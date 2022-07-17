Populism promoting population proliferation

Prabhu Chawla By

Cassandras are turning out to be right when it comes to India. India is finally going to become the World's most populous nation in less than 12 months. As India adds around 3,700 persons every hour to its population, it will cross the colossal figure of 1500 million by 2030. Even at the highest current rate of economic growth over 500 million would be still living below the poverty line. Even after acquiring the top notches in technology development, most Indians may not get an uninterrupted electricity supply and enough drinking water. Gains from growth would be lost in the pains of a burgeoning number of people fighting for the same space and natural resources. Almost every fifth human being in the World lives in India with just less than seven per cent of the global GDP.

It is in the background of impending economic and social catastrophe that the demands for initiating stringent measures to contain population explosion have started again. Earlier, it was during the emergency, family became the central theme for policy making. Sanjay Gandhi applied both coercive and persuasive tactics to tame and contain the numbers. He failed because of the excessive use of force and violent protests against his move by the minorities. The Congress and both Indira and Sanjay lost the elections in North India. For the next four decades, none of the political parties even dared talk about population control. They have even changed the name of the Union Ministry of Family Planning to Family Welfare.

But the horrifying prospects of India beating China, if not in Olympic medals, in population, have woken the Indian establishment, intellectuals, policy makers and even political leaders to discuss and debate the means and methods of dealing with the Cassandra Complex. The narrative and discourse are, expectedly, along ideological lines. While the Sangh Parivar and its affiliates are pushing the government to bring in legislation which would make it compulsory for each family to have only two children, Ham Do, Hamare do is the new prescription to deal with the rising numbers of human beings. Recently, Rakesh Sinha, an RSS ideologue and a nominated member of the ruling BJP, moved a Private Member's Bill in the house demanding a two child policy. Without naming any religion or a community, Sinha hinted at certain sections grabbing prosperity at the cost of others.

Subsequently, many others from his party spoke about the urgent need for population control. But the intent and tone of all of them appeared as if they were camouflaging their real intention of singling out the Muslims for the nation's current population avalanche. In fact India's repeated attempts to tackle its population have been sabotaged by converting the issue into Hindus vs. Muslims. Even now, not only the politicians but the media have dealt with it along communal lines. If the BJP leaders are invited to support two child norms, Asaduddin Owaisi, a lone Rajya Sabha member of his party that too from Telangana takes the centre stage as the sole representative of his community. When the two extremes are on the same platform, it becomes an issue of majority versus the minority and not Backwardness vs. Progress. The majoritarian view is backed by what they claim as the disproportionate rise in the Muslim population in certain parts of the country.

The Sangh Parivar claims that since 1951, while the absolute number of Hindus has risen a little over three times, that of Muslims shot up by more than six times. Even a study done by the Pew Research Centre (PRC) pointed out that while the population of Hindus and other religious groups multiplied by three times during 1951-2011, the Muslim population rose five times. And it is the Muslim community which is poorer in terms of education and wealth as compared to others. Muslims on the other hand claim that even the total fertility rate (TFR) in the case of Muslim women has drastically plummeted from 4.4 children in 1992 to around 2.6 last year. However, it is still much higher than the TFR of 2.1 for Hindus and others. Moreover, Muslims have grown at a very high rate in certain north and north eastern states converting many districts from Hindu to majority ones.

The concentration of Muslims is partially due to sociological reasons. And more than half of 20 crore Muslims live in just six states of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, J&K, and Bihar. Barring Kerala, other states have registered higher population growth than the rest of India. And these are the states that have performed relatively poorer on the economic front. But in India, economics doesn't decide the fate of the ordinary people. Faith and Fraternity do. According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), India ranks 131 in Human Development Index (HDI) despite a record GDP growth rate. Its HDI of 0.645 is less than that of countries like Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Malaysia and Mauritius, etc. According to UNDP, India ranks 120 among 122 countries in the water quality index and 133 out of 180 nations for its water availability.

For calculating HDI, the UNDP takes into consideration life expectancy, educational infrastructure, and per capita income. Ironically, even when India celebrates Seventy Five years of its Independence, it is still indulging in identity politics and community entitlements. Each and every legislative exercise, judicial verdict, or even selection of candidates is seen with coloured glasses. The high table of the Indian thought process has been grabbed by those elements who think in terms of communal and community silos. For some of them, a billion mobile phones and an equal number of internet users are strong indicators of India's inclusive identity. It is unrestricted growth of population which has pulled the country down. While a majority of the Nations have now reached almost zero or negative growth of population, Indians are still struggling to retain the biological and demographic imbalances intact. The fault lies with the leadership as they are the ones who stand to lose if the poor narrow the gap between the rich by minimising their numbers.

Unfortunately, Muslims suffer from the lack of progressive leaders who can think of welfare than warfare. They are being driven to follow the Pak or Afghan model and not that of Malaysia and Indonesia. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the importance of economics in tackling the population menace amongst Muslims. In his recent speech, he told the BJP workers to reach out to Pasmanda Muslims who comprise over 90 per cent of the Muslim community. His idea is to make them stake holders in the India Growth story. But for the suspicious community, his outreach is too late. India is yet to get out of the game of numbers. Restricting numbers would bring much more prosperity to the Muslims than to the Hindus. Just taking pawn politics out of the population policy is the best way forward for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Cassandras are turning out to be right when it comes to India. India is finally going to become the World's most populous nation in less than 12 months. As India adds around 3,700 persons every hour to its population, it will cross the colossal figure of 1500 million by 2030. Even at the highest current rate of economic growth over 500 million would be still living below the poverty line. Even after acquiring the top notches in technology development, most Indians may not get an uninterrupted electricity supply and enough drinking water. Gains from growth would be lost in the pains of a burgeoning number of people fighting for the same space and natural resources. Almost every fifth human being in the World lives in India with just less than seven per cent of the global GDP. It is in the background of impending economic and social catastrophe that the demands for initiating stringent measures to contain population explosion have started again. Earlier, it was during the emergency, family became the central theme for policy making. Sanjay Gandhi applied both coercive and persuasive tactics to tame and contain the numbers. He failed because of the excessive use of force and violent protests against his move by the minorities. The Congress and both Indira and Sanjay lost the elections in North India. For the next four decades, none of the political parties even dared talk about population control. They have even changed the name of the Union Ministry of Family Planning to Family Welfare. But the horrifying prospects of India beating China, if not in Olympic medals, in population, have woken the Indian establishment, intellectuals, policy makers and even political leaders to discuss and debate the means and methods of dealing with the Cassandra Complex. The narrative and discourse are, expectedly, along ideological lines. While the Sangh Parivar and its affiliates are pushing the government to bring in legislation which would make it compulsory for each family to have only two children, Ham Do, Hamare do is the new prescription to deal with the rising numbers of human beings. Recently, Rakesh Sinha, an RSS ideologue and a nominated member of the ruling BJP, moved a Private Member's Bill in the house demanding a two child policy. Without naming any religion or a community, Sinha hinted at certain sections grabbing prosperity at the cost of others. Subsequently, many others from his party spoke about the urgent need for population control. But the intent and tone of all of them appeared as if they were camouflaging their real intention of singling out the Muslims for the nation's current population avalanche. In fact India's repeated attempts to tackle its population have been sabotaged by converting the issue into Hindus vs. Muslims. Even now, not only the politicians but the media have dealt with it along communal lines. If the BJP leaders are invited to support two child norms, Asaduddin Owaisi, a lone Rajya Sabha member of his party that too from Telangana takes the centre stage as the sole representative of his community. When the two extremes are on the same platform, it becomes an issue of majority versus the minority and not Backwardness vs. Progress. The majoritarian view is backed by what they claim as the disproportionate rise in the Muslim population in certain parts of the country. The Sangh Parivar claims that since 1951, while the absolute number of Hindus has risen a little over three times, that of Muslims shot up by more than six times. Even a study done by the Pew Research Centre (PRC) pointed out that while the population of Hindus and other religious groups multiplied by three times during 1951-2011, the Muslim population rose five times. And it is the Muslim community which is poorer in terms of education and wealth as compared to others. Muslims on the other hand claim that even the total fertility rate (TFR) in the case of Muslim women has drastically plummeted from 4.4 children in 1992 to around 2.6 last year. However, it is still much higher than the TFR of 2.1 for Hindus and others. Moreover, Muslims have grown at a very high rate in certain north and north eastern states converting many districts from Hindu to majority ones. The concentration of Muslims is partially due to sociological reasons. And more than half of 20 crore Muslims live in just six states of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, J&K, and Bihar. Barring Kerala, other states have registered higher population growth than the rest of India. And these are the states that have performed relatively poorer on the economic front. But in India, economics doesn't decide the fate of the ordinary people. Faith and Fraternity do. According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), India ranks 131 in Human Development Index (HDI) despite a record GDP growth rate. Its HDI of 0.645 is less than that of countries like Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Malaysia and Mauritius, etc. According to UNDP, India ranks 120 among 122 countries in the water quality index and 133 out of 180 nations for its water availability. For calculating HDI, the UNDP takes into consideration life expectancy, educational infrastructure, and per capita income. Ironically, even when India celebrates Seventy Five years of its Independence, it is still indulging in identity politics and community entitlements. Each and every legislative exercise, judicial verdict, or even selection of candidates is seen with coloured glasses. The high table of the Indian thought process has been grabbed by those elements who think in terms of communal and community silos. For some of them, a billion mobile phones and an equal number of internet users are strong indicators of India's inclusive identity. It is unrestricted growth of population which has pulled the country down. While a majority of the Nations have now reached almost zero or negative growth of population, Indians are still struggling to retain the biological and demographic imbalances intact. The fault lies with the leadership as they are the ones who stand to lose if the poor narrow the gap between the rich by minimising their numbers. Unfortunately, Muslims suffer from the lack of progressive leaders who can think of welfare than warfare. They are being driven to follow the Pak or Afghan model and not that of Malaysia and Indonesia. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the importance of economics in tackling the population menace amongst Muslims. In his recent speech, he told the BJP workers to reach out to Pasmanda Muslims who comprise over 90 per cent of the Muslim community. His idea is to make them stake holders in the India Growth story. But for the suspicious community, his outreach is too late. India is yet to get out of the game of numbers. Restricting numbers would bring much more prosperity to the Muslims than to the Hindus. Just taking pawn politics out of the population policy is the best way forward for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.