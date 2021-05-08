Global preventive management for Covid-19

Ashoke K Maitra By

The Covid-19 pandemic is the greatest risk management proposition that any global leader could have faced in the last two years. The question is whether it could have been managed better. Was there enough knowledge that something like this could strike us? The reality is that there was enough evidence to suggest that a pandemic like Covid-19 was likely to happen. American business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates has written in his book that he had predicted something akin to this was on the cards with the kind of environmental degradation that was taking place.

However, the United States, which too funded research on coronaviruses in the Chinese lab in Wuhan, did not prepare a strategic plan to deal with it if it did strike as they had anticipated. They had enough information that if the virus escaped, it would really spread very fast globally and kill many people. Yet, strangely they did not prepare a preventive management plan to stop it or even contain it. The Centres for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States did not do much to control Covid-19. All they did was data analytics and reporting. The whole world today is at the risk of getting infected because of poor planning and preventive management.

It is important for everyone to realise that this is not a national issue of just India or Brazil. If the virus spreads disproportionately and exponentially, it can infect every other person on the planet. Therefore, closing borders to any country is not the answer. The answer lies in global cooperation to share vaccination and inoculating everyone across the world. There is a lot of unequal distribution of vaccines. A few rich countries have hoarded huge amounts of Covid-19 vaccines, while the poorer nations do not have enough.

The European Union and the United States are sitting on a disproportionate amount of vaccines that they don’t need, while countries in Africa, Asia and South America are facing a huge vaccine shortage.

Can the World Health Organization intervene and tell the United States and the European Union to part with the vaccines that they don’t need and give it to the poorer countries to save everyone, including themselves? This is the time for the US and the EU to give away their surplus to save the world. This is the time for our prime minister to import as many ready vaccines as possible from the US and the EU and vaccinate as many people in our country as possible.

Manufacturing will take 10 more months. We don’t have the time for this. It is already too late. The virus is mutating. The present vaccination will be of no use if it does not work on the mutated virus. The entire money spent on research could get wasted. Let us accept this is a global problem. United States President Joe Biden’s decision of lifting patent rights in manufacture of vaccines is a great thing in the long run. But Biden will do well to part with vaccines he does not need to India, Africa and South America to stop the further spread of the Covid-19 virus. The realisation that we are all in this together has to sink in for international humanitarian action.

