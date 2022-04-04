Making hormones happy

Rubi Chakravarti By

I remember my geriatric uncle complaining bitterly about the changing face of namma ooru. He bemoaned the fact that the ugly esplanade on MG Road had 'eaten-up' all the beautiful Gulmohar trees that bloomed there, lathering the road with a multi-hued carpet of crushed flowers.

Of course, he failed to mention that his scooter had skidded many times on that beautiful faux Persian rug of flowers and he had broken bones to prove that fact! My mom had warned him that, the next time, she would do the honours by breaking his bones herself!

Everyone has a 'coloured' memory of what Bengaluru was like, with each generation ruing that things had got worse. I have memories of Bengaluru as a child, where the weather was great, the people were refined and life on the whole revolved around living in a Cantonment, teeming with men in uniform; where entertainment meant seeing a movie or partying at the Bangalore Club.

When I returned as a teenager from Mumbai (mostly as a punishment posting; to get away from my boyfriend-now-husband) to finish my graduation in Mount Carmel College, I was taken aback with the unplanned growth of namma ooru. Bengaluru was over-run by ugly concrete structures and a lot of 'outsiders' who didn't intrinsically reflect the ethos of our city.

New-age restaurants, serving an odd mix of cuisine and bands playing in dimly-lit nightclubs (where youngsters clutched onto each other without their parent’s knowledge) abounded… A small city desperately trying to imitate a big one. At the stroke of 9 pm, magically everyone scattered lest their carriages turned back into pumpkins, leaving a silence and emptiness behind.

That ‘changing face’ is quite innocent compared to what is happening today. Now, hunters prowl the city which is still quite naive and trusting. The good people of this city still open up their hearts and hearth and many charlatans are taken at face value.

In a city that is bursting at its seams with new hotels, bars, restaurants, malls and the like….it’s an easy ‘prey-ground’ for the unscrupulous. Many traditional families have children who want to 'belong'. They work hard and play harder and gaining access to them is surprisingly easy.

Brought up in a shielded environment, they rarely do a background check of people with doubtful antecedents. And because 'Flimflammers' (I assure you it’s a bona fide word!) abound in a city that accredits grifters with telling the truth, the rot runs deep. Truth is stranger than fiction, I am told!

But one has to find a spot in the sunshine and there is no better combination than Mexican food, tequila and ‘gup-shup’! Three 'auld Bangaloreans' went to lunch with the delightful chef Vikas Seth who was all ears to our conversation as he plied us with more tequila! After, we 'girls' went to a mall (haven’t been to one for over two years) and bought ourselves comfy shoes and make-up. What good fun!

My cup runneth over as good friend Reuben Kataria and the most famous Awadhi chef sent home some extra-ordinary 'Dadi-jaan ka qorma', loosely translated means Grandmom's secret mutton recipe! With all mayhem that took place in March…I still choose happiness!

Eating good food releases ‘happy hormones…and I’m sticking to that story!