STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

The calm before the storm

It might just be a little better in the Smart City roads where the storm water drains are well-covered and there are drains to keep away the waste from being pushed in.

Published: 30th March 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Have you noticed the storm water drains in your street, or the main roads in your area? If you are living in Bangalore, or much of mainland India for that matter, you may notice that even where the roads are clean, the storm water drains get stuffed with all sorts of garbage. This includes everything from used disposable plates and cups from the nearby pani puri stall, cigarette butts and sachets of all kinds of consumables, water and other bottles, vegetable waste and what not. 

Anything pretty much that people want to dispose, seems to get dumped into the drains wherever there is even the slightest opening, and there are plenty of them given the broken covers and the incomplete corners where nothing is covered. It might just be a little better in the Smart City roads where the storm water drains are well-covered and there are drains to keep away the waste from being pushed in.

Even where there are bins around, it doesn’t seem to change the behaviour - everyone just wants to keep the road clean enough to move on about their everyday business, and at the end of it, when the rains really come down, everything floods and it is one unholy mess affecting even things that had nothing to do with the dumping in the first place.

In our relationships too, we often do exactly that – shove what we don’t need or can’t deal with right away from our life, just so that we can go on with the tasks of everyday living. Do we feel our partner is being rude and nasty? Grit your teeth and push it away for now, dinner needs to get ready. Being gaslighted? Shove it away for now because it is Covid times. Feeling unhappy that there is no intimacy and barely any conversation? Brush it aside because there’s much work to do for the new flat you bought. 

We seem to prioritise our everyday busy lives over the real health of that life. We let things accumulate and stuff what would have been healthy ways to deal with crisis situations, and then, because not all days are sunshine and roses, the most mere sign of trouble can get everything messed up.

Half of Bangalore now is going through a major rejig with the roads being cleaned up, sidewalks and scientifically designed drains being built in such a way that no garbage can get in and it is easily serviced. It is taking a lot of time and money to do these projects. It is still worth the trouble because in the long run we know it will save us a lot of grief.

What if the roads were built to these specifications in the first place? Wouldn’t that be a much better way to go about things?

Similarly, in relationships, why should we not establish these measures from the beginning? Do we have to let our lives fill with trash, get flooded and only then clear it? Can we have a Tender Sure for our relationships?

(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp