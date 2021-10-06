STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

The temple tank here is common to Vishnu and Siva

Anbil, a small village, is home to a Vishnu temple dedicated to Azhagiya Nambi who is seen reclining on Adisesha facing east.

Published: 06th October 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Anbil, a small village, is home to a Vishnu temple dedicated to Azhagiya Nambi who is seen reclining on Adisesha facing east. This temple is one among the 108 Divya Desams or places sacred to Vishnu eulogised by the Azhvars or important devotees of Narayana. Thirumazhisai Azhvar visited this temple and has composed one Tamil verse (Pasuram) about this God. The name Anbil has continued to be used for this place, unchanged since the time of this Azhvar as he has mentioned this word in his hymn.

The west side of Anbil, called Mel Anbil is where the Vishnu temple is located and the east side, known as Kil Anbil has a temple for Siva. The processional image of this Vishnu temple is worshipped as Sundararaja Perumal and also as Rupa Narayanan. These deities are enshrined under the Taraka Vimanam. Goddess Lakshmi is known as Azhagiyavalli Nachiyar, while the utsava-murti of Thayar is called Senbagavalli (Champakalakshmi) Thayar.

Interestingly, the temple tank (pushkarini), known as Manduka Tirtham is common to both the Vishnu and Siva temples. The name Manduka was given to this tank since a sage (rishi) who was cursed to become a frog (manduka) had his ritual bath in this temple for a prescribed number of days and was subsequently released from his curse by Perumal. The River Kollidam which flows close to this temple is also considered a Tirtham of this shrine.

Numerous inscriptions have been found here, especially of the Chola and Vijayanagara eras. They refer to donations of gold and land to this religious institution. An important bilingual copper-plate inscription, discovered in Anbil, belonging to the reign of Parantaka Chola II, also called Sundara Chola (956-973 CE), is historically important. The epigraph mentions that the poet of the Samskrit part of this epigraph called Madhava Bhatta, was a student of Sriwnatha. According the to the editor of this inscription, this Srinatha was Nathamuni, the famous preceptor (Acharya) of the Sri Vaishnava tradition.

Traditional name 
Anbil was once known as Prema Puri

Sacred tree
The Sthala Vriksham here is the Thazhampoo 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp