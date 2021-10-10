For furry tales and spa dates

Saumya R Chawla By

Over the last year, I have asked one question more often than any other. It’s come up time and again, a couple of times a day, as frequently in my post-vaccination freedom as it did in the turbulent moments of the pandemic’s second wave: “How’s my baby booboo?”

The question is never answered by Valerie, my dogdaughter, but the answer is obvious. She’s been my booboo ever since she happened to me, and we have been testing the boundaries of what it means to live together. In many ways, she’s the perfect pandemic roommate: growls at strangers within 6 feet, loves to sit on the couch, and has assessed sneezes as an existential threat.

Ever so often, two of my interests collide. Sometimes, it’s in discovering little mittens for Valerie. Other times, it’s discovering the wonderful world of pharmacy skincare. Today, I’m discovering the joys of taking my dog out for blueberry facials.

You see, taking Valerie for a grooming session is a little like spinning the wheel of fortune. You think you know what you’re going to see when you come to pick her up, but that’s not always how it works. She could end up looking like the squirrel from Ice Age, a dental hygienist with a bob cut, or like she gave up drinking.

This was also partly on me: for not taking tours of the groomers, not knowing who was going to handle my dog, or how they will be kept while waiting to be picked up. I extended undeserved trust because I assumed all groomers had training and certifications at least as stringent as cosmetologists; which I later realised, wasn’t true. Anyone, (yes, literally anyone) can hang up a sign on their door and call themselves a pet stylist. The unfortunate fact is that these groomers are often untrained, impatient and can cause physical and psychological harm to your baby.

This was before I found her (read as: my) new favourite place: Zigly. I was pleasantly surprised while entering a rather large pet store, with a grooming station, vet clinic and play area, with trained and experienced staff to take on everything that comes while working with dogs. It helps that the organisation does multiple things within the pet industry. Look for their involvement in pet rescue, volunteering and pet first aid.

Think about it this way: if you would think twice before trying out a new salon to get your hair done, why shouldn’t we give the same importance to our furry babies? Until we can develop technology to translate barks into English, I’d like to think that when we treat our pets to indulgent beauty treatments, they notice it too. Until then, Val will be living her best life, being whisked away to her next photoshoot, donning on sparkly crowns, drinking bottled water and picking out her own clothes. More anon!

