Choosing the umpires of democracy

Kaleeswaram Raj By

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has recently reiterated his criticism of the Supreme Court for striking down the constitutional amendment for introducing a National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC). He said the collegium system is opaque and undemocratic.

The minister is correct. His view is shared by many inside and outside the judiciary. Justice Krishna Iyer famously said that the collegium is a “curious creation with no backing under the Constitution”. This judicial mysticism has fenced out thousands of meritorious persons and effectively blocked their access to the bench in the constitutional courts. There are no criteria, benchmarks, or assessments of moral or intellectual calibre.

Justice J Chelameswar, the lone dissenter in the NJAC judgment, posed a self-critical query: “Have we (the members of the judiciary) developed an alternate constitutional morality to emancipate us from the theory of checks and balances, robust enough to keep us in control from abusing such independence?” The judiciary has not satisfactorily answered this pertinent question so far. Justice Chelameswar also doubted whether the independence acquired by the judiciary, by way of the collegium, has been “a myth—a euphemism for nepotism enabling inter-alia promotion of mediocrity or even less, occasionally”. Perhaps, rather than a theory, this is the Indian judicial experience to a considerable extent.

At the same time, the NJAC designed by the 99th Constitution Amendment Act also suffered serious deficits. As per Article 124A (as it stood), the NJAC was a numerically limited body. It should have had a better representative character. When the collegium was (correctly) criticised for lack of transparency, it was incumbent upon the lawmakers to ensure transparency in the functioning of the new body of NJAC. Sadly, while designing the NJAC, Parliament did not think it necessary to democratise the judicial selection process.

The Constitution of India is an evolving instrument. It has an organic character. It is inherently democratic, leaving a lot for the people of India to decide and implement through their representatives and the institutions. The president must make judicial appointments to the Supreme Court as per Article 124, and to the High Courts, as per Article 217 of the Constitution. It should be done after consultation with the Chief Justice of India. But the Constitution did not say that either the president or the chief justice can select the judge. The selection was a process left to the republic’s political and judicial genius. The question is whether we could, as a nation, deal with this constitutional indulgence fairly and imaginatively and thereby develop a suitable system for choosing the umpires of democracy. The answer is dispiriting.

In the S P Gupta case, also known as the 1st Judges’ case (1981), the Supreme Court made a literal reading of these provisions. It said that the president, thereby the executive, has predominance in the selection process. The cardinal distinction between selection and appointment was overlooked. Later, in the 2nd Judges’ case (1993) and the 3rd Judges’ case (1998), the Supreme Court, quite strangely, read the phrase “consultation with the Chief justice” as “concurrence of the Chief justice”. It was not only an adjudicative tragedy. It was a judicial affront to the constitutional text. Thus, the collegium came into being. The NJAC judgment was an unholy extension of this judicial excessiveness.

As we have seen, a counter-narrative to the collegium should rest on a surer and stronger foundation. It cannot leave the judicial selection to the whims and fancies of the majoritarian regime either, as it can annihilate the very idea of constitutional democracy. Therefore, we need to transcend this binary and reimagine a better NJAC, which could be more independent, transparent, participative, and representative.

Here are certain suggestions that can help redesign the NJAC for democratising India’s higher judiciary.

1. Fix specific benchmarks for judicial selection in terms of the candidates’ professional, ethical, intellectual, and social characteristics, which an independent committee should evaluate. The new NJAC could be a larger body with eminent persons from different walks of public life who also should be judiciously selected. In the process, weed out the possibility of political or judicial supremacy. This could be done by determining its composition appropriately. The Judicial Appointment Commission in the UK is a fine example. It is a 15-member body often chaired by a layperson.

2. Ensure that every eligible and qualified person is permitted to apply for a position in the Constitutional Court. Canada attempted a new process by which “any qualified Canadian lawyer or a judge may apply for appointment as judge of the Supreme Court of Canada”. (Ashok K M, Live Law, August 8, 2016). Article 16 offers equality of opportunity in public employment, and selection to the court cannot be an ironic exception. This vision must be the foundational idea of the new enactment.

3. Provide a transparent process of selection that starts with public notification and puts the details of the candidates in the public domain.

4. Ensure comprehensive consultations about the candidates before finalising selection, taking a cue from the Constitutional Reform Acts of the UK as amended in 2013. A pre-selection debate in Parliament is advisable, for which the US Senate is a model to be emulated. The deliberations should critically evaluate the antecedents of every candidate. Also, there could be an open interview of the candidates as experimented in South Africa and Kenya.

5. Try to avoid lawyers of the same bar becoming judges of the same High Court. It could result in the erosion of objectivity because of proximity and familiarity. It is ideal to have judges from different states in the High Courts, which would also help national integration.

6. There has to be a legal prohibition against judges of the High Court practising as lawyers in the Supreme Court after retirement or sometimes after resignation. Such an unhealthy trend could severely damage the judicial atmosphere.

7. Ensure consultation with lawyers’ bodies like the Bar Council and the Bar Associations before confirming the appointment to the higher judiciary.

8. Never limit the judicial selection to lawyers and judges. Invoke Article 124 (3) (c) of the Constitution to the select “distinguished jurists” for the Supreme Court, which unfortunately does not happen. The High Courts should also give legal academics a due share on the Bench.

The nation needs a radical course correction, which can take us to new legislative activism.

Kaleeswaram Raj

Lawyer, Supreme Court of India

(kaleeswaramraj@gmail.com)

(Tweets @KaleeswaramR)

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has recently reiterated his criticism of the Supreme Court for striking down the constitutional amendment for introducing a National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC). He said the collegium system is opaque and undemocratic. The minister is correct. His view is shared by many inside and outside the judiciary. Justice Krishna Iyer famously said that the collegium is a “curious creation with no backing under the Constitution”. This judicial mysticism has fenced out thousands of meritorious persons and effectively blocked their access to the bench in the constitutional courts. There are no criteria, benchmarks, or assessments of moral or intellectual calibre. Justice J Chelameswar, the lone dissenter in the NJAC judgment, posed a self-critical query: “Have we (the members of the judiciary) developed an alternate constitutional morality to emancipate us from the theory of checks and balances, robust enough to keep us in control from abusing such independence?” The judiciary has not satisfactorily answered this pertinent question so far. Justice Chelameswar also doubted whether the independence acquired by the judiciary, by way of the collegium, has been “a myth—a euphemism for nepotism enabling inter-alia promotion of mediocrity or even less, occasionally”. Perhaps, rather than a theory, this is the Indian judicial experience to a considerable extent. At the same time, the NJAC designed by the 99th Constitution Amendment Act also suffered serious deficits. As per Article 124A (as it stood), the NJAC was a numerically limited body. It should have had a better representative character. When the collegium was (correctly) criticised for lack of transparency, it was incumbent upon the lawmakers to ensure transparency in the functioning of the new body of NJAC. Sadly, while designing the NJAC, Parliament did not think it necessary to democratise the judicial selection process. The Constitution of India is an evolving instrument. It has an organic character. It is inherently democratic, leaving a lot for the people of India to decide and implement through their representatives and the institutions. The president must make judicial appointments to the Supreme Court as per Article 124, and to the High Courts, as per Article 217 of the Constitution. It should be done after consultation with the Chief Justice of India. But the Constitution did not say that either the president or the chief justice can select the judge. The selection was a process left to the republic’s political and judicial genius. The question is whether we could, as a nation, deal with this constitutional indulgence fairly and imaginatively and thereby develop a suitable system for choosing the umpires of democracy. The answer is dispiriting. In the S P Gupta case, also known as the 1st Judges’ case (1981), the Supreme Court made a literal reading of these provisions. It said that the president, thereby the executive, has predominance in the selection process. The cardinal distinction between selection and appointment was overlooked. Later, in the 2nd Judges’ case (1993) and the 3rd Judges’ case (1998), the Supreme Court, quite strangely, read the phrase “consultation with the Chief justice” as “concurrence of the Chief justice”. It was not only an adjudicative tragedy. It was a judicial affront to the constitutional text. Thus, the collegium came into being. The NJAC judgment was an unholy extension of this judicial excessiveness. As we have seen, a counter-narrative to the collegium should rest on a surer and stronger foundation. It cannot leave the judicial selection to the whims and fancies of the majoritarian regime either, as it can annihilate the very idea of constitutional democracy. Therefore, we need to transcend this binary and reimagine a better NJAC, which could be more independent, transparent, participative, and representative. Here are certain suggestions that can help redesign the NJAC for democratising India’s higher judiciary. 1. Fix specific benchmarks for judicial selection in terms of the candidates’ professional, ethical, intellectual, and social characteristics, which an independent committee should evaluate. The new NJAC could be a larger body with eminent persons from different walks of public life who also should be judiciously selected. In the process, weed out the possibility of political or judicial supremacy. This could be done by determining its composition appropriately. The Judicial Appointment Commission in the UK is a fine example. It is a 15-member body often chaired by a layperson. 2. Ensure that every eligible and qualified person is permitted to apply for a position in the Constitutional Court. Canada attempted a new process by which “any qualified Canadian lawyer or a judge may apply for appointment as judge of the Supreme Court of Canada”. (Ashok K M, Live Law, August 8, 2016). Article 16 offers equality of opportunity in public employment, and selection to the court cannot be an ironic exception. This vision must be the foundational idea of the new enactment. 3. Provide a transparent process of selection that starts with public notification and puts the details of the candidates in the public domain. 4. Ensure comprehensive consultations about the candidates before finalising selection, taking a cue from the Constitutional Reform Acts of the UK as amended in 2013. A pre-selection debate in Parliament is advisable, for which the US Senate is a model to be emulated. The deliberations should critically evaluate the antecedents of every candidate. Also, there could be an open interview of the candidates as experimented in South Africa and Kenya. 5. Try to avoid lawyers of the same bar becoming judges of the same High Court. It could result in the erosion of objectivity because of proximity and familiarity. It is ideal to have judges from different states in the High Courts, which would also help national integration. 6. There has to be a legal prohibition against judges of the High Court practising as lawyers in the Supreme Court after retirement or sometimes after resignation. Such an unhealthy trend could severely damage the judicial atmosphere. 7. Ensure consultation with lawyers’ bodies like the Bar Council and the Bar Associations before confirming the appointment to the higher judiciary. 8. Never limit the judicial selection to lawyers and judges. Invoke Article 124 (3) (c) of the Constitution to the select “distinguished jurists” for the Supreme Court, which unfortunately does not happen. The High Courts should also give legal academics a due share on the Bench. The nation needs a radical course correction, which can take us to new legislative activism. Kaleeswaram Raj Lawyer, Supreme Court of India (kaleeswaramraj@gmail.com) (Tweets @KaleeswaramR)