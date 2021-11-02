In pursuit of a good facial

Saumya R Chawla By

Combination-skinned, Capricorn millennial seeks a loyal aesthetician who does not give her facials with the expectation that she would do an elaborate 12-step routine after. Said facialist should ideally be of average height, to avoid awkward hovering and bending. Being a good listener is a must, and the facialist should not be a beauty school dropout.

Capricorn woman is looking to find the one—someone she can grow old with, someone who will fill her wrinkles in someday. Finding a good facialist, or a good facial, that suits your skin is a lot like finding a good partner, or the perfect job. Most of us have to shop around a little before finding ‘The One’. And much like a lousy relationship, a bad facial can leave you feeling unhappy, blotchy, and a little emotionally scarred from the experience.

For the same reason, I, your trusty neighbourhood beauty friend, am here to present to you The Mirapeel. A combination of serum infused dermabrasion, microneedling, electric currents, cupping, and LED therapy, this is the reliable friend who won’t let you down if you need an instant pick-me-up. This is one of the quickest ways to get that glow by vacuuming dead skin, infusing serums via microchanneling, and stimulating collagen production.

This isn’t one of those one-size-fits-all treatments either, the serums are customised potions that will suit your skin, along with LED therapies that fit just right. While I understand that getting your face zapped by a metal rod with electric currents running through doesn’t sound very pleasant, it has been a godsend for my troubled skin and really wasn’t painful at all.

What I love about going to an expert for a treatment is that it takes all the guessing out of the equation. It is reliable, and engineered in a way that you get the results that you came in for. While a facial might be one part of it, the other hugely

important aspect is what you do after the facial—and more importantly, what you don’t do. Right after a treatment, your pores are purged of oils and bacteria, so skipping the coverage would be a good way to prevent gunk from finding its way back in. Once you’re back at it with makeup (I like giving this at least two days), make sure that the brushes and applicators you use are completely clean. Giving the gym a break might be a good idea too (yes, you can definitely use this as an excuse) because heat and sweat can also irritate exfoliated skin.

I started this week with an open heart and wallet, looking for a special treatment by someone wo will treat my skin as if it was their own. Happy to report that this mission is now completed. Cloddish conversations about my career, and the weather are now all at my expert facialist!

