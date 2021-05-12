STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moving on from migraine

Migraine is a severe headache, mostly on one side and sometimes accompanied with nausea. It is caused because of the nerve conduction in the brain.

Migraine

Migraine. (Representational image)

Migraine is a severe headache, mostly on one side and sometimes accompanied with nausea. It is caused because of the nerve conduction in the brain. It causes inflammation in the nerve which causes the pain. Migraine might get triggered with some foods like alcohol, dairy products, MSG, chocolates etc and sometimes because of other factors l ike stress, hunger and dehydration. Few modifications in lifestyle like eating regularly, drinking enough water and adding few foods to the diet will help in the preventing and reducing the pain.

What to do

  • Food triggers may differ from person to person. Maintain a food diary to track what you eat and drink. This will help in identifying and avoiding the foods which trigger migraine.
  • Eat regularly and do not skip meals.
  • Drink plenty of water and be hydrated throughout the day.
  • Caffeine may trigger the migraine symptoms, so cut down or restrict your caffeine intake.
  • Indulge yourself in physical activity to be relaxed.
  • Take small frequent meals. This will help in managing the hunger level.

Recommended diet

  • Include vegetables like carrot, cauliflower, zucchini, peppers, spinach and avoid onions, citrus fruits, instant mashed potatoes.
  • Consume fresh fish, chicken, beef and avoid chicken liver.
  • Add sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds to your daily diet and munch on the seeds.
  • Drink a glass of water mixed with powdered ginger, which will help relieve the migraine pain.
  • Include whole grains and brown rice instead of white rice, white bread and pasta.
  • Aim to eat healthy fat foods like avocados, whole eggs, dark chocolates, nuts and fishes.
