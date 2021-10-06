Viewing Gandhi as millennials

Tina Shashikanth By

BENGALURU: When I was in school, every year on October 2, my mother made me watch Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi. Back in those days, we did not really have the luxury of changing channels. We eagerly watched everything on TV. Sometimes, the school held a screening at a local movie theatre. We marched excitedly to this otherwise-forbidden place that sold popcorn and fried peanuts and watched the three-hour movie without complaining. Come to think of it, Gandhi is perhaps one of the first movies I saw.

I had stayed away from the Clubhouse app for a long time, simply because I could not give it the kind of time that it demanded. Between work, household chores and reading the books I have been hoarding, I was adamant that I won’t give in to a new addiction. However, a dear friend managed to persuade me to join a Clubhouse discussion they were holding last weekend on Attenborough’s iconic production. When she told me that a cast member would be present, I was reeled in — hook, line and sinker.

Sanjeev Puri, who made his movie debut with Gandhi, joined our conversation. He spoke at length about the production, regaled us with anecdotes on Ben Kingsley, Martin Sheen’s role, on filming the famed Jalianwala Bagh massacre scene at New Delhi’s Zakir Husain College that was founded in 1792, on Attenborough’s interactions with Nehru and so much more. We asked him several hypercritical questions. He was a good conversationalist. Studying Gandhi can be an overwhelming experience. Back in 1981, it must have been a Herculean effort. Sanjeev told us that many foreign productions were shot in India after Gandhi.

Discussions followed and I asked my friends if their kids had watched the movie and if yes, what their reactions were. A teacher told us that she held several screenings of the movie for her students but they did not evince much interest in the movie. “Many students have asked me to screen movies on Bhagat Singh instead,” she said. Daughter of a friend said she found the movie extremely slow-paced. Another kid could not sit through the movie but was deeply affected by depictions of British atrocity on Indians. My daughter has watched Gandhi several times. She keeps wondering about Gandhi’s personal life.

“I think it was very sad, as he wasn’t able to give his family much time,” she told me.

That was the whole point of the movie — not to depict Gandhi as a saint but to show him as a human being, Sanjeev said. He had his strengths, he had his flaws and his thoughts and principles are very much open for debate even today. That is how we should look at him — through a scanner. I recall visiting Gandhiji’s Porbandar home several years ago. Someone pointed us to a room where he was born. It was a tiny corner. There were no embellishments except for a board stating the fact. Someone had strewn some flowers on the floor. It was that simple.