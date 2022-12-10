Aam Aadmi Party aiming for pole position in 2024

Sandip Ghose By

In a popular Bollywood number of the Seventies, the heroine asks her suitor: “AAP yahan aaye kis liye?” (Why have you come here?). Apologising for a poor pun, one is tempted to pose the same question while examining the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a political phenomenon in a brief span of eight years.

Arvind Kejriwal entered politics riding the wave of the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement. His initial coyness about electoral politics was easily washed off with a dip in the Holy Ganges of Varanasi when he decided to contest against Narendra Modi in 2014. Though he lost the election by a large margin, he managed to raise his national profile, which—to a large extent—contributed to AAP’s resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections that followed in 2015.

Since then, he has not looked back. Along the way, he has sent his ideological attire to the laundromat several times and discarded promises in the trash can but remained single-mindedly focused on expanding AAP’s footprint beyond Delhi.

To be fair, Kejriwal is not the first chief minister to display national ambitions. In recent times, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and Sharad Pawar tried to foray into other geographies. Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekar Rao declared their intent to go pan-India. But for the CM of a “half-state”, that some disparagingly compare with an oversized municipality, Kejriwal’s aspirations appeared audacious indeed.

Punching way above his weight, how he managed to capture the imagination of a large section of Indians and the media—as a potential challenger to Narendra Modi, and AAP, as an emerging third force—can be the subject of a business school marketing case study. But even more fascinating is Kejriwal’s remarkable unconventional journey from activist to politician.

Arvind Kejriwal’s biggest advantage was the absence of any past baggage—either ideological or organisational. He belonged to neither a political party nor an NGO of repute.

Before the Anna Hazare-fronted IAC movement, very few Indians had heard of Arvind Kejriwal. So, he could write his own script on a clean slate, wiping it as often as necessary to change the dialogues according to the need and public mood of the moment.

Most regional leaders did not have a pan-India appeal. Many like Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee were products of the Congress system. Their political DNA made them Congress clones. The Yadavs, Mayawati and Nitish Kumar were poster boys of identity politics, wearing their castes on their sleeves. Other leaders, especially from the south, were too deeply entrenched in their own regions.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, remained ideology-agnostic. Unlike Rahul Gandhi who swings between being a “secular” kattar Hindu, Kejriwal steadfastly avoided the anti-Hindu tag. Although a populist to the core, practising “Revadi” politics to the hilt, he is perceived as being conservative rather than left-liberal.

Narendra Modi’s Tsunami of 2014 created a political vacuum in the opposition space. Although people argued that the Bharatiya Janata Party had received only 31% of the popular votes—thereby implying that nearly 70% of Indians did not vote for it or Modi—there was not a single leader of consequence visible on the horizon who could stand up to Modi. Rahul Gandhi, the anointed leader of the largest opposition party—albeit with only 44 seats—proceeded to go on a long sabbatical—leaving the Congress virtually headless. Other parties were in total disarray, not knowing which way to look or go. So much so, the media was finding it difficult even to get opposition leaders to provide sound bytes against the government. In such a situation, Arvind Kejriwal became the “go-to-leader” for journalists.

AAP’s victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections against the formidable might of the BJP made him the proverbial ‘giant-killer’ in the David Vs Goliath mold. With some astute manipulation of the media, Kejriwal made up with Share of Voice what the AAP lacked in terms of physical presence.

The 2019 elections further sealed the Congress’ fate. With a diffident leadership and dispirited ranks, beset with defections and defeats in successive assembly elections, India’s Grand Old Party appeared to be on a terminal decline. Kejriwal was smart in identifying this need gap and converted it into an opportunity like a shrewd entrepreneur (a baniya as he once called himself proudly).

He started to nibble away the Congress’ vote bank in states where it was either in power or the principal opposition. But he assiduously avoided locking horns with dominant regional parties. At the same time, he eschewed temptations of forming alliances with any of them, maintaining AAP’s distinct political positioning.

Kejriwal knows that opposition unity will remain a chimera because the Congress, like the old zamindar as Sharad Pawar once described it, will not be amenable to giving up the prima-donna position despite its declining fortunes. So, while his senior peers in the opposition try to trip each other in the guise of playing footsie, Kejriwal is busy moving his chess pieces with an eye on 2027 and beyond, keeping his options open for the long haul. The latter is Kejriwal’s competitive advantage.

Unlike leaders like Mamata Banerjee, KCR, Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar, who are close to or past sell by date, Kejriwal has time on his side. The strategy paid off in Punjab, and now, after getting a vote share of 13% in Gujarat, if he stays, it will certainly make him a serious contender in 2027. He is likely to repeat the same formula in Karnataka next, while making a creeping entry into other states as well.

Now, come Lok Sabha 2024. Play that Bollywood number again…

Someone asks Kejriwal: “AAP yahan aaye kis liye?”

Kejriwal: “Congress ne bulaya. Isliye.”

And just like that, the Congress left the door ajar for the AAP’s entry on the national stage.

Sandip Ghose

Current affairs commentator

(sandipghose@hotmail.com)

