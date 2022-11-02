Sunak paradox grips the Indian liberal

Sugata Srinivasaraju By

Why have Indian liberals in the last few weeks appeared so very confused? Have new challenges put them in a deeper quandary? The liberal here is a limited reference to a person who communicates primarily in English, is associated with the anglophone western world and subscribes to a mélange of free market ideas. A sort of privileged elite.

What we mean as a liberal in English does not translate into the same in Indian languages. There is a generous difference. People who are thought of as ‘liberals’ in regional contexts wear more specific labels. They either borrow from the Left or a more specific amalgam of ideas and personalities. A ‘liberal’ in Indian languages translates more into a ‘progressive’. He or she could also be a socialist or a Lohiaite or carry a deep shade of the secular and the rational.

They could be an Ambedkarite or a Buddhist or a Periyarist. In other words, they are more tightly defined than a person called ‘liberal’ in English. For instance, in Kannada, my mother tongue, a person who considers himself ‘liberal’ is not addressed as a udaaravaadi (liberal) but a pragatipara (a progressive); that’s the generic term.

The ever-altering political climate also keeps adding and deleting dimensions and connotations to abstract terms. Politics also simplifies labels and creates easy binaries. One such recent simplification is that those who associate and walk with the Congress are liberals (in English) or progressives (in regional contexts). This is a singular contribution of Rahul Gandhi because of the strident language of ideological opposition he has consistently used against the Indian Right. Otherwise, Congress was in the realm of centrist opportunism for a long time.

Returning to the confusion story of the Indian liberal (we are now clear who we are talking about), they were put to some serious testing during the elevation of Rishi Sunak as United Kingdom’s prime minister and Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress’ national president. Their twists and contradictions were out under the bright Indian sun.

They seemed to be charmed by Sunak for his merit, posh English accent and other smooth ways. They spoke of his Winchester, Oxford, Stanford and Goldman Sachs pedigree and said it ticked the right boxes of leadership. His kinship connection with Infosys’ first family gave them bonus happiness.

But the Indian liberal did not seem keen to discuss his regressive and exclusionary social policies that had a racist and xenophobic interpretation. He had voted for Britain to leave the European Union and held a top job in the very controversial Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

His wife’s tax matters amid the UK’s economic crisis, and their new swimming pool in the midst of the UK’s drought, had offered fodder to British beasts. He had been variously called ‘dishy’ and ‘fishy’. One British commentator wrote in the Guardian: “For people like us, Sunak’s ascension is tinged with bitterness – for many, his hardline views aren’t exactly representative of who we imagined would be the first British leader with immigrant parents… And while this moment is undeniably historic, it is arguably less progressive than many would have hoped for.”

Contrast this with a popular Indian liberal commentator on Twitter: “Sunak becoming UK PM shows the true democratic diversity of a society. Well-done, lovers of football and fried fish and chips. As did Barack Obama becoming president in the US.” First of all, to confuse the elevation of Sunak with that of Obama in the United States was wrong. Obama lit up the entire world with hope when he became president because he represented the most extraordinary traditions of liberal and progressive ideas. The disempowered and marginalised saw his rise as their own. That was not the case with Sunak, who complied with the checklist of every Right and extreme Right British mind, except, of course, his skin colour.

The Indian liberal type was not worried about the symbolism of what Sunak spoke and stood for but was hung on the limited symbolism that his ethnic origins and colour advertised. British commentators pointed out that the policies Sunak pursued “probably would have denied his parents from ever coming to Britain.” Paradoxically, the English liberal in India has opposed a similar exclusionary worldview under Narendra Modi. At least tactically, they have tried to focus on things other than the Hindu-Muslim binary and spoken about inflation, unemployment and low investments.

Here again, there is a contradiction. They embrace Manmohan Singh’s free-market economics but not that of Narendra Modi, apparently because he does not pursue it with the intelligence of an Oxbridge Singh. That’s perhaps fair criticism, but here too it is the burden of perceptions and prejudice that speak more loudly than actual policies. When Singh was prime minister, Sonia Gandhi’s welfare economics balanced his market game. In the case of Modi, he is a Janus of both welfare and market to his constituents.

The Indian liberal does not accommodate Sunak’s East African and Pakistani inheritance in their mind, but like their illiberal counterparts, use his ‘devout Hindu’ identity to blur other parts of his origin story. While the Indian Right identifies Sunak being Hindu as Hindu, the liberal couches it as Indian. Perhaps the greater symbolism here is about how Great Britain that colonised India brought in a prime minister of Indian origin. However, Sunak does not represent Britain in the realms of their nostalgia, where the ‘great’ was pompously intact but, in reality, fell off a long time ago. Ian Jack, the editor of Granta, who passed away earlier this week, had commented in 1997 (in an issue of the magazine that dealt with ‘Britain’s valedictory realism’) about the circus to reinstate the ‘great’: “British politics were about the management of decline.”

One wonders if the Indian liberal does all this with a degree of deliberateness, frustration or lack of clarity. Still, they continuously build faux comparisons in the dandy republics of their mind to overcome their utter inability to handle Indian social and cultural complexity and also appreciate the greater symbolism of change there may be here. This was evident when they backed Shashi Tharoor over Mallikarjun Kharge for the Congress presidency. They suddenly made Tharoor an agent of change, while in the previous decade, he was consumed by cases and controversies. Kharge, the Dalit, symbolised Indian diversity and its marginalised, but the Indian liberal searched for it in faraway Britain. That’s their sad Sunakian paradox.

