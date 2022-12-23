Steering clear of the mythical dragon’s trap

Sandip Ghose By

That China would be a thorn in his prime ministerial chair was clear to Narendra Modi even as he moved into his office on Raisina Hill. Modi came to power with very definitive ideas on foreign policy and carving a role for himself on the global stage. He knew that building bridges with the West, who are fair-weather friends and have no abiding loyalties to anyone but their own, was going to be a matter of form. But, China will resent India coming into the limelight and, therefore, try to thwart India’s economic and geopolitical ambitions at every step.

That, perhaps, explains Modi’s apparently counterintuitive move of laying out the red carpet for Xi Jinping within months of becoming prime minister. It may have also influenced his choice of Dr S Jaishankar, former ambassador and old China hand, as foreign secretary (and later, as external affairs minister). He followed it through with his trip the very next year when he visited Xi’s hometown Xi’an before going to Beijing for their official talks, just as Xi had done by going to Ahmedabad in 2014.

Then there was the high-on-optics informal summit in 2019 at Mamallapuram, near Chennai, after Modi returned to power for his second term. Those who thought Narendra Modi was being naïve in making overtures to an untrustworthy neighbour were mistaken. In fact, on the contrary, Narendra Modi was setting the terms of engagement as equal.

Flexing muscles is an old habit for China. Not for nothing, it has the largest army in the world, estimated to be around two million active personnel at the last count. Keeping them mentally engaged is a task for any leader. But that’s not the only reason it habitually tries to push its foot soldiers and fleets to test territorial boundaries over land and sea. It is a not-so-subtle assertion of its military might about which no one has any illusions in any case. With India, the rivalry goes beyond geopolitical considerations. It also has socio-cultural and religious overtones that go back centuries. It has been exacerbated by India’s entanglement with Tibet and the Dalai Lama. Therefore, those living in diplomatic la-la land can think that China would not react to India’s rise.

As long as India was an economic lightweight compared to its growing commercial might, China could adopt a policy of benign disdain. Its only concern was to ensure India did not go out of line. Its aggression in 1962 was primarily to show India its place in the global order. But the attitude began to change as India started becoming a credible investment destination for western companies wanting to look beyond China for sourcing and manufacturing. As India developed more financial elbow room, it could plough back funds for its defence budget and open the purse strings for economic diplomacy with friendly neighbours like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and even Afghanistan. This could not have pleased China just as it was smarting from India’s rising stature within G20, the emergence of QUAD, and gentle forays to inveigle its way into the UN Security Council.

Any big power would like to be surrounded by vassal states who survive on its largesse. Such an arrangement could suit Pakistan but not the new India that justly believes its time has come and legitimately aspires to make this an “India Century.” Thus, in announcing India’s “arrival,” Narendra Modi would have factored in both an economic and military pushback from China.

Therefore, upping the ante would have to be done in a calibrated manner—which might, at times, mean two steps forward and one step back. But not making progress in fear of annoying the mythical dragon across the Himalayas was no longer an option. The developments in the India-China relationship over the last eight years have to be viewed against this backdrop.

India’s response to Chinese brinkmanship has to be economic and diplomatic. It cannot be military action. While India most certainly has to raise its defence preparedness, the costs of even a limited arms conflict can be crippling. China, too, understands that. In its measured misadventures in Doklam, Galwan and now, Arunachal, it has tasted India’s ability to retaliate, for it not to attempt a '1962 redux'.

However, an unexpected development has been the reported unrest within China against the Xi Jinping regime following the return of the Covid crisis. A school of experts believe problems at home prompted Putin’s incursion into Ukraine. It is, therefore, suggested that a beleaguered Xi may consider similar diversionary tactics by opening a front with India. But Xi is facing both a political and humanitarian emergency. A war can, in fact, end up distracting the army whose help he will certainly need to quell any rebellion. Losing the support of the army is something he can ill-afford at this juncture.

Similarly, talks of an economic boycott are misguided. While India can certainly cut down on some non-essential imports, it is hugely dependent on China for a host of intermediate goods, for example, in export-oriented industries like pharmaceuticals and chemicals, which cannot be replaced without jeopardising the economy. On the contrary, being a major trading partner works as a form of insurance, as China would think twice before spoiling a captive market, especially when it is facing a downturn.

Therefore, in the short term, India will have to tackle China diplomatically. India’s war strategies cannot be discussed on public platforms. It is well-known that one of the strategies China uses successfully against democratic countries is taking advantage of their free-speech ecosystem to divide national consensus. The opposition should not walk into that same trap in their temptation to corner the government.

Sandip Ghose

Current affairs commentator

(sandipghose@hotmail.com)

(Views are personal)

