How to successfully get a raise  

Hriday Ranjan By

HYDERABAD : The season of hikes and bonuses is here. No matter how nonchalant and unattached you act, you’re going to be making mental calculations. The truth is, you have to ask for a raise yourself. Nobody is going to do it for you!

Disclaimer: I have never asked for a raise. However, I HAVE asked for pocket money a lot in my life. The basic principles are the same. The resources are limited, and the amount you get is based on the impression you have created on the decision-makers over the last few days. Using the same principles I used to obtain pocket money in childhood, here are a few tips that will help you get a higher raise this year.

Second disclaimer: Some of these suggestions are truly ‘out of the cabin’. They truly blur the line between pushing the envelope and getting the pink slip. Some unimaginative people might look at the suggestions and mutter ‘toxic workplace’ under their breath. Ignore the negativity — always remember, having more money is more important than being politically correct.

Start by buying gifts for your boss. Not generic gifts — but topical gifts for tropical climate. The summer is going to be brutal this year, so get your boss a tender coconut subscription. Or an appointment for AC repair. A mini-USB fan to prepare for summer load shedding. Extra refills for mosquito repellents — ask your boss what brand they use — the refills don’t fit all types!

Offer to babysit your boss’ kids. Give them a cup that says ‘World’s Greatest Boss’. Laugh at your boss’s jokes. No matter how unfunny they are — laugh as boisterously as rakshasas laughed in Doordarshan’s mythological serials. Since work-from-home has come to an end, the old rules will apply once again. Come early to the office and be the last one to log out.

If these 20th century tips don’t work, you need to get innovative. Indoctrinate your colleagues into the heady ideology of Communism. Inspire them to forego capitalist perks like hikes and bonuses. Or better still, initiate them into a spiritual journey. Convince them that money comes and goes; morality comes and grows.

Always remember that your boss is also a human being. In the words of Mahatma Gandhi ‘Humanity is an ocean. If a few drops are dirty, the ocean doesn’t become dirty’. Gandhiji obviously made this comment before the oceans truly got filthy. But nevertheless, it is important to understand the quote in its context. Your boss is a human being, and you must appeal to their innate humanity (difficult as that might seem to find).

Share everything your boss shares on social media. Add them to ‘Close Friends’ on Instagram. Create memes about your colleagues and DM them to your boss. Send an invite to your boss to join ‘Hike’ messenger. Send a wink along with the invite. Donate blood, offer to offer platelets. Write a poem for your boss, read it out to them drunk, after the office party. Hug your boss, go down on your knees, promise everlasting loyalty, and paste their pictures at your desk.

The truth is, in spite of all my efforts — I rarely got any pocket money from my parents. And therein lies a lesson — one can only put one’s best foot forward. And that might be the case with you too. I hope you win a handsome (used in the gender-neutral sense) hike this year. If you don’t, well, you can always begin planning for next March!

(The writer’s views are his own)