Changing equations

BENGALURU: Can people in love be truly happy by themselves in their relationship, or will their love for each other stagnate and wither away sooner or later? Systems theory tells us that any system left to itself will tend towards entropy. Relationships are systems as well, whether defined as a family system

or otherwise.

A relationship system, with its bonds of love and affection between willing adults, will by definition, also tend towards entropy as well if left to itself. With time, everything gets affected, even if there are no external forces that are impacting the system. Each person in the relationship is growing older and changing, and no relationship can remain the same as it was at any point in time in the past when the individuals are changing.

It is perhaps in that context that conventional wisdom has us thinking that relationships must necessarily have stages of growth and change, and that after the honeymoon phase, people in the relationship will settle down to the humdrum of everyday life, and that too can only last so long in some approximation of domestic bliss, before getting challenged. Every now and then, conventional wisdom will have us believe, the relationship will need some new energy to love and nurture, human babies or furry ones, pets or pet projects, businesses or hobbies, something or the other that one nurtures, loves and cherishes

Thing is, when we add new objects of love, passion projects or any other energy into an existing relationship, almost by definition, it will impact the current system. Each bond in the relationship will be impacted by the new object, the bonds formed there, the balance between all of the different entities in the relationship, and in that rejigging, the old bonds of love can get quite strained. Imagine someone adopting a puppy to bring in a freshness to the relationship. Everybody has to adjust to it. Who will feed it? Train it? Walk it? Play with it? Will the puppy have a favourite among the existing parties to the relationship? How will that play out? Will there be demands for equal share of work, and equal time with the puppy? What if someone rejects the puppy and wants nothing to do with it?

Whether it is a puppy or a startup, or a baby or any other change to the relationship system, there is bound to be a rejigging of all the bonds in the system. Relationships that resist this change, or act as if the change is only about selected parts of the system and others can go about their merry ways as if nothing has changed, or everyone seeks to hold on to the past as if it is to be preserved as it was for all eternity in a fairytale ending of living happily ever after, they will find that the ever after is not really happy after all. One way or another, every relationship will need to change and evolve, or wither away. That’s just how things are.