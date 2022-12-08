Mt Modi and the lesser peaks, drawn to scale

Santwana Bhattacharya By

So Gujarat has scaled Mt Modi, and it was higher than anticipated even by believers. There were other segments to the news, but they all paled before this piece of electoral history, wrapped up in numbers so stunning that they may never be matched in scale.

The 156/182 verdict, hand-crafted to perfection by Prime Minister Modi and his ace team of man-to-man markers, delivers what it is meant to: shock and awe. For a party that’s a master at eking out advantage even from adversity, this is pure gold—and it will go all out to pave the way to the future with this haul. But once the immediate effect wanes off, and one looks at the December 2022 results in a calmer light, they also come across like benevolent winter sunshine offering equal warmth to all.

The Congress, shamed in Gujarat of its own accord, managed a part-redemption in Himachal Pradesh—its first solo assembly election win in four years. Its long drought, after the famous troika of victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in 2018, has ended. Even if partly by default, even if it came on the back of a mere “one per cent margin”, a fact Modi lost no time to rub in, this keeps the Grand Old Party alive as a brand in Indian electoral politics.

Given the often directionless padayatra, the party has been on as an electoral entity in recent years, we can expect the Congress to shut its eyes to the decimation in Gujarat and the MCD polls in Delhi and, like the proverbial cat, drink the milk on offer. But put it down to coincidence, its forthcoming battles allow it that leeway. Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are due in 2023, and all are states where it is genuinely in contention.

The Aam Aadmi Party can be even more enthused, though perhaps a wee less than it would have liked. In two days, it has pulled off a dramatic heist on the MCD and now made a creditable opening in Gujarat. Winning for itself the much-coveted national party status with a 10+ per cent vote share feeds right into its narrative of going national as a genuine alternative, with a nuts-and-bolts approach to governance that obviously appeals to common India.

These results put, if not a gale-force wind, at least a cheery breeze in its sail for onward journeys. Unlike the Congress, it is no shrinking violet—it dared to go right into the lion’s den with all the giant-killing appetite of a David and a bagful of governance rhetoric and welfarist schemes. Even if the returns are modest compared to the energy expended and raised decibels, it shows a party with pluck, intuition and ideas. The fact that the BJP swivelled its cannons around to AAP shows that it perceives a long-term threat. A dynamic force then, even if a minor one yet, unlike the static entities that merely retained their fiefdoms—the Samajwadi Party in Mainpuri or the RLD in Khatauli.

Critics could say the best news for AAP remained its vote share, and its claim to have become the main challenger to the BJP. The worst news for the Congress, though, is that enough Gujarat voters, especially from its traditional tribal and rural strongholds, seem to have taken that claim positively.

The piece de resistance, anyway, was coloured saffron. Yes, its seventh straight win, even after an unbroken 27-year incumbency, came in its backyard. But the numbers bettered not only Modi’s own previous high, logged in the charged air of 2002, it won a prize they have made no secret of coveting: Madhavsinh Solanki’s 37-year-old record haul of 149.

More importantly, it breaks another pattern. The Modi years in Gujarat had been marked by a modest decline—from 127 in 2002 to 99 in 2018. To now beat anti-incumbency so overwhelmingly that there will not even be any Leader of Opposition—no party has the numbers—carries a message that will be read by distant voters and the world alike.

On a micro analysis, too, the BJP has much to celebrate. Old pockets of resistance and new malcontents have all fallen to its charms. Saurashtra, which gave the BJP much heartburn when the Congress famously ran it close in 2017, gave it 45 out of its total 46 seats. The conquest of the 27 tribal seats- an old Congress redoubt- was lesser only on the numerical scale. In terms of political significance, it counts for much more. A split ‘against’ vote between the GOP and AAP meant those two could wrest only a seat apiece. The BJP took the remaining 25. Adivasi belts elsewhere, especially in Rajasthan-MP-Chhattisgarh, will not be immune to this.

In north Gujarat, where the OBC Thakors occasionally stood estranged from it, 27 out of 32 seats voted saffron. The induction of Congress defector Alpesh Thakor was like a metaphor for an en bloc transfer of loyalties. And 20 out of 26 central Gujarat seats meant the restive Patidars had been conclusively assuaged with the EWS reservation—another fact with enduring policy repercussions.

ALSO READ | Record win shows Gujarat is a Modi citadel, micro-managed by him

As for the Congress, even if Himachal has come into its kitty as a consolation prize, it would be folly for it to take refuge in it. Even if the Priyanka Gandhi-Rajiv Shukla team did some work to stay the course, there were four clear factors that enabled it.

One, the BJP was faced with crippling dissension at the top—primarily between the Prem Kumar Dhumal-Anurag Thakur and Jai Ram Thakur camps—and down the ranks. That made for a surfeit of rebel candidates whose vote subversion even party president J P Nadda could not stanch in his home state.

Two, Himachal is a state with a high percentage of voters in the government service, and the demand for a reversion to the Old Pension Scheme has been voluble. The Centre has been wary of promising this across states for fiscal reasons—the Congress did so and reaped the benefits.

Three, a clear sympathy wave for the GOP after the July 2021 demise of the popular Virbhadra Singh. Add to this the ire of the apple farmers, who have hit the streets for the first time in 32 years on account of new economic strains, and it ensured that Himachal kept its pattern of oscillating within its old binary. The regional analysis—how Kangra, Shimla and Mandi voted—is a mere statistical side dish against those realities. What matters is the big canvas ahead.

Santwana Bhattacharya

Editor

So Gujarat has scaled Mt Modi, and it was higher than anticipated even by believers. There were other segments to the news, but they all paled before this piece of electoral history, wrapped up in numbers so stunning that they may never be matched in scale. The 156/182 verdict, hand-crafted to perfection by Prime Minister Modi and his ace team of man-to-man markers, delivers what it is meant to: shock and awe. For a party that’s a master at eking out advantage even from adversity, this is pure gold—and it will go all out to pave the way to the future with this haul. But once the immediate effect wanes off, and one looks at the December 2022 results in a calmer light, they also come across like benevolent winter sunshine offering equal warmth to all. The Congress, shamed in Gujarat of its own accord, managed a part-redemption in Himachal Pradesh—its first solo assembly election win in four years. Its long drought, after the famous troika of victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in 2018, has ended. Even if partly by default, even if it came on the back of a mere “one per cent margin”, a fact Modi lost no time to rub in, this keeps the Grand Old Party alive as a brand in Indian electoral politics. Given the often directionless padayatra, the party has been on as an electoral entity in recent years, we can expect the Congress to shut its eyes to the decimation in Gujarat and the MCD polls in Delhi and, like the proverbial cat, drink the milk on offer. But put it down to coincidence, its forthcoming battles allow it that leeway. Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are due in 2023, and all are states where it is genuinely in contention. The Aam Aadmi Party can be even more enthused, though perhaps a wee less than it would have liked. In two days, it has pulled off a dramatic heist on the MCD and now made a creditable opening in Gujarat. Winning for itself the much-coveted national party status with a 10+ per cent vote share feeds right into its narrative of going national as a genuine alternative, with a nuts-and-bolts approach to governance that obviously appeals to common India. These results put, if not a gale-force wind, at least a cheery breeze in its sail for onward journeys. Unlike the Congress, it is no shrinking violet—it dared to go right into the lion’s den with all the giant-killing appetite of a David and a bagful of governance rhetoric and welfarist schemes. Even if the returns are modest compared to the energy expended and raised decibels, it shows a party with pluck, intuition and ideas. The fact that the BJP swivelled its cannons around to AAP shows that it perceives a long-term threat. A dynamic force then, even if a minor one yet, unlike the static entities that merely retained their fiefdoms—the Samajwadi Party in Mainpuri or the RLD in Khatauli. Critics could say the best news for AAP remained its vote share, and its claim to have become the main challenger to the BJP. The worst news for the Congress, though, is that enough Gujarat voters, especially from its traditional tribal and rural strongholds, seem to have taken that claim positively. The piece de resistance, anyway, was coloured saffron. Yes, its seventh straight win, even after an unbroken 27-year incumbency, came in its backyard. But the numbers bettered not only Modi’s own previous high, logged in the charged air of 2002, it won a prize they have made no secret of coveting: Madhavsinh Solanki’s 37-year-old record haul of 149. More importantly, it breaks another pattern. The Modi years in Gujarat had been marked by a modest decline—from 127 in 2002 to 99 in 2018. To now beat anti-incumbency so overwhelmingly that there will not even be any Leader of Opposition—no party has the numbers—carries a message that will be read by distant voters and the world alike. On a micro analysis, too, the BJP has much to celebrate. Old pockets of resistance and new malcontents have all fallen to its charms. Saurashtra, which gave the BJP much heartburn when the Congress famously ran it close in 2017, gave it 45 out of its total 46 seats. The conquest of the 27 tribal seats- an old Congress redoubt- was lesser only on the numerical scale. In terms of political significance, it counts for much more. A split ‘against’ vote between the GOP and AAP meant those two could wrest only a seat apiece. The BJP took the remaining 25. Adivasi belts elsewhere, especially in Rajasthan-MP-Chhattisgarh, will not be immune to this. In north Gujarat, where the OBC Thakors occasionally stood estranged from it, 27 out of 32 seats voted saffron. The induction of Congress defector Alpesh Thakor was like a metaphor for an en bloc transfer of loyalties. And 20 out of 26 central Gujarat seats meant the restive Patidars had been conclusively assuaged with the EWS reservation—another fact with enduring policy repercussions. ALSO READ | Record win shows Gujarat is a Modi citadel, micro-managed by him As for the Congress, even if Himachal has come into its kitty as a consolation prize, it would be folly for it to take refuge in it. Even if the Priyanka Gandhi-Rajiv Shukla team did some work to stay the course, there were four clear factors that enabled it. One, the BJP was faced with crippling dissension at the top—primarily between the Prem Kumar Dhumal-Anurag Thakur and Jai Ram Thakur camps—and down the ranks. That made for a surfeit of rebel candidates whose vote subversion even party president J P Nadda could not stanch in his home state. Two, Himachal is a state with a high percentage of voters in the government service, and the demand for a reversion to the Old Pension Scheme has been voluble. The Centre has been wary of promising this across states for fiscal reasons—the Congress did so and reaped the benefits. Three, a clear sympathy wave for the GOP after the July 2021 demise of the popular Virbhadra Singh. Add to this the ire of the apple farmers, who have hit the streets for the first time in 32 years on account of new economic strains, and it ensured that Himachal kept its pattern of oscillating within its old binary. The regional analysis—how Kangra, Shimla and Mandi voted—is a mere statistical side dish against those realities. What matters is the big canvas ahead. Santwana Bhattacharya Editor