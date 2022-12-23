Apathy for institutional autonomy

K Jayakumar By

The erosion of institutional autonomy and freedom in decision-making has weakened Indian polity and democracy far beyond our comprehension. In the decades after Independence, several agencies like the ED, CBI, Election Commission of India, the erstwhile Planning Commission, University Grants Commission, national academies, Indian Council for Historical Research, and several such institutions were allowed to nurture their own traditions of intellectual, professional and executive autonomy.

Of course, the judiciary is insulated from external influences, and the impartiality of the courts is a hallowed article of faith that sustains hope and confidence among the wronged, the weak, and the poor. Elected governments have the inescapable temptation to dilute the autonomy of at least a few of the above institutions where their writ does not run in a direct chain of command. The nation had a glimpse of such a free run of central authority during the 'Emergency' years when the government-controlled every organisation directly after suspending civil liberties. During non-Emergency periods too, governments had fallen into this temptation, though such attempts were subtle and covert.

The conduct of these institutions in the recent past is a matter of great concern. Their actions have left a trail of avoidable hardships and humiliations to hundreds of individuals and institutions. As such excesses are often embedded in nationalistic rhetoric invoking serious provisions of law, public reactions are muted. That silence is often interpreted by the government as an endorsement of these infringements and treated as the acquiescence of civil society. Surprisingly, even when wrongly initiated proceedings have been turned down by the courts (though after a lapse of considerable time and at phenomenal cost), and the accused have been released, the sense of outrage is either non-existent or poorly articulated. Such instances have neither forced the agencies to correct their ways nor nudged the government to introspect and retract.

More than the repeated acts of omission and commission by government agencies, what is worrisome is the gradual mutation taking place in public sensitivity, making meek acceptance a normal (safe and desirable) form of national response. That reconciliation affects the very vitals of a democratic nation. It may be recalled that the state of public consciousness in our country a few decades ago was quite different. The (relatively rare) instances of police excesses or wrongful confinement, illegal detention or misplaced raids, humiliating interrogations and attempts to silence dissent, had always been met with strident judicial intervention, scathing media response, outrage from civil society, and condemnation by mainstream political parties. Today’s national mood is quite different with no such expression in sight. With journalists and civil rights activists languishing in jails under non-bailable offences, and several citizens facing grievous charges for legitimate acts of dissent, the national mood is one of stoic tolerance bordering on indifference. There is a calculated intimidation in the air. And that has already started showing results in the form of shameless submissiveness. The ‘law will take its own course’ homily is self-delusional. The ruling class uses it to nurture impudence and presume legitimacy.

What is really absurd is the fact that while innocents are incarcerated, those who default the banks on staggering amounts are safe and secure as they have the required clout to escape punitive action and tweak government policies. Super swindlers merrily flee the country after messing up shareholders’ and investors’ money. Powerful leaders who enjoy political patronage get away with hate speeches that are meant to create bitterness among different religious communities. They bask in vitriolic glory. Getting an FIR registered against such inciters is not easy. At the same time, the nation watches young girls, students and actors being hounded by the mighty state for speaking truth to power and espousing public causes close to their hearts. These contradictory images do not go unregistered in social consciousness though the expression of such indignation may not be vehement. And the print, electronic and digital media, through their constant engagement with untruth, play a major role in muting public responses.

Loss of trust and confidence in professional investigative and regulatory agencies is a two-edged weapon. As long as the ruling dispensation has no electoral instability and fragility, the weakening of institutions for (short-term) political rewards is interesting. But the charm of democracy lies in the fact of impermanence. The political dispensation that is overwhelmingly powerful one day could be vulnerable tomorrow. In such unsure stages of transition, the political system looks towards these institutions and their time-tested tradition of fairness to keep the polity intact and manage the affairs of the state.

But institutions once made pliable and morally gullible will be incapable to deal with such uncertain situations and honour the rule of law. Democracy draws inspiration and confidence from the faith in the fairness of Constitutional agencies and their credibility.

Who will bring back fairness and freedom to these institutions that are the bulwark of democracy? And how? Every precious day lost in silent submission is a wasted opportunity to redeem institutional autonomy in the larger interest of democracy and Constitutional values. The judiciary and media are the only two tools that can stem the rot. Print and electronic media, despite the lure of government patronage and the fear of victimisation, must rededicate themselves to the values of free thought and expression. The judiciary has a special responsibility to reassure ordinary citizens that dissent is their right and that the courts will protect their rights. However, as long as the true feelings of citizens are muffled out of fear and helplessness, this unnatural situation will continue unchallenged. Power can manipulate fear and morph it into submission and silence. Free and fair institutions are the reinforcements of the mansion of democracy. Once they are weakened, the mansion could collapse. It is a costly rot that should concern every citizen. And that concern and indignation indeed are the hallmarks of true nationalism. Carefully instilled fear and the resultant silence is the sclerosis of our democracy.

K Jayakumar

Former Kerala chief secretary and ex-VC, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University

(k.jayakumar123@gmail.com)

The erosion of institutional autonomy and freedom in decision-making has weakened Indian polity and democracy far beyond our comprehension. In the decades after Independence, several agencies like the ED, CBI, Election Commission of India, the erstwhile Planning Commission, University Grants Commission, national academies, Indian Council for Historical Research, and several such institutions were allowed to nurture their own traditions of intellectual, professional and executive autonomy. Of course, the judiciary is insulated from external influences, and the impartiality of the courts is a hallowed article of faith that sustains hope and confidence among the wronged, the weak, and the poor. Elected governments have the inescapable temptation to dilute the autonomy of at least a few of the above institutions where their writ does not run in a direct chain of command. The nation had a glimpse of such a free run of central authority during the 'Emergency' years when the government-controlled every organisation directly after suspending civil liberties. During non-Emergency periods too, governments had fallen into this temptation, though such attempts were subtle and covert. The conduct of these institutions in the recent past is a matter of great concern. Their actions have left a trail of avoidable hardships and humiliations to hundreds of individuals and institutions. As such excesses are often embedded in nationalistic rhetoric invoking serious provisions of law, public reactions are muted. That silence is often interpreted by the government as an endorsement of these infringements and treated as the acquiescence of civil society. Surprisingly, even when wrongly initiated proceedings have been turned down by the courts (though after a lapse of considerable time and at phenomenal cost), and the accused have been released, the sense of outrage is either non-existent or poorly articulated. Such instances have neither forced the agencies to correct their ways nor nudged the government to introspect and retract. More than the repeated acts of omission and commission by government agencies, what is worrisome is the gradual mutation taking place in public sensitivity, making meek acceptance a normal (safe and desirable) form of national response. That reconciliation affects the very vitals of a democratic nation. It may be recalled that the state of public consciousness in our country a few decades ago was quite different. The (relatively rare) instances of police excesses or wrongful confinement, illegal detention or misplaced raids, humiliating interrogations and attempts to silence dissent, had always been met with strident judicial intervention, scathing media response, outrage from civil society, and condemnation by mainstream political parties. Today’s national mood is quite different with no such expression in sight. With journalists and civil rights activists languishing in jails under non-bailable offences, and several citizens facing grievous charges for legitimate acts of dissent, the national mood is one of stoic tolerance bordering on indifference. There is a calculated intimidation in the air. And that has already started showing results in the form of shameless submissiveness. The ‘law will take its own course’ homily is self-delusional. The ruling class uses it to nurture impudence and presume legitimacy. What is really absurd is the fact that while innocents are incarcerated, those who default the banks on staggering amounts are safe and secure as they have the required clout to escape punitive action and tweak government policies. Super swindlers merrily flee the country after messing up shareholders’ and investors’ money. Powerful leaders who enjoy political patronage get away with hate speeches that are meant to create bitterness among different religious communities. They bask in vitriolic glory. Getting an FIR registered against such inciters is not easy. At the same time, the nation watches young girls, students and actors being hounded by the mighty state for speaking truth to power and espousing public causes close to their hearts. These contradictory images do not go unregistered in social consciousness though the expression of such indignation may not be vehement. And the print, electronic and digital media, through their constant engagement with untruth, play a major role in muting public responses. Loss of trust and confidence in professional investigative and regulatory agencies is a two-edged weapon. As long as the ruling dispensation has no electoral instability and fragility, the weakening of institutions for (short-term) political rewards is interesting. But the charm of democracy lies in the fact of impermanence. The political dispensation that is overwhelmingly powerful one day could be vulnerable tomorrow. In such unsure stages of transition, the political system looks towards these institutions and their time-tested tradition of fairness to keep the polity intact and manage the affairs of the state. But institutions once made pliable and morally gullible will be incapable to deal with such uncertain situations and honour the rule of law. Democracy draws inspiration and confidence from the faith in the fairness of Constitutional agencies and their credibility. Who will bring back fairness and freedom to these institutions that are the bulwark of democracy? And how? Every precious day lost in silent submission is a wasted opportunity to redeem institutional autonomy in the larger interest of democracy and Constitutional values. The judiciary and media are the only two tools that can stem the rot. Print and electronic media, despite the lure of government patronage and the fear of victimisation, must rededicate themselves to the values of free thought and expression. The judiciary has a special responsibility to reassure ordinary citizens that dissent is their right and that the courts will protect their rights. However, as long as the true feelings of citizens are muffled out of fear and helplessness, this unnatural situation will continue unchallenged. Power can manipulate fear and morph it into submission and silence. Free and fair institutions are the reinforcements of the mansion of democracy. Once they are weakened, the mansion could collapse. It is a costly rot that should concern every citizen. And that concern and indignation indeed are the hallmarks of true nationalism. Carefully instilled fear and the resultant silence is the sclerosis of our democracy. K Jayakumar Former Kerala chief secretary and ex-VC, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University (k.jayakumar123@gmail.com)