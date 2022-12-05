Dreams, nightmares and dark patches of the mind

Renuka Narayanan By

Dreams and their so-called interpretation play a spooky role in many cultures, including ours, whereas I have a sunlit attitude to bad dreams. I don’t believe in buying more anxiety than already assaults us in the news and in the daily grind. I once read that “Disturbing dreams are the psychic detritus released through sleep.” This attitude greatly appeals that dreams are like a body scrub for the over-busy mind and serve to wash off the anxieties of the day. When we wake up, it’s a new day. The old worries may have not faded away but there’s no need, surely, to be frightened by the thoughts and imaginings released in sleep. It was not for real. That’s what I tell myself anyway; and strive, though not officiously, to be happy.

Scripture seems to disagree somewhat with this prosaic point of view. To understand why, perhaps we need to look at what constitutes ‘reality’ in traditional Indic culture. In the English translation of the ancient Tamil epic Silappadikaram, it says that the six classes of beings that peopled the Hindu, Jain and Buddhist epic world were “humans; spirits; gods; Brahmas (creative principles); Nagas (serpents, genies of the underworld); and demons (evil spirits). According to their merits, beings are lodged at birth in the embryo of one or the other, and in due time when their past deeds reach maturity, they gather their fruits and live for a time in suffering or delight.” (Alain Danielou and Gopala Iyer, 1993).

This is karma theory on turbo. It is a well-meant attempt by our ancients to impose order on chaos in an otherwise random world. So the supernatural world has blithely co-existed for millennia with the natural world. Gods, yakshas, nagas and kinnaras stroll about as though they owned the place, which in fact they do. India is their conceptual home and they’re not going anywhere that we call tell. Why, we would be bereft without them and the exciting interface that they vivify between the known and the ‘unknown’. You could call it ‘magic realism’ and be spot on.

But the good news is that scripture does not see us as sinners from birth. Like the new day that comes after a dream, a new life is a chance to rewrite our fates. Queen Madalasa’s lullaby to her son in the Markandeya Purana begins:

Suddhosi buddhosi niranjanosi/ samsara maya parivarjitosi/ samsara svapnam tyaja moha nidra/ mandalasollapamuvacha putram.

It means: “You are pure, enlightened, and spotless. Leave the illusion of the world and wake up from the deep slumber of delusion.” This is a most encouraging thought. There is a beautiful version of this lullaby on YouTube, sung by a foreign lady, if you search for ‘Madalasa’.

All the same, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata are both replete with utterances that “It is all fate” and “Who can go against fate?” Kunti had reason, when she mournfully said: “Bhagyavantam parasuyeta ma shuram ma cha panditam” (The lucky ones will prevail, not the valiant, nor the intelligent). Dreams and omens therefore play a strong role in the epics in determining a lucky outcome. Even Queen Maya dreamt that an elephant entered her womb before she gave birth to the Buddha.

It may be hard to resist this strong cultural pressure to listen to the ‘message’ of dreams. But I staunchly resist it because it can get oppressive, and we want to be light and free in our heads and live in a ‘happy space’, not a space filled with dire forebodings to add to dire realities.

However, and perhaps this is more of the Indian paradox that one hears so much about, I thoroughly enjoy reading about the dreams they had in the epics. Why ever not, these are our stories.

Let us look at just the Ramayana. Two dreams are described vividly.

Bharata is at his maternal uncle’s capital, in Rajagriha. On the night when the messengers from Ayodhya reach there to summon him back, Bharata has a bad dream. It comes early in the morning just before sunrise and he knows that such dreams are said to come true. He dreams that he sees his father, Dasaratha the king, dressed in soiled clothes with his hair blowing wild. He sees him fall from a mountain peak into a pit of filth. Dasaratha drinks oil with his palms cupped. Bharata also sees him drowned in oil. It is dark all around.

He then sees Dasaratha sitting on a seat made of iron, dressed all in black. He wears a garland of crimson flowers and is smeared with red sandalwood paste. He is being taken away in a cart drawn by donkeys. This bizarre dream frightens and depresses Bharata and alas, his fears are soon proved right.

Trijata’s dream in the Ramayana is as graphic. Trijata, if we recall, was the only nice rakshasi guarding Sita in the Ashoka Vana in Lanka. When the other rakshasis harass Sita, Trijata stops them. She tells them of the dream she had, in which she saw Rama adorned with a garland of white flowers and wearing white silk. He was seated in a vimana or vehicle, made of ivory and drawn by swans. Sita sat with Rama, also dressed in white silk, aglow with celestial beauty. Whereas Trijata saw Ravana with oil smeared on his body, wearing a garland of red karavira flowers (oleander), being taken away in a chariot drawn by donkeys. This dream about Ravana’s death comes true, too. Its impact has lasted for millennia.

But, as ever, culture also offers a remedy. There is an old bedtime prayer that goes:

Ramandam Skandam Hanumantham Vainateyam smare nityam dussvapana tasya nasyati. (Bad dreams are destroyed if we always remember Rama, Kartikeya, Hanuman and Garuda).

These are heroic and protective figures in theology and their names are held to work like a charm against bad feelings that get translated into bad dreams. So we need not give in to fear about the “psychic detritus”.

Renuka Narayanan

Slug: Faithline

(shebaba09@gmail.com)

Dreams and their so-called interpretation play a spooky role in many cultures, including ours, whereas I have a sunlit attitude to bad dreams. I don’t believe in buying more anxiety than already assaults us in the news and in the daily grind. I once read that “Disturbing dreams are the psychic detritus released through sleep.” This attitude greatly appeals that dreams are like a body scrub for the over-busy mind and serve to wash off the anxieties of the day. When we wake up, it’s a new day. The old worries may have not faded away but there’s no need, surely, to be frightened by the thoughts and imaginings released in sleep. It was not for real. That’s what I tell myself anyway; and strive, though not officiously, to be happy. Scripture seems to disagree somewhat with this prosaic point of view. To understand why, perhaps we need to look at what constitutes ‘reality’ in traditional Indic culture. In the English translation of the ancient Tamil epic Silappadikaram, it says that the six classes of beings that peopled the Hindu, Jain and Buddhist epic world were “humans; spirits; gods; Brahmas (creative principles); Nagas (serpents, genies of the underworld); and demons (evil spirits). According to their merits, beings are lodged at birth in the embryo of one or the other, and in due time when their past deeds reach maturity, they gather their fruits and live for a time in suffering or delight.” (Alain Danielou and Gopala Iyer, 1993). This is karma theory on turbo. It is a well-meant attempt by our ancients to impose order on chaos in an otherwise random world. So the supernatural world has blithely co-existed for millennia with the natural world. Gods, yakshas, nagas and kinnaras stroll about as though they owned the place, which in fact they do. India is their conceptual home and they’re not going anywhere that we call tell. Why, we would be bereft without them and the exciting interface that they vivify between the known and the ‘unknown’. You could call it ‘magic realism’ and be spot on. But the good news is that scripture does not see us as sinners from birth. Like the new day that comes after a dream, a new life is a chance to rewrite our fates. Queen Madalasa’s lullaby to her son in the Markandeya Purana begins: Suddhosi buddhosi niranjanosi/ samsara maya parivarjitosi/ samsara svapnam tyaja moha nidra/ mandalasollapamuvacha putram. It means: “You are pure, enlightened, and spotless. Leave the illusion of the world and wake up from the deep slumber of delusion.” This is a most encouraging thought. There is a beautiful version of this lullaby on YouTube, sung by a foreign lady, if you search for ‘Madalasa’. All the same, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata are both replete with utterances that “It is all fate” and “Who can go against fate?” Kunti had reason, when she mournfully said: “Bhagyavantam parasuyeta ma shuram ma cha panditam” (The lucky ones will prevail, not the valiant, nor the intelligent). Dreams and omens therefore play a strong role in the epics in determining a lucky outcome. Even Queen Maya dreamt that an elephant entered her womb before she gave birth to the Buddha. It may be hard to resist this strong cultural pressure to listen to the ‘message’ of dreams. But I staunchly resist it because it can get oppressive, and we want to be light and free in our heads and live in a ‘happy space’, not a space filled with dire forebodings to add to dire realities. However, and perhaps this is more of the Indian paradox that one hears so much about, I thoroughly enjoy reading about the dreams they had in the epics. Why ever not, these are our stories. Let us look at just the Ramayana. Two dreams are described vividly. Bharata is at his maternal uncle’s capital, in Rajagriha. On the night when the messengers from Ayodhya reach there to summon him back, Bharata has a bad dream. It comes early in the morning just before sunrise and he knows that such dreams are said to come true. He dreams that he sees his father, Dasaratha the king, dressed in soiled clothes with his hair blowing wild. He sees him fall from a mountain peak into a pit of filth. Dasaratha drinks oil with his palms cupped. Bharata also sees him drowned in oil. It is dark all around. He then sees Dasaratha sitting on a seat made of iron, dressed all in black. He wears a garland of crimson flowers and is smeared with red sandalwood paste. He is being taken away in a cart drawn by donkeys. This bizarre dream frightens and depresses Bharata and alas, his fears are soon proved right. Trijata’s dream in the Ramayana is as graphic. Trijata, if we recall, was the only nice rakshasi guarding Sita in the Ashoka Vana in Lanka. When the other rakshasis harass Sita, Trijata stops them. She tells them of the dream she had, in which she saw Rama adorned with a garland of white flowers and wearing white silk. He was seated in a vimana or vehicle, made of ivory and drawn by swans. Sita sat with Rama, also dressed in white silk, aglow with celestial beauty. Whereas Trijata saw Ravana with oil smeared on his body, wearing a garland of red karavira flowers (oleander), being taken away in a chariot drawn by donkeys. This dream about Ravana’s death comes true, too. Its impact has lasted for millennia. But, as ever, culture also offers a remedy. There is an old bedtime prayer that goes: Ramandam Skandam Hanumantham Vainateyam smare nityam dussvapana tasya nasyati. (Bad dreams are destroyed if we always remember Rama, Kartikeya, Hanuman and Garuda). These are heroic and protective figures in theology and their names are held to work like a charm against bad feelings that get translated into bad dreams. So we need not give in to fear about the “psychic detritus”. Renuka Narayanan Slug: Faithline (shebaba09@gmail.com)