Paving the road for elections in Kashmir

Sandip Ghose By

In the chatter and optics of several political extravaganzas simultaneously playing across the country, the visit of the Union Home Minister—Amit Shah—to Jammu and Kashmir last week did not receive commensurate attention. It was significant in multiple ways, apart from the symbolism of the rally in Baramulla, the first in 35 years by any union cabinet minister. By all accounts, the turnout was impressive. As per some, it was arguably one of the largest gatherings Baramulla has seen in a long time. Just the day before the rally, the home minister had announced in Rajouri—reservations for Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities, and this was seen positively as the Centre’s commitment to fulfil its promises. The process of electoral roll finalisation is expected to be over before the end of the year, with a high probability of elections being held in the first half of 2023.

No doubt the road from here to restoration of statehood will be difficult and strewn with booby traps. But the progress since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 is not visible to people in mainland India amidst reports of sporadic terror attacks and the international narrative on human rights in the valley. However, the fact is that life is slowly but surely returning towards normalcy. According to Reuters, Kashmir received 1.62 crore tourists this year, which is the highest in 75 years. The recent reopening of cinema halls in Srinagar after a hiatus of 32 years, with new multiplex theatres, is another sign of regaining public confidence in the improving law and order situation. Fingers crossed—former residents of the valley who have been to Kashmir lately, say they have not seen this level of “normalcy” in over three decades.

These are positives to be built on for economic revival of the territory—because ultimately, nothing works like commerce. It seems voting rights of about 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits who had left the valley are likely to be restored in the revised electoral rolls. However, the government should eschew the temptation of reversing the demographic trend and instead work on mainstreaming the current population with the mainland and the rest of the world by leveraging trade and tourism.

There has been loads of criticism about the Central government’s handling of Kashmir since it became a Union Territory. This was not only on civil liberty issues but also in terms of its overall strategy. As one would have expected, both Pakistan and some local Kashmiri political interests managed to escalate matters at international fora, seeking international intervention. However, the Indian government was able to ward them off with deft diplomacy. But surely, everything was not done right. It was said that the Narendra Modi government was repeating mistakes of the past, relying on the same old carrot and stick formula, and playing into the hands of corrupt double-agents who had made a business out of the Kashmir impasse. Be that as it may, the political and security establishment in Delhi never took their eyes off the situation, moving as per a plan with necessary course corrections periodically.

The reason for this unwavering focus is that a lot of Narendra Modi’s and the BJP’s political capital rides on Kashmir. Leaving aside the rhetoric of “Akhand Bharat”, Modi understands that India’s geopolitical stability is inseparable from Kashmir. Some felt that in the past, the ruling dispensations in Delhi found it expedient to live with an unstable equilibrium in Kashmir despite the huge costs it was inflicting on the nation at large. However, the Modi government cannot afford an Israeli “West Bank” kind of situation with regard to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Without achieving at least a working solution, it would waste tons of political, diplomatic and military resources on Kashmir. This will hurt India financially and also compromise on its security interests, with China breathing down its neck in Ladakh. Both these factors together can have a huge impact on the BJP’s political ambitions, which may compel Modi to step on the gas and put Kashmir on the fast lane in the run up to the 2024 elections.

Acceleration does not mean military intervention, though sections of the BJP’s domestic constituents would love to see a macho approach, even if it means a limited armed engagement. But geopolitics does not work that way and the world would be alarmed by such a move—especially in the light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and instability in Afghanistan closer to home.

Yet, this may be an opportune time for India to seek a diplomatic breakthrough with Pakistan when the latter is reeling under its own pressures and the West is preoccupied with having a bit more than it can chew on in Ukraine. China will remain the odd neighbour out, especially with its ongoing internal power play in which India can be a useful distraction. But Russia never felt more indebted to India for the support it has received regarding Ukraine. However, for the global community to maintain a neutral stand, India will have to ensure that their basic expectations on restoration of democracy and civil liberties are visibly met.

This makes it imperative to hold elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner. However, the ‘X-Factor’ in that would be which party or coalition comes to power. The old mainstream Kashmiri parties—namely the National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP)—stand comprehensively discredited. Delimitation will further weaken them, so they are desperately trying to remain relevant. Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP) may occupy part of the space vacated by them.

But to achieve a real watershed moment, the current administration will have to create a congenial atmosphere—for the emergence of new nationalistic players who are aligned to the idea of Kashmir as an integral part of the Indian Union, no questions asked.

Sandip Ghose

Current affairs commentator

(sandip@ghosespot.com)

In the chatter and optics of several political extravaganzas simultaneously playing across the country, the visit of the Union Home Minister—Amit Shah—to Jammu and Kashmir last week did not receive commensurate attention. It was significant in multiple ways, apart from the symbolism of the rally in Baramulla, the first in 35 years by any union cabinet minister. By all accounts, the turnout was impressive. As per some, it was arguably one of the largest gatherings Baramulla has seen in a long time. Just the day before the rally, the home minister had announced in Rajouri—reservations for Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities, and this was seen positively as the Centre’s commitment to fulfil its promises. The process of electoral roll finalisation is expected to be over before the end of the year, with a high probability of elections being held in the first half of 2023. No doubt the road from here to restoration of statehood will be difficult and strewn with booby traps. But the progress since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 is not visible to people in mainland India amidst reports of sporadic terror attacks and the international narrative on human rights in the valley. However, the fact is that life is slowly but surely returning towards normalcy. According to Reuters, Kashmir received 1.62 crore tourists this year, which is the highest in 75 years. The recent reopening of cinema halls in Srinagar after a hiatus of 32 years, with new multiplex theatres, is another sign of regaining public confidence in the improving law and order situation. Fingers crossed—former residents of the valley who have been to Kashmir lately, say they have not seen this level of “normalcy” in over three decades. These are positives to be built on for economic revival of the territory—because ultimately, nothing works like commerce. It seems voting rights of about 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits who had left the valley are likely to be restored in the revised electoral rolls. However, the government should eschew the temptation of reversing the demographic trend and instead work on mainstreaming the current population with the mainland and the rest of the world by leveraging trade and tourism. There has been loads of criticism about the Central government’s handling of Kashmir since it became a Union Territory. This was not only on civil liberty issues but also in terms of its overall strategy. As one would have expected, both Pakistan and some local Kashmiri political interests managed to escalate matters at international fora, seeking international intervention. However, the Indian government was able to ward them off with deft diplomacy. But surely, everything was not done right. It was said that the Narendra Modi government was repeating mistakes of the past, relying on the same old carrot and stick formula, and playing into the hands of corrupt double-agents who had made a business out of the Kashmir impasse. Be that as it may, the political and security establishment in Delhi never took their eyes off the situation, moving as per a plan with necessary course corrections periodically. The reason for this unwavering focus is that a lot of Narendra Modi’s and the BJP’s political capital rides on Kashmir. Leaving aside the rhetoric of “Akhand Bharat”, Modi understands that India’s geopolitical stability is inseparable from Kashmir. Some felt that in the past, the ruling dispensations in Delhi found it expedient to live with an unstable equilibrium in Kashmir despite the huge costs it was inflicting on the nation at large. However, the Modi government cannot afford an Israeli “West Bank” kind of situation with regard to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Without achieving at least a working solution, it would waste tons of political, diplomatic and military resources on Kashmir. This will hurt India financially and also compromise on its security interests, with China breathing down its neck in Ladakh. Both these factors together can have a huge impact on the BJP’s political ambitions, which may compel Modi to step on the gas and put Kashmir on the fast lane in the run up to the 2024 elections. Acceleration does not mean military intervention, though sections of the BJP’s domestic constituents would love to see a macho approach, even if it means a limited armed engagement. But geopolitics does not work that way and the world would be alarmed by such a move—especially in the light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and instability in Afghanistan closer to home. Yet, this may be an opportune time for India to seek a diplomatic breakthrough with Pakistan when the latter is reeling under its own pressures and the West is preoccupied with having a bit more than it can chew on in Ukraine. China will remain the odd neighbour out, especially with its ongoing internal power play in which India can be a useful distraction. But Russia never felt more indebted to India for the support it has received regarding Ukraine. However, for the global community to maintain a neutral stand, India will have to ensure that their basic expectations on restoration of democracy and civil liberties are visibly met. This makes it imperative to hold elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner. However, the ‘X-Factor’ in that would be which party or coalition comes to power. The old mainstream Kashmiri parties—namely the National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP)—stand comprehensively discredited. Delimitation will further weaken them, so they are desperately trying to remain relevant. Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP) may occupy part of the space vacated by them. But to achieve a real watershed moment, the current administration will have to create a congenial atmosphere—for the emergence of new nationalistic players who are aligned to the idea of Kashmir as an integral part of the Indian Union, no questions asked. Sandip Ghose Current affairs commentator (sandip@ghosespot.com)