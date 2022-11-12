Twitter facing the blues under Elon Musk

C P Surendran By

If a blue-check marked alien tweeted from Mars, neither Elon Musk nor we would know if he/she is an alien. Until now. Over the last weekend, Musk tweeted: “Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8” to verify the alien as the neighbor whom you always suspected of hiding a flying saucer in the garage. Earlier, Musk was considering a charge of $20, when the novelist Stephen King tweeted: “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F—k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

Musk then replied: “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

Do not ask how Musk came down from $20 to $8. Indeed, what’s the logic besides showing who is Boss in firing half the Twitter staff and then inviting some back as confusion in the workplace reigns?

I am reminded of an incident in my career as a journalist when a proprietor dismantled most of the editorial cabinets on the floor within the space of a few hours because he saw no occupants in them when he made his visit. That was just cabins. I have seen mass rationalisation in the workforce every time profit levels dipped.

The reason Musk offered for the bloodbath is that he was losing $4 million a day. The former chief of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, heroically took the blame for the mess, as “he grew the company too fast,” he said. That grand self-admission, actually, a kind of reverse compliment he was paying himself, was typically woke-liberal: he wasn’t taking a nickel from his billion-dollar loot to compensate those fired. Words, words, words, as Hamlet said.

And so, $8 it is, for the moment. According to one estimate, Twitter has some 4,23,000 verified blue tick accounts, most of them journalists/writers, film stars, and politicians. That’s a lot of money then for Musk. Those journalists who are working for newspapers and such will eventually ask their institutions to foot the bill if the tweet in question is related to the published news. The other categories can afford to pay. Fame always comes with a price, as every celebrity knows.

So does free speech. Someone has to go to jail for it. Someone else would be tortured for it. A third would be canceled. There is the fourth, of course. The fourth is the man or woman looking to air her opinion all her waking hours without an inkling that she/he is working to make social media owners richer by the minute.

The fourth guy, predictably, woke-lib, is the most aggrieved at Musk’s new demand. He/she forgets that Twitter is not an elected government, but a company. And that the privatisation of free speech cannot be at the expense of private profit. In any case, no government allows unconditional free speech. Not even the US or the UK: consider the case of Julian Assange. Or what’s happening in India? Why should a private company be its guarantor?

The trouble is Musk has not just stopped at charging fame-mongers $8. At one time, he tweeted that impersonators on Twitter would be, without warning, canceled, which is the social media equivalent of execution: “Going forward,” Musk tweeted, “any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

All this has infuriated many. Their argument is that charging a fee for verified accounts is extortion; and that the ‘parody’ condition will give Twitter management (a euphemism for Musk) powers of arbitrary censorship. In short, they fear Musk will decide who can tweet. He will. But that was more or less what the earlier liberal management was doing too while paying themselves millions of dollars in compensation.

As an individualist, I believe Musk is right. Not because his deceptive, pinned tweet is ‘Power to the People’. But because all social media, Facebook, Instagram, Signal, and such, should be chargeable.

And it will happen. Surely sharks like Mark Zuckerberg and others would be keeping their eyes peeled at the Twitter disruption from within. Our social media obsession has altered our behavior to the point of bots and hashtag mobs taking over even the idea of justice from the courts. At no time in recent history has the due process of law, for example, been brought under so much pressure from the lay public. To sound outraged and to lead a virtual mob, sitting in the comfort of a drawing room or a toilet (the latter slightly more redeemed of purpose than the former), when they stand to lose literally nothing, like Jack Dorsey, but can experience, from the tip of their toe to the top of their head, the seductive tremor of virtue, is not a temptation easy to resist. Or the temptation of referring to Google to enable the inner pundit.

These are the new, cardinal sins of the information age. Virtue signaling and pontification. To be good. To be correct. With each post, social media facilitates self-canonisation. Meanwhile, you will note that the discussion on social media is no longer about gender-neutral pronouns and inclusion. It is about money. The real thing.

It’s my submission that even the unverified social media accounts must be charged by techno-capitalists; nominally, at least. This is the only way back to sanity so that virtual reality does not completely dominate the institutional and physical reality of our world.

But none of this will prevent the real issue from coming to the fore. And that question is whether Musk is aiming to be the POTUS in the near future. He has 114 million followers and counting. If that is the motive at the bottom of it all, $44 billion is not too much of a price for him to pay. Especially if it is going to be eventually footed by those among us who want their identity to be authenticated by a check mark in blue. $8 is not much, is it, for announcing to the world you are for real.

