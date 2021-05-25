STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hit pause on digital workplace blues

Although working from home has the definite advantage of never having to wear pants, it’s hard to stay focused and motivated to get work done.

Published: 25th May 2021

Swap playlists with other teams in your company

BENGALURU : As we sink back into working online (some of us have stayed online for over a year), productivity is taking a hit. It’s hard to be motivated, and it’s hard to feel the sense of community we feel when we get to see our colleagues every day. Most companies and corporate workplaces have decided to keep work online for the foreseeable future, and some software companies have made the news lately for letting go of their offices altogether. Although working from home has the definite advantage of never having to wear pants, it’s hard to stay focused and motivated to get work done.

In this situation, what can we do to keep community and morale up? How do we fill the gaps? Whether you manage people or are part of a team, there are ways you can help introduce music to make online work cul ture bet ter for everyone. 1. Have a weekly music, dance or exercise session - Even online, shared experiences can help build community. Interacting in a less formal context can help make up for missed experiences like shared lunches and water cooler conversations. 2. Build a team playlist - Work together and find the music that defines your team.

What’s your Monday morning playlist to get you motivated? Your Friday afternoon playlist to welcome the weekend? Get members to contribute, and swap playlists with other teams in your company. 3. Find your musical community - If you work for a large company, find people who like the same music you do - share new releases, watch concerts online together, have musical game nights.

Since you can’t meet new people wandering the corridors of your workplace, connecting over common interests could be a great way to meet colleagues you don’t work with everyday. 4. Organise a virtual concert - If you’re missing live concert experiences, try a virtual one. Many artistes are performing special concerts tailored to their audiences, so try it out! At the end of the work day, hopefully music has brought you some joy!

(The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

