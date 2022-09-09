Congress’ national tag and holding ground in South

Sandip Ghose By

When discussing the state of the Congress party, the focus is usually on its dwindling fortunes in the Northern states, especially the Hindi heartland. However, the progressive decimation of the Congress in South India should be of equal, if not greater, concern. It may not be an exaggeration to state that the inclusion of “National” in its name—Indian National Congress—drew a great deal of legitimacy from the long list of stalwarts from South India in its ranks both before and after Independence. A claim that other so-called “national” parties cannot easily make. Therefore, the Congress’ decline down South is significant to India’s federal polity.

After Independence, the Congress was cast as a mirror image of the Indian federation itself. The “Pradesh” Congress Committees were empowered and operated largely as autonomous units under an umbrella franchise of the Indian National Congress. This allowed room for developing regional leaders of stature who were also stars in the national pantheon. The list is long and illustrious, from C Rajagopalachari and K Kamaraj to S Nijalingappa and P V Narasimha Rao. The Congress has also given the country a fair share of presidents from the South.

To date, none of the states in the south of the Vindhyas has had a Congress chief minister. Other than Tamil Nadu, where it is a junior partner of the DMK, it has lost power in all other states. The Congress can hope to make a comeback only in Karnataka in the foreseeable future. Kerala handed over a second term to Pinarayi Vijayan in the face of anti-incumbency. The most disappointing story so far has been that of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh, where the Congress was the dominant party since the state’s inception. But after bifurcation into AP and Telangana, it abdicated the ground to the YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam (TDP). In 2009, 33 out of 42 Lok Sabha MPs from united Andhra Pradesh belonged to the Congress. Currently, it does not have a single elected representative in the state, either in the assembly or Lok Sabha. The situation in Telangana is no better, with only six MLAs and three MPs.

The genesis of the Congress’ receding fortunes in the South may be traced to the fallout between Indira Gandhi and the “syndicate” led by K Kamaraj that led to the split of the Congress party in 1969. It probably reached the lowest point during the tenure of P V Narasimha Rao, who Sonia Gandhi never considered to be the rightful occupant of the prime minister’s office.

Post-Narasimha Rao, Sonia Gandhi adopted a transactional approach toward the South. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress reconciled to playing second fiddle to the DMK based on a quid pro quo of plum ministries at the Centre in return for Lok Sabha seats from the state. Andhra Pradesh under Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was a “cash-cow” until it was botched up by his untimely death and the glorious mishandling of the Telangana separation. Kerala has always been comfortable because none of its leaders could challenge the supremacy of the Gandhi family—probably constrained by language. Karnataka has so far remained a level playing ground with some strong local leaders. There, too, she has been amenable to unequal alliances for power, as we saw after the last assembly elections.

The national situation has radically changed with serial defeats in the rest of the country. In the 2019 elections, more than 50% of the Congress Lok Sabha tally (26 out of 44) came from the South. No politician has any illusion about the Congress coming to power at the Centre in 2024. Therefore, it would have little to offer potential allies. Even existing allies like the DMK will be less generous, with little to expect in return. This was already evident in its seat negotiations for the 2021 assembly and the reluctance of the YSR Congress, the TDP and the TRS to have any ties with it.

There are two obvious consequences of the Congress’ diminishing strength in the South. First is the rise of new regional parties like the YSR Congress and the TRS, with older ones like the DMK becoming more strident in asserting their sub-national identity. Second is the effort of the BJP to make organic inroads in the South, sometimes by stealth—using the religion card. This is bound to invite pushbacks from regional parties, adding further fuel to the sub-national impulses. In its anxiety to oppose the BJP nationally, the Congress sometimes walks naively into troubled waters, as Rahul Gandhi recently did by revisiting the constitutional concept of India as “a union of states”.

To arrest this trend, the South needs a pan-Indian centrist party with secular credentials that can tango with the regional parties. The Congress is still well placed to do that. The equity of the Congress and the Gandhi family, particularly, remain high in South India. Thus, whenever the Gandhis required a “safe seat” to contest, they always headed South. Be it Indira Gandhi to Chikmagalur (Karnataka) and Medak (Telangana) and Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad (Kerala). Even now, Rahul Gandhi can draw crowds in the South and look comfortable in his skin, whether doing push-ups with students or diving into the sea with fishermen.

To reclaim its lost ground in the South, the Congress needs to do a realistic assessment of its prospects for 2024 and get back to the drawing board to chart out a longer-term strategy. This would require rebuilding the organisation with homegrown leaders capable of grassroots mobilisation—even if it means stealing a leaf from the BJP playbook, which is attempting with K Annamalai in Tamil Nadu. This is imperative to keep muscular right-wing nationalism at bay and nascent separatist tendencies in check to preserve the idea of a federal and secular India.

