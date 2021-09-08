STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Celebrity deaths and the dance of TV news

I studied journalism in my Masters, and began my career by writing articles for a newspaper.

Published: 08th September 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

BENGALURU: I studied journalism in my Masters, and began my career by writing articles for a newspaper. I have been running this column for five years, and begin every day by reading the newspaper. When we finished our courses, there was also the option of joining a TV news channel. I gave it a shot, and attended a few interviews with news scrolling up the anxietyinducing teleprompter. It didn’t take me long to realise that I wasn’t cut out for TV journalism.

The constant panic, the lights and cameras – were too much for my old soul to take. In the end, I am glad I decided to stick to print journalism. Getting your news off a newspaper might seem redundant in today’s times - with social media and news apps dripping news into your system like shots of dopamine. But in my proud opinion, there are a number of benefits to getting news from a newspaper. For one, the newspaper is not trying to arouse passions and stoke fires. The editor of a newspaper isn’t shouting in your face. Head journalists aren’t dealing in petty accusations and insinuations.

You’ll never find yourself reading a newspaper and your BP shooting up. The humble newspaper delivers your news to you, and then is willing to be used as a wrapper for pakodi. As a print journalist, I have to admit my general disappointment with the TV news industry. If you’re a youngster, you should know it wasn’t always like this. Back in the days of Doordarshan, news was rationed out - three times a day, like capsules ordered by the friendly, neighbourhood doctor. All the news of the world was summarised into 15-minute slots, neatly divided into politics, world, economics and sports. 

Back in the days of Doordarshan, there was no ‘breaking’ news. News didn’t ‘break’ - it gently floated through the airwaves, travelled through the antennae installed on top of houses, and reached audiences in a civilised manner. The news readers of Doordarshan had the calmness of Buddhist monks. They could sit in the middle of a cyclone and update you on the latest happenings in the Rajya Sabha. The 2000s weren't too bad either. Debates did not resemble rugby matches, and anchors did not need to roar like Prakash Raj in a commercial potboiler. The prime minister would give interviews to news channels, and they would be conducted with grace, incisiveness and dignity.

It was sometime in the previous decade that things began to look bleak. With the abundance of platforms, and news being available on the internet and on social media, we imported western notions of news like paparazzi. We all got to witness the ugly face of TV news last year, with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Conspiracy theories, mud-slinging, accusations – it was an all-time low.

The tragic part of it all was that we were in the midst of a global pandemic. Reports were flowing in of daily deaths, and there was an air of panic. We used the lockdown to become Sherlock Holmes! With the recent death of a TV star, it is a repeat of the same motions – journalists outside funerals, and conspiracies flying like kites, and a star-struck nation lapping it all up. It does make me ashamed to call myself a journalist. I have no message to deliver, dear reader. All I mean to say is congratulations on picking up a newspaper today. You might not have news bytes darting at you from the stratosphere – but you’re guaranteed more peace of mind when compared to those who get news delivered as dopamine shots! (The writer’s opinions are his own)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp