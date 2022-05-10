It’s all about our two lives and two deaths

Nirad Mudur By

BENGALURU : In the prologue of his book, Farthest Field: An Indian Story of the Second World War, writer Raghu Karnad, recipient of the Windham- Campbell Literature Prize for Non-Fiction, writes: “People have two deaths: the first at the end of their lives, when they go away, and the second at the end of the memory of their lives, when all who remember them are gone. Then a person quits the world completely.”

This also means that people have two lives: one, when they are biologically and socially active; and the second, when their biological life ends, but is extended through the memory of those who are influenced by them. The longevity and quality of the “second life” depends on what impressions the individual has left on your mind. It could be good or bad. But they are remembered, all the same. Adolf Hitler’s “second life” continues, but it is linked to horrific memories and tales of the Holocaust. He remains alive, but as a demonic character, responsible for the death of innocent millions.

On the other hand, the “second lives” of people like Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi), Babasaheb Ambedkar (Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar), Martin Luther King or Nelson Mandela are extended through memories of their yeoman efforts in political ethicism, non-violent resistance to colonial powers, political and social inclusion, and setting healthy political and social guidelines for inclusivity in the democracies of the world.

History is filled with extended “second lives” of personalities. Their “ultimate deaths” are nowhere nearby. They remain etched in our memory through books, conversations, and events marking their birth or (biological) death anniversaries — depending on the roles they have played to improve the quality of lives of those still in their “first lives”.The range and depth of their efforts determine their entries into history books — the powerful medium that extends the longevity of their “second lives”.

However, a vast majority does not enter history books. They are the more common folks. They are remembered by much fewer people, but remembered they are. These people directly impact our “first lives” in childhood, adolescence, and through the physical, social and psychological turmoil of adult years. Starting with our parents, elders in the family in which one grows up, siblings, friends and relatives, to classmates, soulmates, colleagues, and people we come across on a daily basis to touch and influence our lives. However insignificant it may seem, each one plays a role to shape our lives.

Each one whose path we cross leaves an imprint on our mind. And that imprint embeds memories of that person much after he/she leaves on completion of their “first life”. They live on with their “second life” in our memories — again, good or bad. We remain exposed to the good and the bad. Rabbi Harold S Kushner, in his book, When bad things happen to good people, says, “(Man) is free to choose to be good, which means he must be free to choose to be evil. Some good people are good on a relatively modest scale. They are charitable, they visit the sick, they help a neighbour change a flat tyre.

Others are good on a grander scale. They work diligently to discover a cure for a disease, or they fight for the extension of the rights of the poor and the powerless. Some bad people choose evil, but have the capacity to be evil only on a small scale. They lie, cheat, take things that don’t belong to them. And some have the ability to do harm to millions, even as their good counterparts have the ability to be he lpful to millions.” The quality of our own “second life” shall depend on those very choices we make in our “first life”.