With brand rejig Maharajah gets his mojo back

Harish Bijoor By

The aviation industry at large had a quiet announcement recently. The Tata group, which had acquired Air India in January 2022, will now manage its bouquet of airline brands differently. The full-service airline offering will be integrated under Air India, and Vistara will make a quiet exit by 2024-end. The low-cost variants will remain with AirAsia India in the kitty (along with possibly what was Air India Express), a segmented offering that will compete in the domestic low-cost and short-haul space. This brand rejig results in Air India emerging as the largest international carrier out of India and the second largest in the domestic sector, next only to IndiGo.

The aviation industry is a high-profile business. It has been so for decades all across the globe. This high-profile business is also a high-burn business. Globally, more airline enterprises have burned out than survived. In fact, every thriving survivor airline in the world has a gory story of its own—be it Delta, American or United—airlines from the largest airline market in the world, the United States of America.

Why the world? Look within India itself ever since the deregulation of the aviation space began in the early Nineties. We have many unique burnouts of our own—Damania, Modiluft, Jet, Air Sahara, Kingfisher and Air Deccan—to quote the big ones. And every burnout has a story that is high profile, high on passion, high on fight-value and high fuel prices to boot.

The business thought is simple. Most full-service airlines find it hard to survive in India. The market remains low-cost for now. Those that offer this seamlessly and continuously with aircraft configurations that fit the bill, survive. The others vanish.

If one looks around at numbers that come out, no airline in India is really making money, except for possibly IndiGo (which has had its own ups and downs). This is a sector that requires a dominant market share (more than 50% preferably) and a margin (even wafer-thin will do) to survive.

The large market share is necessary to justify the attendant costs of maintaining a slick fleet with a global standard of aircraft maintenance. And a slick fleet that is reliable and high on quality delivery is necessary. Any set of mishaps or averted mishaps tend to paint an airline in a bad light, enough to get people to switch off. Out here, the belief is clear. The bigger you are, the better you maintain your fleet, and the more seamless the safety process is.

Let me jump into the proposed avatar of Air India by 2024-end. As Air India makes its big plan to get its mojo back, it will be a joint venture with Singapore Airlines by design. The latter will hold 25.1%, and the rest will be with the Tatas. This simply means that the Tatas have a solid high-quality aviation partner with repute. While the operational control will remain with the Tatas, Singapore Airlines will chip in with the ‘moolah’ as well.

The beauty of this holding pattern is the fact that Singapore Airlines is no newbie to the Tata aviation foray. It has been a JV partner (with a 49% holding in Vistara) for the last nine years since its inception. Singapore Airlines has therefore been through every up and down of Vistara, and understands not only the reality of the domestic market, but also the Tata style of management.

If Singapore Airlines has agreed to this investment for a long tenure yet again, it simply means that it is a complete thumbs-up to the relationship that has been. And this is a point of merit to Vistara and what it has achieved as a gold-standard airline brand in India today. An inheritor of the earlier legacy left behind by Jet Airways before all its troubles began.

The two groups we speak about behind Air India are really big and solid entities. At one end, you have the Tata group with a $128-billion revenue, and on the other, the Singapore Airlines group with a cash reserve that runs into double-digit billions as reported variably.

Air India sure is an investment for both. For one, it is the passion and pride of India packed into an aviation business, and for the other, it is a quality and business investment in a market that is slated to grow substantially over the years. The current $900-million Indian aviation market has a storied potential growth to be a $4-billion market by 2025 as per recent projections. And that’s a very, very large growth potential for anyone to ignore.

Practically speaking, Air India must then look outwards before it looks inwards. The market outside where it has a good presence is the one it might just want to widen and deepen, instead of trying to crack into the dominant-status market of IndiGo in India (59%), which is bound to be a slow-joy process.

The battle for AI is not the battle of AI versus IndiGo in the domestic market as much as it is the war of the full-service airline overseas with full-service airlines of every kind globally. And that’s a big path to follow.

Once upon a time, AI was the gold-standard airline for overseas travel. It was the ultimate connect to and from India. And then things went south. Today, there certainly is the potential to get it all back. The Tata and Singapore Airlines combo seems the best bet duo to do it. And do it right. Let’s wait and watch. Only time and thousands of flights on a firm business and flight path will tell.

On the brand front, there certainly is an issue to handle. Vistara built itself as a gold-standard airline offering in India. An airline is really a service brand. You are only as good as the service you offer. Vistara did it well. This merger is a David and Goliath merger. Vistara is the David that offers the best standards of quality. It merges with AI, which lost its mojo for a while. The David culture is a niche and the Goliath culture is the mass.

Campbell Wilson and the new AI management need to sort its act on how to manage this. How to get the niche service culture of a Vistara into the mass service culture of an AI. In a nation and industry where purge is never a recommendation to consider, how do you merge? How do you make the AI Maharajah dance to the tune of the Vistara model of service? And in that lies the secret of success.

As a final note, as many will rue the forthcoming demise of Vistara, the truth to consider is the fact that in running a business as hardcore as aviation, there is brand romance at one end and then there is brand reality at the other. Running just one brand in this space is a business reality. The Tatas have bitten into brand reality in this decision to bid goodbye to brand Vistara (for now).

Harish Bijoor

Brand Guru and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc

(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)

