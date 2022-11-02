Review science awards ecosystem

C P Rajendran By

The decision to scrap more than 300 awards given to scientists across disciplines has shocked India’s research community. The science awards of India, some of them of high value in terms of their financial worth and prestige, are much sought after by individual scientists as they help them in upward mobility. The new number of awards has not been spelled out yet, but speculations are rife on introducing a fewer number modelled after the Nobel Prizes. The way the awards were banned by the Union government, after being brusquely decided by the Home Ministry, needs to be critiqued. Such decisions should have been taken after an elaborate discussion among the stakeholders.

More importantly, the question to be raised is whether award selection in the past has been fair and equitable. In a country like India where respecting authority and hierarchy remains strong, the selection has often been made on criteria other than the candidate’s competitiveness; the entire process suffers from ‘in-group’ bias, generated by affiliations shaped by religion, caste, and regionalism. This generates real or perceived advantage through connections that can negatively impact the academic research culture. As the awards are based on nominations, those who wield more power within the scientific establishments can make key decisions on who gets what. Thus, the whole process smacks of elitism and nepotism, most often ignoring the researchers in less endowed universities and institutes. Consider the most prestigious, annually awarded Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prizes: the so-called ‘upper caste’ male candidates from some select institutes in the country are often selected for such prizes.

Considering the lack of transparency and fairness, it’s a good idea to conduct a competent review of the award ecosystem, but the existing political ambience does not generate much confidence. Although India is a democracy, the tradition of respecting authority and hierarchy remains a strong element, thereby spawning conformity and nepotism. Thus, it is likely that the previously existing system will be replaced by the new actors, incentivised by the current web of loyalties and affiliations, at the cost of independent decision-making. The rot is spreading not only in the case of awards and academy fellowships but also in the appointments to faculty, vice-chancellor and director posts—based often on the whims of the political parties that are in power in states or in the Union government.

However, the solution is not to ban awards, but to find ways to make them more equitable, by making decisions based on objective criteria that are transparent. Decision-making bodies should not consist of people who have conflict of interests.

And, why not encourage self-nominations? With some rare exceptions in theoretical sciences, scientific research has become a collaborative venture, so rather than encouraging individuals (for example, the principal investigators), it is also important to honour the work of the entire team that consists also of early career researchers. Recognition should also reflect diversity of roles—as communicators, schoolteachers, technicians, scientists, etc.

We must make sure that the ways in which we reward scientific excellence must be governed by today’s needs. One of the misconceptions that is quite popular is that of a “lone genius”—this goes against the modern conception of science that is now transforming into a collaborative venture, involving teams of individuals with varied expertise. The science of the 21st century is all about teamwork. However, Nobel Prize committees are yet to take this point into consideration for their award selections.

By selecting a single individual or a few at the top of the pecking order, these prizes end up marginalising other contributors. As the Royal Society of Chemistry in a recent review of their recognition programmes stated: “Teamwork, leadership, professionalism and diversity are fundamental elements of excellence in 21st century science, yet the majority of scientific awards overlook or underplay these vital qualities.” It also says that the prizes are meant to showcase “the impact of research, innovation, engagement and teaching” but it should also reflect “the diversity of our community”.

It is also a fact that for a potentially deserving scientist unsupported by influential mentors, these prizes will inevitably prove onerous. The requirement of nominations and references will keep the pool of nominees restricted. Unless a conscientious effort is made to change this and other similar norms, the nominator and institutional bias will get to decide who wins what. Such reforms are even more important in India considering its social, regional and ideological diversity and the systemic biases that persist along these lines. We must also check how bodies that give awards can constitute a more socially and intellectually representative jury of selectors.

Instituting fewer awards with the existing procedures is not going to solve the problem. The reward system for science in India needs to incorporate the principles of accountability, transparency and accessibility. While we criticise the government for its lack of transparency and undemocratic practices in the decision-making process, scientists also need to ask themselves if we are free of all those unsavoury attributes of social and cultural biases and predilections. It is high time that India’s science academies investigated the issue of nepotism and elitism in their own reward systems and if rewards are being distributed in a fair manner. Transparency and accountability must be built into the system. Good science can be fostered only in an unfettered intellectual environment. But you have got to clean your own house first before you tell others that they aren’t doing it right.

C P Rajendran

Adjunct professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru

(The views are personal)

(cprajendran@gmail.com)

