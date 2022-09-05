Faithline: From across the high Himalayas

Renuka Narayanan By

It’s Teacher’s Day and I thought it would be nice to explore ancient wisdom other than our own. Let us cross the Himalayas to China, setting geopolitics aside for a moment. I like this story about Confucius, the iconic Chinese guru.

Someone told Confucius, “Repay an injury with kindness.” Confucius said, “If you reward injury with kindness, what will you reward kindness with? You should repay an injury with justice and kindness with kindness.” This sensible story about not turning the other cheek meekly cleared my head of the cobwebs that have confused Indians for decades.

Another teaching story that I found both modern and moral and would like to retell is about Yan Ying, a famous contemporary of Confucius who lived 2,500 years ago in the state of Qi. This is in the present-day Chinese provinces of Shandong and Hebei. In passing, I recall the miles of deep pink roses planted on either side of the modern Shandong Road. It was a beautiful sight.

Yan Ying was sent by Duke Jing, the ruler of Qi, to govern Donge Province. By the end of three years, so many complaints about him had reached Duke Jing that he decided to relieve Yan Ying of his post and summoned him to that effect.

“I see the error of my ways now, Your Highness. If you give me another three years, I promise I will improve,” said Yan Ying in a composed manner.

Three years later there were a thousand good reports about Yan Ying which the Duke heard, and was pleased. He summoned Yan Ying to court to be rewarded for his good services in Donge. But Yan Ying disagreed.

“During my first tenure at Donge,” he told the surprised Duke, “I built roads, wells, shelters, schools and hospitals. I cleaned up corruption in government. I advocated frugal living and urged people to respect their parents and behave responsibly to family and society. I punished criminals. I gave a fair hearing to all people without indulging the rich and powerful. When people asked me for favours, I only gave them what was permissible. When I had to entertain my superiors, I did not go above the limit. That was why all those people spoke ill of me.

“The second time, I changed my way of governance. I did not undertake public works. I gave corrupt officers a free hand. Criminals were not punished. I didn’t say a word about frugal living. I granted all favours in full. I let the rich and powerful have their way. I lavished hospitality on my seniors. Everyone praised me and in time you heard those compliments.

“I should be rewarded for my first three years of work and punished for the last three. So I do not deserve a reward now.”

Duke Jing was so impressed that he appointed Yan Ying the Prime Minister of Qi. The story goes that Qi soon became a very prosperous state.

Once, when Confucius visited Duke Jing, he refused to meet Yan Ying because he doubted his integrity. This was because Yan Ying had served three dukes in his career. When Yan Ying was told this, he was shocked. “I served three dukes because they all had the same goal of peace and prosperity. I would not have served even one duke otherwise. I had high regard for Confucius. But now I am not so sure,” he said.

These remarks by Yan Ying spread fast and reached Confucius. He realised his error of judgement which was fuelled by loose chat and incomplete information, and sincerely apologised to Yan Ying.

That was the effect of ‘social media’ then. It has made us masters of information today but are we also acquiring knowledge? This story tells its own tale.

Jadestone is a precious object in Chinese culture. There was a young Chinese man who wanted to become an expert on jade. He went to a jade master and shyly asked to become his pupil. The great teacher invited him to sit and conversed pleasantly with him over bowls of green tea. He asked him to come back the next day.

The teacher had a big collection of jade pieces and carved jade bowls, figurines and ornaments in white, light and dark green, and ‘spinach’ or streaky jade. They were from the eras of many Chinese dynasties and some were valuable antiques.

When the young man arrived, the teacher invited him to sit in the garden. He gave him a piece of jade to hold. He fetched tea and spoke about painting, music and dance. He did not say a word about jade. After an hour, he asked the young man to come back the next day.

The second day was exactly like the first. The teacher gave the young man a piece of jade to hold and talked about everything under the sun except jade. This went on for a year, two years and four. Finally, the young man gathered the courage to ask, “Respected teacher, when may I learn about jade?” The master smiled gently and said, “Tomorrow.”

When the excited young man arrived, the teacher as usual gave him a piece to hold. But the minute he held it, the young man leapt up crying, “This is not jade!” The lesson was to engage closely and consistently with your subject to know it. As we say in India, “Let good thoughts come to us from every side."

