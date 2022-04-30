Saving the world from the scourge of wars

Ashoke K Maitra By

The opening line of the preamble of the United Nations’ Charter states, “To save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”. These lines resonate the core value upon which the United Nations was built. This international body was created to make sure the world doesn’t have to suffer through another horrific war.

However, even after the formation of this institution, powerful countries have attacked nations like Iraq, Syria, Vietnam and Yemen, with impunity. And none held them responsible for waging such futile wars.

Given below are the common reasons why a nation or its leader wages war against other countries.

1) Narcissistic and sadistic ambition of a leader to prove oneself superior. 2) A country, for economic reasons, wants to annex another nation and take away its resources. 3) Fear of being suddenly annexed or overwhelmed due to the build-up of troops around the country. 4) To maintain balance of power so that no country or person becomes too powerful. This could also be the reason for the US, UK and EU joining forces against Russia. 5) A sadistic leader who wants to prove his/ her strength and ends up killing thousands of people . 6) To distract civilian attention from the main problems of the economy to an unwanted event. This is often witnessed when Pakistan keeps on creating small wars along Indian borders.

There are a multitude of reasons to wage wars against countries, but if we diligently look for a rationale behind it, in most cases one will find that it is completely unnecessary.

Looking at war from a different perspective, we will find it is a result of well-planned economic interests that fuels powerful economies.

For example, huge quantities of arms and ammunition are sold all over the world. Even the defence budget of many countries including peaceful nations like Sweden, Norway and Finland has gone up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Similarly, terrorism is a huge industry designed by powerful nations to destabilise other countries. For example, Pakistan has been funded for many years to create terrorists who routinely attack India. This is done to distract the public opinion and also keep up the sale of weapons.

Another ugly side of war is to deliberately create refugees who are then employed as cheap labour in developed countries. Morever, it leads to the problem of human trafficking. Refugees, especially women and children, are thrust into this unkind world. Children are forced to engage in child labour while women are sold as sex workers.

David Krieger, president of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, said, “The way things stand, war is too easy.”

In this age of social media, it is not difficult to dehumanise the enemy. It is too easy for leaders to commit horrific crimes and not pay the price. It’s time to change the rules so that those who wage war will face appropriate consequences. Some ways in which warfare could be halted are: 1) Leaders in power encouraging the concept of warfare should themselves be directly involved in the proceedings of the battle. 2) The citizens should be taught to empathise with the other side. They should be familiarised with the stories of “enemy” children as this will remove any grudges or stereotypes the citizens harbour against them. It is much more difficult to slaughter an enemy who one recognises as being part of one’s family. 3) We should uphold the International Criminal Court and make sure it stays an autonomous body, so leaders from around the world can be tried for their crimes in a fair manner. All leaders who commit such appalling crimes must be held accountable under international law. 4) Any elected leader who promotes or supports war should be impeached. 5) The citizens should rise up and demand that their government follow the Constitution and find a way to achieve peace.

It is time for world leaders and the United Nations to come together and put an end to bloodshed and warfare. Without a firm commitment and decision to abide by it, wars will continue and may end life on the planet.

Ashoke K Maitra. Founder, Sri Ramakrishna International Institute of Management.

(ashoke.maitra@gmail.com)