences are low self- esteem, anxiety and depression.

Ways to manage obesity in children

Swap fruit juices for whole fruit; it’s one of the healthy options.

Avoid soft drinks and sodas from their food chart.

Serve lots of vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

Cut back on sweets, fast foods and unhealthy foods

Teach and ensure they follow healthy eating habits.

Snacks are important part for active children so offer high nutritious snacks.

Encourage healthy lifestyle habits such as playing, cycling, running, and choosing a physical activity for at least one hour.

Limit intake of highly processed, salty, sugary and fatty foods.

Change eating habit slowly and control portion size, ensuring a balanced meal.

Children should be encouraged to drink plain water or milk instead of aerated beverages or fruit juices.

Include more family time to maintain healthy eating habit and reduce stress level.

Sometimes, obesity becomes a lifelong issue. Some formerly obese children lose and gain their weight back due to poor eating habits. Children must learn to eat healthy foods and exercise regularly. Reducing

calorie intake, having a balanced meal and increasing physical activity are the best ways for children to

lose weight.

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic