Chronicler of Kolatthunadu

November 17, 2022, was the 115th birth anniversary of a scholar, writer, musicologist and the pioneer of folklore studies in Malabar, Chirakkal T Balakrishnan Nair. Though not trained as a folklorist or anthropologist, Balakrishnan Nair, a school teacher at Rajas High School, Chirakkal, Kannur District, looked around for the unexplored treasure trove of literature in the folk tradition and started collecting them. He consulted with the performers of Theyyam, Kothaamoori, and other folk arts, collecting hundreds of songs. He systematically annotated and collated them with historical records, making the collection a must-read for history, literature and folklore scholars.

Born in the Kolatthunadu, the region ruled by the Kolatthiris, Balakrishnan Nair was the son of the ruling Kolatthiri king, Ayilyam Tirunal Ramavarma Valiya Raja. He would not have succeeded to the throne, as the Kolatthiris followed the matrilineal system. In the early 20th century, the wealth and prestige of the Kolatthiris were mere shadows of their past glory due to the incursions by Tipu Sultan and later the British domination. He got an opportunity to study at Madras Presidency College and Loyola College. After his graduation, he had many opportunities, including a job at the government press in Madras and offers to work in Mombasa, East Africa. However, Balakrishnan Nair followed the path of “Gandhi and Bhagavat Gita”. He was active in the Home Rule movement of Dr Annie Besant and the Congress Movement from his student days. In 1928 he was the captain of the student volunteers at the All India Congress Convention at Madras [Chennai]. Balakrishnan Nair came back to Malabar to dedicate his life to the nationalist movement, which was at its peak under the leadership of K Kelappan. After the Indian Independence, at 41, Balakrishnan Nair took a degree in Education [B.T. (B.Ed.)] and joined as a teacher at a school run by his family. He continued his political activity, influenced by the socialist ideology of Jayaprakash Narayan and helped build the Indian Socialist Party in Kerala.

From the 1940s to 1970s, he dedicated himself to the folklore and historical research of north Malabar, the erstwhile Kolatthu Nadu. The region comprises present-day Kannur district and parts of Kasaragod and Wayanad districts and is rich with ritualistic folk-dance forms like Theyyam and Kothaamoori and forms of singing like Kolkali and Poorakkali. All these forms possess their literature which is performed as orpaattus. For example, the artist who performs the Theyyam of Kativanur Veeran will sing and enact the whole story of the deity before the main performance. The drummers and other supporting singers will join him in this performance. These are thottams; the prelude to the performance, a metamorphosis from man to God. The lyrics of these thottams are composed by poets who hail from other castes. The performing communities preserve these verses through oral tradition over generations. Some are composed like small kavyas with proper narration, description of the landscape, rituals, etc. For instance, Kadangott Maakka Pothi [Bhagavati] Thottam narrates the story of Makkam from the day her mother Unni Chiriya prays to the goddess for a girl child to continue the family legacy [in accordance to the matriarchal system followed by Nambiars of North Malabar]. The poem vividly describes Makkam’s childhood, coming of age, marriage, delivery of her two children and the ultimate sacrifice and resultant deification. Most of these poems are written in the North Kerala parlance of Malayalam, which is hardly spoken by the modern generation. Middle-aged people of Kolatthunadu might have heard this tongue from their grandparents.

Some of these forms are almost on the verge of extinction, like the Kothaamoori, where the hymns describe the arrival of goddess Annapoornesvari to Kolatthunadu from Aryanadu, probably Kashi in north India. For that, she orders a ship to be made by Visvakarma himself. The song melodiously describes the shipbuilding, details of the retinue and the travel through the Dark Sea, Blood Sea and Lotus Sea. She finally arrives in Cherukunnu [in Kannur District] and makes the place her domain. Then the poem drifts into the love story of Annapoornesvari, a manifestation of Parvati and Siva, the cardinal deity of Raja Rajesvara Temple at Taliparamabu [Kannur District]. Kothaamoori was performed by the Malaya community during the Malayalam month of Tula [October-November], visiting individual homes of the villages. I saw them in my childhood, but now it has disappeared from my region. The songs of Kothaamoori also vanished from public memory, and the only source of retrieving them is through the collection Balakrishnan Nair compiled.

The annotations, published along with the collection of these songs, reveal Nair as a keen observer of the history and ethnography of North Malabar. In the magnum opuses of Kerala History, North Malabar hardly gets a mention, except for the secret meeting of Kolatthiri and Vasco Da Gama or maybe discussing the clash between Pazhassi Raja and the British. Kerala historians seldom used the literary sources from these collections of poems from Kolatthunadu to reconstruct the history of the region. “Balakrishnan Nair has written a 2000-page manuscript on Kerala history which was destroyed by the author himself,” writes C P Sreedharan in the preface to “Keralabhasha Ganangal” [Published by Kerala Sahitya Akademi,1979].

If it had survived, it would have been the best Chronicle of Kolatthu Nadu.

