Kerala not seeking benevolence, but its democratic entitlement

M Gopakumar By

The Union government’s decision to slash the Net Borrowing Ceiling (NBC) by Rs 3,578 crore during the current financial year will worsen fiscal woes of Kerala. The cut in the Revenue Deficit Grant and the discontinuation of GST compensation are huge blows to the state finances. Short revenue to the tune of Rs 22,578 crore in a fiscal is fatal enough to derail the priorities of the state government. The decision to adjust the so-called off-budget borrowing (OBB) by KIIFB and the Kerala Social Security Pension Company (KSSPL) in NBC is discriminatory. It implies that these OBBs surpass the statutory fiscal deficit (FD) limit. There are two issues involved in this.

KIIFB borrowing and OBB

The first is treating KIIFB borrowing as off-budget borrowing. OBB is out of budget resource mobilisation to finance the budgeted schemes, that is fully serviced from the budget. KIIFB raises resources from market by leveraging future revenue statutorily assigned to it . KIIFB has income from revenue generating projects as well. KIIFB borrowings are neither to finance budget schemes nor are serviced from budget.

It is an annuity scheme-like model. Instead of a private partner, a government company is entrusted with the annuity schemes, and the government is paying annuity to KIIFB through share in certain taxes. The committed annuity liability of the Union government as disclosed in the 2022-23 budget is Rs 84,903.51 crore and the liability for the current fiscal is Rs 5,275.88 crore. The unpaid balance on annuity at the end of the previous fiscal is Rs. 38,775.72 crore. Outstanding borrowings of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is Rs 3.06 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021 for the repayment of which the Union budget provides substantial grants. The pertinent question is whether this annuity liability has been treated as principal liability of the Union government. Not at all.

Fiscal deficit of governments

The second issue is the fiscal deficit of governments. The Union government and state governments are bound by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. The FD of the Government of India in 2022-23 is 6.4%. It was 6.9% in 21-22 and 9.2% in 20-21. Kerala’s FD in 22-23 is 3.9%. How can this differential treatment be justified? KIIFB is an alternative to fill the infrastructure deficit without yielding to the toll/user fee model. This seems unacceptable to the Union government. KSSPL is a liquidity management measure to ensure timely disbursement of social security pensions to the poor. How can it be adjudged liability and adjusted in NBC? This is irrational and discriminatory.

The revenue deficit (RD) grant is awarded by Finance Commission to compress the RD of the state. It needs to be read along with the declining horizontal share of the state in divisible pool from 3.5% to 1.9% over a period of the past four finance commissions. It is atrocious to reduce it substantially.

The root cause of the underperformance of the GST mechanism is the maladministration and irrational rate decisions by the Union government. Unless the losses incurred by states are compensated till GST is stabilised, the state administration will be derailed. Compensation amount is not being met from the central kitty, but additionally collected by levying cess on certain sin goods. What prevents the Union government from extending the compensation as required by almost all states?

The share of central transfers in the revenue receipts of Kerala is just 35% whereas the average for all states is 50%. This is the basic issue of our fiscal imbalance. This must be balanced. It is not benevolence, but democratic entitlement. Instead, the Union government tries to selectively clamp the sanctions like restrictions on states to accomplish its political vendetta. The state must stand united to fight this treatment as a principality of the Indian ‘empire’.

(The author is an independent researcher based in Kochi)

