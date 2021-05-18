STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Instagram: A musician's new best friend?

Think of reels as a musical tweet in some sense and try to create something insightful and powerful in a very short amount of time.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Phone, Apps

Instagram has two other interesting features which are great for musicians: one is layout, and the other is remixing reels. (Representational Image)

BENGALURU: A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the next big hit could be 15 or 30 seconds long, because that’s the length of Instagram’s reels, and a lot of people wrote in asking whether or not we thought that’s a good thing. The truth is, whether it is or isn’t a good thing, it is most certainly an interesting thing. Social media is a great way to get your music out to a wider audience, and connect with people you don’t know. Look at it this way – when Twitter started, its character limit forced people to be concise and get to the point quickly.

Think of reels as a musical tweet in some sense and try to create something insightful and powerful in a very short amount of time. Instagram has two other interesting features which are great for musicians: one is layout, and the other is remixing reels. With Instagram’s layout, you can layer up to three videos in the same frame.

This is really cool if you want to sing vocal harmonies, or if you’re playing different instruments and want to put it all together to make a song that you can then share. You record one after the other (make sure you’re in time and in the right key) and voila, you’ve created an ensemble out of yourself. Another great thing to try is remixing reels, where you can take a reel that has been recorded and posted, and add your own video (and audio on it). If you hear a singer that you like, you can record a duet with them. Or if you hear a great piano melody that you want to play the violin on, go for it.

Remix it and share it with the world. Bonus is that Instagram’s algorithm seems to promote remixed reels, so you may find a new, larger audience! This lockdown summer we’ve seen a lot of our students do some amazing things with Instagram’s features, and then graduate to video and audio editing software to create more complex layers and collaborations. Have you played around with any of these features? Let us know how they’ve worked for you! 

(The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Instagram
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp