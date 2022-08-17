Happy 75, India! 

Hriday Ranjan By

BENGALURU: This week has been an important one in our history. On August 15, despite having to endure another Dry Day, this one was special. Our nation turned 75, and it took me some time to gather my thoughts on this landmark. I distinctly remember when we celebrated 50 years of independence in the year 1997. Newspapers, magazines, and hoardings splashed pictures commemorating the event. The government launched new stamps (not to be confused with the stamps that infuriate the NCB!). But my favourite memory is of AR Rahman releasing his version of Vande Mataram. For the new converts, the Rahman you see today is nothing like the version he was decades ago.

Today, he is a clean-shaven, decent guy who looks like the school topper. But back in the day, Rahman was wild. He had shoulder- length hair, wore shades and leather jackets, and played a rockstar in his videos. As young Rahman walked through the desert crooning about his love for India – I was inspired. It was the first song whose lyrics I wrote in the back-pages of a notebook (and later got thrashed for!) India turned 75 this year, and there is a lot to look back upon and celebrate. Our greatest achievement (and something we don’t come together to celebrate enough) is the fact that we have remained a democracy. Nobody gave us a chance, but (except for a minor blip in 1975) we have remained the largest democracy of the world.

A nation that is still passionate about politics. A nation that did not blindly ape the economic policies of other nations amidst the Cold War between capitalism and communism. When I see people fight each other over political parties, I have an urge to remind them of the larger picture. To truly realise how well we have done, just have a look at our neighbours. One of them is a nation whose last achievement was reaching the finals of the 1999 World Cup. Another neighbour recently witnessed vloggers storming the President’s Palace to take selfies in the swimming pool.

Another neighbour prosecutes people for tweeting against the government. Amidst all this chaos, with all our issues and differences - we have been going steady. At times, India does behave like a cranky 75-year-old too. We get irritated over useless topics - like boycotting films, or prosecuting standup comedians. Sometimes, we behave like irritated grandparents cribbing on a park bench. We are harsh towards each other, and have a spectacular ability to complain. And yet, there is wisdom too. We are a tolerant nation in many ways. Our laws do not follow a religious scripture, and keep getting moulded to adapt to evolving ideals.

We have not let either religion or dynasties come in the way of our Constitution. Our economy has been doing reasonably well, and is slated to become one of the world’s largest in the coming decades. So on the whole, our achievements far outweigh our problems. India has the largest population of youth in the world. If you’re a youngster reading this newspaper column (firstly, 50 points to Gryffindor for your fine taste), I hope you grow up with lesser cynicism than my generation did. I hope you do not engage in useless fights on social media like we do. And if you’re someone who remembers the release of AR Rahman’s Vande Mataram, I hope you stocked up on booze early. I hope you took a few sips of whiskey, called up old friends, and apologised for the unnecessary political debate you had on Facebook years ago. Happy 75, India!

(The writer’s views are his own)

