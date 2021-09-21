Of verse and voice

Tina Shashikanth By

BENGALURU: It is pretty difficult to be a poet on social media, that too in an urban set-up. Apart from being asked for recommendations, many readers keep quizzing you for the ‘meaning’ of a particular stanza or happily let you know that they loathe poetry. They say they do not understand poetry or that they have not read poetry after their college days. Ask them why and they will tell you there was no need to. Dig deeper and you will hear opinions such as – ’Poems are either written by jobless people or those who have the luxury of time’, ‘Poetry is too complex’, ‘We don’t need it’, ‘Does not sell in market’ etc etc.

Why then, do we need poetry? For many, poetry has always been a window into different worlds - connecting, linking and healing. It is also deeply rooted in social chemistry. Reading poetry itself is an act of coming together, realising that we are not on our own in the world that is becoming more chaotic and merciless. The last few years have been a clear example of how people can bond through poetry. Poets across the country have come to be the voices of a collective consciousness. They have been writing about the pandemic, people’s rights, dissent, marginalised communities, oppression, gender issues, casteism as well as various political shifts. In a way, poets have been chronicling our history, and down the lane, will perhaps be looked into by researchers to know what it was like during this time period.

I was browsing for some poetry performances a couple of years ago and came across this spoken poetry forum, wherein artiste Mehak Mirza Prabhu was reciting a poem – on how a woman’s persona fades away after being married into a patriarchal household – using the imagery of raw mango pickle making. Here, the abstract had become concrete. There was conflict, clarity, reflection and a very indigenous-yet-modern sort of sensibility about it. That is what poetry is about – it is essentially what bothers us, the happenings around us and our own experiences – presented ingeniously.

I often tell my friends to read poetry aloud to get a better sense out of it. “The poem you connect with will push you towards something bigger. Leave the ones you cannot understand,” I tell them. Apart from the social chemistry aspect, we should never forget that poetry is to be enjoyed, appreciated and treasured.

As a metropolitan reader, I am always conscious of the conflict, angst and ambiguities of urban living and feel the need for an open dialogue. ‘I am oppressed and sustained by Bombay,’ said famed Indian poet Nissim Ezekiel, which is perhaps how many of us who reside in metros feel. That is how we connect with poetry – it provides us with a clearer perception of the world. More importantly, it goads us to push through language barriers and create new visions, new ways of depicting things. This is also how we humans become forerunners of change – by hoping for it and writing about it.