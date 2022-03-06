PM can’t be unaware of reasons why young Indians study abroad

Pushpesh Pant By

Prime Minister Modi is a consummate communicator. He is charismatic and has a gift of alliterating acronyms, though to some pedantic purists, the minting of multilingual coins at times sounds a bit forced. Forget Ronald Reagan—an actor-turned-politician—he can easily convince penguins that they urgently need refrigerators. He is bold and decisive and it isn’t surprising that he enjoys an approval rating much higher than any other leader at home or abroad after seven years of incumbency. That’s the reason one is a bit taken aback by his comments about Indian students stuck in Ukraine.

“Why do they have to go to foreign lands and spend rupees when we have excellent institutions to train doctors and engineers. As a matter of fact, we can cater to the needs of other countries.” Surely, the sloppy reports have once again done a shoddy job. Or, this too is a part of some international conspiracy. Our beloved prime minister couldn’t be unaware of the compelling reasons why young Indians embark on expensive journeys to distant lands to search for a better future.

The probability of securing admission to a good medical college is less than hitting the jackpot in a rigged lottery. The whole path from NEET to qualifying as a physician or surgeon is strewn with landmines. Please note that the rot had set in decades ago. Capitation fees, management and NRI quotas had made a mockery of the qualifying process. The Medical Council of India had earned enough notoriety for the Supreme Court to step in and appoint a committee to safeguard the quality standards that reckless recognition granted by this statutory body had subverted.

Why blame private medical colleges in some cases? Even those set up by state governments have failed inspections. Provisional recognition was extended from year to year and the poor students didn’t know if their degrees were worth more than the parchment they were printed on. This is the reason aspiring doctors explored other hazardous options of studying medicine in Russia, Ukraine and other East European countries, and even China. No one in their right senses would embark on this adventure. The first hurdle to be cleared was a totally alien language and the final pitfall was the realisation that the degree may not be recognised back home and some more exams may have to be taken and passed. Ditto for engineering and veterinary medicine. But we digress.

Modiji made swift amends by launching Operation Ganga to bring home the stranded youngsters in the strife-torn country. No less than four heavyweight ministers were deputed to countries bordering Ukraine—Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania. Gen VK Singh has overseen massive rescue missions airlifting thousands of Indians from Yemen, and ex-ambassador Hardeep Singh Puri can be trusted with cutting Gordian diplomatic knots. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have also been sent to the frontline.

Scindia had been off the starting block before anyone else. News clips showed him welcoming ‘returning’ students with rosebuds inside the plane after it had landed. Even more hilarious was the sight of affable Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Minister of Minority Affairs, walking down the aisle waving his hand a la his leader and finally addressing the passengers via the PA system that is usually operated by the air hostesses and stewards to inform them how the PM had taken a personal interest in their plight and conceived the Mission Possible. Jai Gange!

Time to return to interrupted ramblings on education in India. There was this other disturbing but not surprising bit of news that the government had excluded Indian History from the list of subjects for study abroad on a scholarship awarded by it. The logic was: wasn’t India the best place to study Indian History? The same argument can be extended to cover Indian Society, Politics and Economy. We don’t need any foreigner to tell us anything anymore about our past, present and future as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence. India was and will forever be the Vishwa Guru. How dare any tinpot dictator of a city-state lecture us on democracy or, for that matter, the superpower on the decline and in serial retreat blabber about the mistreatment of minorities and human rights violation in this land? What may puzzle the less gifted followers is whether one can be a Global Citizen (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and all that) and a kin to the proverbial frog in the pond at the same time.

To make life more interesting, the PM has made another interesting suggestion in the latest edition of Mann ki Baat. He has advised young Indians to ‘lip-synch’ pop songs in different Indian languages after learning at least two languages other than their own mother tongue. He has always been an inspiring role model for millions. He has exhorted his compatriots to become Corona Warriors and students to don the armour of Exam Warriors. Reading lips should be easier.

Pushpesh Pant

pushpeshpant@gmail.com

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University