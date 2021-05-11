The need for businesses to get sensitive

Harish Bijoor By

We live in sensitive times. The pandemic has rattled the entire world. The most searched, dreaded and repeated word any single day across the world is the ubiquitous C-word, the new and dreadful Covid-19.

When the pandemic first began in the last quarter of 2019, it was a word, a distant one. Today, it is part of the psyche and possibly even the physical DNA of an entire world of people. And today, as it touches our nearest and dearest, the pandemic is in us. Physically and virtually.

These are sensitive times when we are running around helplessly to help. We started helping distant countries with their needs, and today we are trying to help ourselves as the pandemic is within us. Struggle and death are today possibly the two big words affecting our psyche. We see it all around us, sensitising us that much more. Nothing sensitises people like death in the vicinity.

These are times when we are losing our temper that much more. The smallest of things seem to be jolting us. And anxiety is the dominant sentiment all around.

What then must the commercial enterprises and businesses all around us do today? Must they go about doing what they do best, as if it’s business as usual? Must they morph to face the new day with its new sensitivities? And where does one draw the line between being commercial and being sensitive?

As businesses (primarily tasked with the duty to protect profits and volumes) re-engineer themselves to face the new reality of a new world, there are bound to be mistakes made. And there are many such mistakes in our lives. Gross ones. We have had the anti-coronavirus mattress, the shirt that kills 99% of the Covid-19 virus and even immunity boosting papads and bread touting themselves to a willing and gullible audience. The pursuit has been profit, even from the pandemic. Inane and insensitive businesses.

And then businesses got savvy. There are approaches today by the biggest and the best that look at the pandemic and its pain through much more sensitive lenses. And these approaches are to be admired.

There are businesses that are looking inwards first, taking care of their internal employees who are really their first customers. Corporate enterprises are announcing the best of schemes to take care of the well-being of their employees. There are companies sending home goody-bags every quarter, taking care of the vaccine queue of their employees and most importantly, trying to cover every tumult an employee may encounter in these tough times. These are companies sensitive to the needs of their internal employees. Yours might be one.

But then again, there are two types of companies emerging out here on the horizon. There is one that is doing a lot more and talking very less and then there is the upstart start-up that is doing precious little and trying to showcase this through mega media releases and subliminal and sensitive nudges of their PR outfits. Now, this is gross for sure. The reader, the viewer and the consumer is certainly not a moron. Insensitivity somehow has a way of being scented out by consumers fast and quick. They may not call it out, but they scent it out for themselves. Brands just can’t afford to be perceived to be insensitive. Not in sensitive times such as these. So watch out.

There are businesses that are looking outward. Looking into their distribution chain, for instance. Companies are taking care of the well-being of their primary distributors and their secondary retailers in the market. There are benign messages going out to them and even safety leaflets, brochures and kits being reached out. After all, the physical channel of distribution is very important. There is a need to take care of it.

And then there are businesses that are looking at their customers and buyers. Out here, the big mechanism that helps companies reach out to their customers is advertising. How must you advertise? And how much? And must you advertise at all right now?

In sensitive times, it is important for marketers and businesses to continue to communicate with their customers. However, it is important to ensure that the messaging is tweaked to situational reality. In sensitive times, all communication must get sensitive. Brands must certainly not go quiet now. They need to tweak their messaging to move from their imagery of being “hard-sell” oriented entities to literally “no-sell” entities. The brand is a friend now. A balm even. A friend who expects nothing in return, except the wellness and well-being of the customer. Advertising therefore must morph into a goodwill format that thinks of customer good and nothing else for now. Brands that do this with sensitivity will reap the reward of customer goodwill well into the distant future. Try it if you can, never mind whether you are a small beauty parlour or a mega beauty soap.

What about mega events scheduled for the next several years into eternity? I think events of every kind need to get sensitive. Germany has cancelled its iconic Oktoberfest. I do believe the BCCI and IPL management should have cancelled IPL 14 altogether at the altar of the pain that an India and its fan-diaspora is going through. Viewers, fans and even non-viewers of IPL would have appreciated this gesture. The point is a simple one. When India is ill, how can it celebrate?

IPL 14 however stands suspended as of now, sadly due to a bubble break. I only wish it had been a proactive cancellation, rather than a reactive suspension as it is today. Just imagine the positive strokes Brand IPL would have garnered if it had announced a firm cancellation and a robust plan at Covid relief for an entire country and indeed an entire fanbase of IPL lovers.

Whether you are a small kirana store at the corner or a large corporate e-commerce portal, it is time to get sensitive to a very sensitive, if not hypersensitive India.



