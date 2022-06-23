Agnipath and the revolt of the unemployed

T M Thomas Isaac By

The world today is facing the twin challenges of inflation and unemployment. Governments have chosen to tame inflation and ignore growth and unemployment. The assumption is that the public reaction to inflation would be sharp while it would be unexpectedly tolerant of unemployment.

Besides, inflation is anathema for finance capital, and it does not care about unemployment. However, India has reached a situation where policymakers can no longer take unemployment for granted. That is the message of the Agnipath agitation.

While inflation has been in the national headlines and focus of public action for some time, suddenly, like a bolt from the blue, a virtual revolt of the unemployed has engulfed the country. What is striking is its spontaneity and ferocity. It is as if their pent-up anger and frustration are erupting at once. Such an agitation has been in the making for some time now.

Last January, Bihar had witnessed a similar protest by aspirants for railway jobs. Written exams for less than 40,000 vacancies had attracted more than a crore youth. Their suspicions of manipulations in the exam and announcement of a second exam to cull out the list to a manageable proportion drew protests leading to violence and arson.

The same Bihar has been the epicentre of the latest round of countrywide protests. If one maps the centres of agitation in the first two days of protests, one can see that these precisely are regions well known for high unemployment and out-migration. Interestingly, they are also areas of BJP influence, and the protests cannot be accused of being politically motivated.

The unemployment rate in the country is as high as 7.4 per cent according to CMIE data. Normally, open unemployment in India is at a low level, between 2-3 per cent, because of the disguised unemployment phenomenon. The unemployed usually get accommodated in the informal sectors with fewer days of work.

However, during the last two decades, we have been witnessing a virtual jobless growth. Between 2009-10 and 2017-18, the job generation was as low as 0.03 per cent per annum. To make matters worse, the small-scale sectors that account for the bulk of the new jobs were severely affected by demonetisation and GST introduction. This is the background of ballooning unemployment.

It is the youth who bear the brunt of rising unemployment. To cite an extreme case, in Bihar with 17.7 per cent unemployment, joblessness among the youth in the 15-19 age group is 73 per cent and that in the 19-24 cohort is 38 per cent.

Because of the discouraging effect, many drop out of the labour force. The labour participation rate in Bihar is only 31 per cent of the age group 16-60. India’s labour force participation rate has declined from 47 per cent in 2016 to 40 per cent in 2021.

This is much lower than most countries in the world where the participation rate would be around 60%. Instead of reaping a demographic dividend from a young workforce, the economy is burdened by the rising non-working population.

In this backdrop, the youth are agitated about the planned reduction of public sector employment, which traditionally played the leading role in organised employment. In 2014, there were 4.2 lakh approved posts lying vacant. By March 2020, this increased to nine lakh. Now two years later, in 2022, the number of vacancies must surely be above 11 lakh.

The total number of approved posts in the Central government is 40 lakh, of which around one-fourth is lying vacant. This is what the ideal of the prime minister, "minimum government and maximum governance" is turning out to be.

Reduction in government employment is an essential component of the neoliberal fiscal strategy. The revenue deficit of GoI in 2021-22 was 4.37 per cent. Though the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act ordains that it should be reduced to zero, the Union government has never been able to reach the target.

With a stagnant tax/GDP ratio and tax concessions to corporates, revenue expenditure reduction is the only course of action open to the government.

Of the various components of revenue expenditure, reduction in salaries and pensions becomes an attractive choice. In 2021-22, the salaries and pensions in Kerala, for example, constituted 60.43 per cent of the revenue expenditure. It can be reduced only through a reduction in the number of employees, even at the cost of governance.

There are 1.3 lakh vacancies in the Armed Forces. After a gap of two years, the recruitment drive started, lakhs of youth completed physical tests and the eligible are awaiting written tests. It was at this juncture that the Agnipath scheme - of temporary recruitment in the Armed Forces for four years, from whom 25 per cent would be selected for permanent tenure - was announced.

What is the implication of the new system for the Armed Forces? In a normal year, around 60,000 personnel retire. Not even the full current vacancies, let alone the backlog, is going to be filled up, given that only 46,000 Agniveers are to be recruited every year.

Of them, only 12,000 will be absorbed into the Armed Forces. As a result, the strength of the Forces would steadily decline to around 75 per cent of the present level by 2030. This sinister scheme was paraded as a great employment programme.

Curiously, Agnipath and the prime minister's scheme for one million jobs in one and half years were announced on the same day. If the government was sincere about the latter, the first step would have been to fill up the existing vacancies.

Instead we have Agnipath, a scheme for further reducing the existing posts in the Armed Forces. One wonders if the one-million jobs scheme was only a smokescreen to push through Agnipath. We have focused on the economics of Agnipath.

The adverse impact it can have on the efficiency and quality of the Armed Forces has been raised by retired officers and defence specialists. Allegations have also been made of attempts to politicise the Armed Forces.

And there is also the potential danger of mobilisation of trained youth retirees from Agnipath for communal violence and social polarisation. What is the hidden agenda? Or is it simply yet another blunder like demonetisation?

(The writer is former Finance Minister of Kerala and can be contacted at drthomasisaac@gmail.com)