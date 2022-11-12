Biden no lame duck as midterm averts a red rush

K P Nayar By

When the midterm election results to the United States Congress started coming in on the morning of November 9, Indian time, the loudest sigh of relief after the White House came from Kyiv: a falsely predicted Republican sweep of the Senate and the House of Representatives would have weakened US support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

India can also take comfort from the outcome of the results, although it may be up to a month—until a second round of voting in the Senate race in Georgia on December 6—before it becomes absolutely clear who, if any party, will decisively control both Houses of Congress. Although both political parties in the US are committed to furthering India-US relations, a Republican sweep, unexpectedly warded off by Democrats, would have caused a gridlock in Washington with constant fights between a strong Republican Congress and a weakened President Joe Biden.

With the world clearly headed towards multipolarity following the outbreak of military conflict between Russia and Ukraine earlier this year, the election outcome will mean a continued steady hand on US foreign policy.

Washington’s traditional allies, such as Tokyo, London, Tel Aviv and Ottawa, can take comfort from the sequel that Biden will not be a lame duck for the next two years that remain of his presidency.

Domestically, decisive defeats across the US for important Republicans allied with former president Donald Trump, who still claim that Biden won the White House through fraud, is a message that the “government of the people” and democratic institutions are strong in the US. This constitutes encouragement for democracies all over the world who look up to America as the oldest democracy in the world. Victories for the so-called “election deniers” in the Trump camp would have weakened the idea of choosing rulers through universal adult franchise in the US, with inevitable repercussions in weaker, free societies worldwide.

Going beyond the results, a shining star has risen on America’s national political firmament: Ron DeSantis, who won re-election as Florida’s governor, increasing his majority of a mere 32,000 votes four years ago to a spectacular 1.5 million now, could well be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024. Fellow Republicans who want to bury Trump politically will rally behind DeSantis as the only right-wing politician—as of now—who can stop a comeback by the 45th US President in two years. The victorious governor crushed Democrats so comprehensively in this election that for the first time in a century and a half, not a single Democrat has been elected to statewide office in Florida. Although DeSantis has been re-elected for a four-year term, his supporters chanted at his victory rally: “Two more years!” Not four. The implication was that after two more years as governor, DeSantis will occupy the White House. Sensing a challenge to his political comeback, Trump has threatened to reveal potentially damaging private information about the governor should he enter the Republican primary contest in the run-up to the next presidential poll season.

Unlike in the Republican party, a crowded field of potential presidential aspirants is waiting in the wings among Democrats, should Biden choose not to contest for re-election. In recent weeks, the president has been waffling about whether he will seek another term. Most recently, he told an interviewer that he intends to seek re-election. Then he qualified that assertion with a rider that it does not mean he will seek re-election.

The midterm results threw up a star in the Democratic party, too: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has suddenly risen to the near top among likely choices as the party’s candidates for the White House. Her victory was dramatic because it was double-digit in margin, she trounced a rival handpicked by Trump and along the way, hanging on her coat tails, Democrats gained control of both Houses of the Michigan state legislature for the first time in four decades. Whitmer is only 51 compared to Biden, who will be 82 when he seeks another term, if he takes the plunge yet again.

Kamala Harris has disappointed many rank-and-file in her party as vice president, but her appeal to the traditional Democratic vote banks—Blacks and women—is still strong. The party cannot win if these constituencies are alienated, which is likely if she seeks the presidency as the first African-American and first woman V-P in US history and loses the primaries.

Incumbent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is an appealing prospect for Democrats who are seeking generational change. He is only 40 and will be the second-youngest US President if he wins the nomination and is elected in 2024. He is gay, which matters in a party which champions progressive change, and came third in 2020 primaries after Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

It is now a truism in American politics that whoever becomes president will work for better relations with India. In the US Congress, both parties are ready to reach across the aisle and arrive at a consensus on issues related to India.

The unequivocal law of the land, Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), is the best and most recent example. In July, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in favour of an India-specific waiver on CAATSA, without which New Delhi could have been sanctioned for its purchase of Russian-made S-400 missiles. India and the US have handled their differences over Ukraine with a maturity rarely seen in America’s “either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists” foreign policy. It is the high-decibel, pro-American lobby of Indians in New Delhi, who are more worked up about US reactions to the Narendra Modi government’s Ukraine policy than those in charge in Washington themselves.

Last month, the Biden administration released a foundational US National Security Strategy. It explicitly described China as “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge”. It also reiterated the importance of the Indo-Pacific in determining the outcome of this new Cold War. Those in charge of foreign policy in the White House and the State Department have made it clear that relations with India will not be hostage to any one issue. Not even trade, where negotiations may be more intractable than national security.

For Indo-US relations, fortuitously, the midterm poll results are only a blip on the radar and of little consequence.

K P Nayar

Strategic analyst

(kpnayar@gmail.com)

