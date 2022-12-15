Oral health awareness is need of hour

Dr K Srinath Reddy By

For long, oral health was viewed as a personal matter. It was left to individuals to take care of their teeth, gums, tongue and cheeks. Never mind if sugar-rich beverages and ultra-processed foods damage your teeth or tobacco and alcohol cause oral cancer. Only the manufacturers of toothpaste and powders, mouth rinses and breath fresheners conveyed their concerns about your mouth through their commercial advertising. Oral health was not perceived as a public health problem unless it came to the obnoxious habit of spitting in public places. Oral health was a minor figure in the pantheon of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Many health systems did not provide or pay for oral health services as part of the package provided under universal health coverage (UHC).

Now, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for an organised health system response to the huge challenge that oral health disorders pose worldwide. On November 18, 2022, it released the Global Oral Health Status Report, which calls for universal health coverage of oral health by 2030. The report also profiles the status of oral health in 194 WHO member states.

WHO reports that 3.5 billion persons (45% of the global population) suffer from oral diseases. Three-quarters of them live in low- and middle-income countries. The report highlights glaring inequalities in access to oral health services. It points out that individuals from low-income families, persons with disabilities, elderly persons, those living in rural or remote communities and minority groups often find it difficult to access oral health services.

The report identifies barriers to access and affordability of needed services. In the absence of assured coverage under UHC, high out-of-pocket expenditures impose unaffordable financial burdens on families and communities. The provided services are often unavailable at the primary care level. Lack of preventive services and the absence of oral health education to the public frequently lead to advanced disease. Technology-intensive care, which is then prescribed and delivered by specialists, carries a high cost. Poor information and surveillance systems as well as low priority for public health research in oral diseases are impediments to developing and delivering oral health policies and programmes.

Dental caries, involving tooth decay, is the most common oral health disorder. According to a WHO estimate, untreated dental caries affects 2.5 billion persons globally. Severe gum diseases, which cause tooth loss, affect one billion people. It is also estimated that about 380,000 oral cancer cases are detected annually. India is a major contributor to these disorders, with oral tobacco consumption making it the leader in oral cancer.

Poor oral health conditions, especially inflamed gums (gingivitis), are now a recognised risk factor for heart and blood vessel disease. Chronically inflamed gums stoke inflammation elsewhere in the body, leading to the formation and rupture of plaques in blood vessels, triggering heart attacks and strokes. Infected gums release bacteria into the bloodstream, destroying the heart’s valves (infective endocarditis). Children and elderly persons with poor dentition are especially likely to have difficulty in eating, resulting in nutritional deficiencies. Frequent consumption of analgesics and antibiotics for oral health disorders can also damage health.

Neglect of oral health seriously affects individuals, families, communities and countries. National oral health policies which emphasise on all aspects of oral health, from health promotion and disease prevention to timely and effective treatment are needed.

India recently initiated a National Oral Health Programme with the following objectives: (1) to improve the determinants of oral health; (2) to reduce morbidity from oral diseases; (3) to integrate oral health promotion and preventive services with the general healthcare system and (4) promotion of public-private partnerships (PPP) model for achieving better oral health. The National Health Mission will steer this programme.

Primary care is especially pivotal for delivering a wide range of oral health services to the community. Dental hygienists can play a useful role when dental doctors are not available. In 2000, Brazil incorporated oral healthcare providers into the Family Health Teams. These teams, which had been created to deliver a wide array of health services at home or near home, now cover the vast majority of municipalities in Brazil. They have had a transformational impact on delivering primary care. Oral health is promoted under the ‘Smiling Brazil’ programme. The Ayushman Bharat programme of comprehensive primary care must deliver oral health services effectively at Health and Wellness Centres. They must be free of cost for the patient or family.

When more advanced care is needed, access should become easy in sub-divisional, district and medical college hospitals. Telehealth programmes can link primary care to advanced care centres for diagnosis, counselling, guided care and follow-up. Cost coverage for hospitalised care must be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Awareness of oral health must be promoted in schools, at the workplace, and community settings besides healthcare facilities. Healthy nutrition is vital for oral health, just as healthy teeth and gums are necessary for eating well. The growth and vitality of teeth depend on nutrients like minerals, proteins, vitamins and fibre in the diet. Agriculture and food policies must ensure appropriate nutrition at affordable prices.

The need for balanced nutrition for promoting and protecting gum health was vividly demonstrated when seafaring British sailors were rid of the dreaded scurvy by James Lind, who introduced lemon in their diets. Using the right materials and methods for brushing should become common knowledge.

However, in modern times, much of the danger comes from commercial drivers of unhealthy products. Sugar-rich beverages and ultra-processed foods damage the teeth. They destroy health-guarding bacteria in our mouth (the microbiome) and promote the growth of pathogenic bacteria (causing dysbiosis). Tobacco damages the teeth and gums while provoking changes which lead to oral cancer. Alcohol, too, weakens the gums. It stimulates the salivary glands, whose excess secretions damage the teeth. It also contributes to oral cancer.

Yet, tobacco and unhealthy food products are aggressively promoted and extensively marketed. Our regulatory systems need stronger teeth to curtail such products if our tongues are to savour the taste of good health throughout the course of life.

Dr K Srinath Reddy

Cardiologist, epidemiologist and Distinguished Professor of Public Health, PHFI

(Views are personal)

(ksrinath.reddy@phfi.org)

