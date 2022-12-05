Much to be unhappy about in growth times

Bibek Debroy By

Matthieu Ricard is a Tibetan monk and he is 76 years old. He has that name because he used to be a French molecular biologist before he became a Buddhist monk.

He has been described as the happiest man on Earth. How do we know that? From neuroscientists, who plugged in 256 sensors into his skull, and as he meditated, his brain emitted an unusual amount of gamma waves.

The brain’s left prefrontal cortex, associated with happiness and positivity, became excessively active, while the right, associated with negativity, was subdued. I am no neuroscientist, but that’s the way I have understood it. These experiments weren’t performed on Ricard alone, but on other monks too, to demonstrate effects of meditation on brain function.

What is happiness? It is a state of the mind, and for thousands of years, philosophers and religious leaders have speculated about its nature, explaining to humankind how one can be happy. Indeed, Ricard has himself authored a book that is a guide to happiness. While the pursuit of happiness has been elusive, its measurement has not, and has proliferated in the last few decades.

The late Robert Heilbroner (1919–2005) was an economist and economic historian. In 1979, he wrote an essay that deserves to be read more. “Economics is not a scientific discipline like the natural sciences, and that no cumulative advance describes its changeful form over the years… The chapter we call modern economics, compared with earlier chapters of our discipline, is shallow and poor rather than deep and rich, and the intellectual puzzle of some future time will be to account for the failure rather than the success of the period in which we have lived… The prestige accorded to mathematics in economics has given it rigor, but, alas, also mortis.”

This statement was about economics, but I think it also applies to most happiness research. There is unnecessary rigour where there should not be, and an attempt to measure and quantify. At least the University of Wisconsin exercise (the neuroscience sensors) was an objective attempt. One knows what was being measured. Unlike that, much of happiness research relies on subjective responses to questionnaires.

Since happiness is itself a subjective emotional state with a meaning that will vary from person to person, one should look askance at all such exercises. Many years ago, economists were obsessed with interpersonal comparisons of utility and eventually concluded that it cannot be done. But evidently, interpersonal comparisons of happiness are par for the course.

Often, people will refer to Bhutan and Gross National Happiness (GNH), without really understanding what that is meant to do.

When the Fourth King suggested it in the early 1970s, it was suggested as an alternative to GDP and was indeed enshrined in the Constitution in that way. However, that’s not quite how it works in practice. GNH has pillars of good governance, sustainable socio-economic development, preservation and promotion of culture, and environmental conservation—all goals dear to Bhutan and the entire world.

This was refined into nine domains and further into 38 sub-indexes, 72 indicators and 151 variables. What is done with this? Once every five years, Centre for Bhutan Studies and GNH Research does a survey, with questions asked from a random sample. The answers determine priorities for public expenditure. Thus, it is more of a planning exercise. No one is asked to rank one’s state of well-being on a scale of 1 to 10, or whatever be the scale.

There is a World Happiness Report (WHR), blessed by the UN but not done by the UN.

The 2022 version does not include Bhutan in the rankings, but mentions Bhutan: “The Nordic Council of Ministers identifies three countries—Bhutan, United Kingdom, and New Zealand—as governments which use well-being metrics in all three roles: monitoring, prioritizing, and policy making,” underlining what I said about Bhutan using it for planning.

In the 2018 version of this report, Bhutan was ranked 97 out of 156 countries. (In the 2022 version, India doesn’t perform well, figuring in the bottom 10). Such surveys, based on scaling and responses to questions, and Bhutan’s surveys, belong to two different worlds. Do you meditate? How frequently do you pray? How often do you quarrel with your family? Do you trust your neighbours? How much money do you devote to your community? These are questions Bhutan routinely asks. These are questions you will never find in questionnaires of happiness research emanating from the West.

At least the 2022 version of WHR acknowledges this value judgement. “Among positive experiences, Eastern culture gives special value to experiences of balance and harmony. These are important, low-arousal positive emotions, but they have been relatively neglected in happiness research, which has stronger roots in Western cultures.”

Having done this, in the rankings, it includes variables like GDP per capita (in purchasing power parity terms) and life expectancy. The correlation between these and happiness, however measured, is dubious, as a lot of empirical work has established. These are objective indicators. Is one including them because one knows one’s subjective questionnaires are flimsy? If one is actually trying to measure happiness, shouldn’t one leave such variables to the realm of development indicators? Ditto for something like perceptions of corruption, another subjective response, which perhaps belongs to evaluations of governance, not happiness. This reminds me of a Sherlock Holmes quote from A Scandal in Bohemia: “It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.” In this case, one doesn’t have data. Nevertheless, one theorizes.

It is often argued, rightly I think, that creative people are unhappy. Happiness marks the end of any creative activity. Unhappiness leads to creativity. That’s the causation. Does creativity lead to unhappiness? I am not sure about that causation. If that causation exists, most authors of happiness research should be extremely unhappy. I think such research also misses a basic point. Unhappiness is a function of expectations. When societies are stable and certain, as much of the West is, there is nothing to expect and no reason to be unhappy. Societies in a period of rapid churn and growth are bound to be unhappy. That’s almost axiomatic.

