Budget a blend of new-age and old-age economy

Our market will move more or less in sync with the US market, which has discounted the US Fed beginning to taper and raise interest rates.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman shows the digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'Bahi Khata' ahead of the 2022 Budget session. (Photo| ANI)

In my view, this is a new-age budget, in the sense that a lot of impetus has been given to new-age technology. The government had actually blended the new-age economy with the old-age economy.

So far as the old-age economy is concerned the government has really given a push to infrastructure spending -- for highways and hospitals, Nal Se Jal Yojana, railways, metros, introducing new trains, setting up of new cargo terminals and river-linking projects, among others. 

At the same time, the government has introduced sops for a new-age economy -- like the creation of 75 digital bank units, expediting a 5G roll-out and optic fiber cable network to cover all the villages, giving infrastructure status to data centres, introduction of digital rupee by RBI using blockchain, using drone technology for farming, battery swapping facility and extending tax holiday for start-ups up to FY23. 

So, in a nutshell, this is a very balanced budget, favouring both the old-age and the new-age economies and blending the two. The stock market has given this growth oriented budget a thumbs up. The market views the budget as a regular, once-in-a-year event, with new reforms being introduced and some continuing into the next year. It’s a kind of work-in-progress. 

Alongside this melding of old and new, the Budget hasn't tinkered with tax slabs or capital gains’ tax. Markets liked this status quo approach. With the Budget done and dusted, the market will look for cues from the US market. Our market will move more or less in sync with the US market, which has discounted the US Fed beginning to taper and raise interest rates. 

Rising oil, a thorn in our flesh, trades around USD 90 a barrel. India reportedly spent USD 60 billion on oil imports last year and that’s likely to double this year. That’s a huge burden on the economy. Inflation is a cause of concern for the economy, which is also evident in the poor performance of many companies that have declared their financial results for the December quarter. 

Operating profit margins have clearly come under pressure even though operating revenues have gone up, underscoring that companies have not fully passed on the rise in input costs to the end consumer for fear of demand taking a hit.

(The writer is MD of Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd.)

